Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals

February 2, 2024 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly "Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.") (TSXV:NTH) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord Precious Metals") announces that further to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2023 whereby the Company entered into two Property Option Agreements with Zachary St-Denis for the acquisition of a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR in 4 claims blocks (Case Agreement 3 claims blocks) (Sangster Agreement 1 claim block) (the "Agreements") located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario, the Company has amended certain terms of the Agreement.

Pursuant to the Amended Option Agreements, the Company will now be issuing 800,000 shares (200,000 - Sangster and 600,000 - Case Property) at a deemed value of $0.05 per share in lieu of a $40,000 cash payment ($10,000 – Sangster and $30,000 – Case Property) on the 1 st anniversary of the Agreements.  All other terms of the Agreement remain the same.

The Amended Option Agreements are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all securities issued in connection with the Amended transaction are subject to a four month and a day hold period in accordance with securities laws.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President and COO of Nord Precious Metals Inc., a qualified person accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project – 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metal's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Nord Precious Metals is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E:   waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nord Precious MetalsNTH:CCTSXV:NTH
NTH:CC
Nord Precious Metals
Nord Precious Metals

Nord Precious Metals


Nord Precious Metals Resumes Permitting Process for Castle, Paving the Way for a Bulk Sample

Nord Precious Metals Resumes Permitting Process for Castle, Paving the Way for a Bulk Sample

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals

Refocus on Castle East Permitting and Bulk Sample Processing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nord Precious Metals Begins Trading Under New TSXV Symbol "NTH"

Nord Precious Metals Begins Trading Under New TSXV Symbol "NTH"

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated January 19, 2024, the Company's shares begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and trading symbol "NTH", today, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the market open. Trading symbols at other exchanges will remain the same.

"Nord Precious Metals remains steadfast in its commitment to its silver and gold projects. The Castle property, with its exciting grades, is poised to successfully progress as we leverage our robust infrastructure to produce silver dore right here in the heart of the Cobalt Camp at Nord's TTL processing facility. Our enthusiasm is further fueled by the promising potential of cobalt byproducts, which we anticipate extracting in the future at marginal costs. This strategic advantage positions Nord as a key player in the North American EV ecosystem," said Frank J. Basa P.Eng., CEO of Nord Precious Metals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield industrial site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news release dated January 24, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site to process concentrates from the Company's NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals deposit and planned mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") (collectively, "the NICO Project "). The NICO Project would produce three metals identified on Canada's Critical Minerals List needed in the energy transition and new technologies, being cobalt, bismuth and copper. In addition to the Critical Minerals, the Mineral Reserves for the NICO deposit also contains more than one million ounces of gold.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

QX Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

QX Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Ltd (ASX:QXR) holds four 100% owned hard-rock lithium projects, covering 355km2, strategically centred around Western Australia's prolific Pilbara province, hosting some of Australia's largest lithium deposits.

QXR projects are Turner River (E45/6042 & E45/6065), Western Shaw (E45/4960 & E45/6107), Split Rock (E46/1367) and Yule River (E45/6159).

During the quarter, the Company announced the results of the rock chip sampling and geological mapping program undertaken during the prior quarter. Further rockchip sample results were returned with up to 3.8% LiO2 and 1.3% Rb2O at Turner River. These new samples, taken from new areas of interest within Turner River, are located some ~250m from where the first samples were reported last year which include ~10kg 'wheelbarrow-sized' samples grading 4.9% LiO2.

With an expanded zone of interest, QXR will reinforce its focus on Turner River with detailed trenching and sampling, once recently flown detailed airborne geophysics data over Turner River is assessed by QXR's specialist consulting team, to target new areas and to better define mineralised extensions under shallow cover to define new drilling targets.

Liberty Lithium Brine Project

The Company entered an Option to Purchase Agreement and an Operating Agreement (Agreements) to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA (Project), from vendor IG Lithium LLC (IGL) (ASX announcement 5 October 2023).

The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, is made up of 1,265 contiguous claims over 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour or half the size of San Francisco city). An extensive lithium brine surface anomaly with elevated lithium results up to 215mg/L Li extends over 10km (ASX announcement 26 July 2023). Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep and indicating brine aquifer targets at depth. The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby producing Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley USA and major Argentina brine projects.

The first vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 369 metres depth. The target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Large brine volumes (>20,000 litres) were pumped into containers. Samples were sent to the lab with results expected in mid-February. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.

The second vertical diamond drill hole is located 4km to the south and is centred over a significant MT geophysical target that has been interpreted as suggesting a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Drilling of the second drill hole has advanced significantly in January. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples.

About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

In a release issued under the same headline today by Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), please note that in the second paragraph, the "Record Date" has been changed to February 5, 2024, and in the fourth and tenth paragraphs, the "Meeting" date has been corrected to March 15, 2024. The corrected release follows:

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that further to the Spin-Off Agreement announced on January 2, 2024, the Company has entered into an arrangement agreement dated January 29, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") which outlines the terms and procedures for a plan of arrangement with its wholly owned subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") whereby the Company intends to spin off the majority of its holdings in Nelson Lake by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that further to the Spin-Off Agreement announced on January 2, 2024, the Company has entered into an arrangement agreement dated January 29, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") which outlines the terms and procedures for a plan of arrangement with its wholly owned subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") whereby the Company intends to spin off the majority of its holdings in Nelson Lake by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS) (OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that as a result of significant demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of common shares (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.72 per common share (see news release dated December 13, 2023). South Star will now raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000 (the "Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Surrey, BC Canada has completed a maiden resource estimate on the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Nevada, USA within the regulations of National Instrument 43-101 (the "Technical Report"). Nevada Sunrise plans to file the Technical Report within the next 45 days. It comprises a detailed review of the completed exploration programs, an Inferred resource estimate, interpretations and conclusions and recommendations for the next phase(s) of work.

The Gemini resource estimate was based on geochemical analyses for lithium from composite samples of material collected from the rotary splitter in the reverse circulation ("RC") drilling rigs contracted by the Company, which produced a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated April 21, 2022 , April 28, 2022 , May 18, 2022 , and May 24, 2023 ). Results of the drilling proved the existence of clays mineralized with lithium, exhibiting very good geological continuity; the Inferred resource was calculated for lithium carbonate hosted in the clays.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

