NordVPN Selects CrowdStrike to Deliver Industry-Leading Threat Intelligence to Millions of Consumers

CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence powers NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro™, bringing enterprise-grade adversary intelligence to consumer security
NordVPN has selected CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) to power its Threat Protection Pro™ feature, bringing industry-leading threat intelligence trusted by enterprises and governments to millions of consumers worldwide. Through this collaboration, CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence enhances NordVPN's ability to protect users against modern cyber threats with real-time, adversary-driven intelligence delivered in a simple, privacy-first experience.
Powered by CrowdStrike Counter Adversary Operations which tracks more than 265 of the world's most sophisticated nation-state, eCrime, and hacktivist groups, CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence provides deep visibility into adversary behavior and emerging threats. By integrating this intelligence into NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro™, users gain stronger protection against malicious websites, phishing attempts, malware, and trackers threats increasingly driven by the same adversaries that target enterprises and consumers.
"Cybersecurity isn't a malware problem – it's an adversary problem," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "CrowdStrike pioneered the adversarial approach to security and continues to deliver the gold standard in threat intelligence. When a category-defining brand like NordVPN selects CrowdStrike, it reinforces a simple truth: the best trust the best. We're bringing the same adversary insights that protect enterprises and governments to millions of consumers and raising the bar for what consumer security should deliver."
"Our mission is to provide the strongest possible protection for our customers, and that starts with intelligence we can trust," said Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN. "CrowdStrike leads the industry in understanding adversaries and emerging threats. Bringing that intelligence into Threat Protection Pro™ gives our users an immediate and powerful layer of defense, helping them stay ahead of threats without compromising speed or privacy."
Benefits for NordVPN users include:
- Enterprise-Grade Threat Intelligence: Threat indicators sourced directly from CrowdStrike's global sensor network, research teams, and threat hunters are used to scan and match threats detected in user network data.
- Context-Rich Protection: Insight into threat indicators and related metadata for threats identified in user environments, enabling faster identification and blocking of related threats.
- Continuous Real-Time Updates: Regularly refreshed intelligence helps protect users from emerging threats as they appear.
Together, CrowdStrike and NordVPN are redefining what's possible in consumer cybersecurity – bringing enterprise-grade threat intelligence and protection to consumers everywhere.
About NordVPN
NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN's key features is Threat Protection Pro™, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider covers 165 locations across 127 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com .
