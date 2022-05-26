Resource News Investing News

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-71 (PH-10) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-71 at a depth of 453.5 feet (138.2 m). Sampling for assay began at 30 ft (9.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole. An interval thickness of 280 ft (85.3 m) was intersected from 140 ft (42.7 m) to 420 ft (128.0 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

FIGURE 1 - Example of core from CVZ-71, the first hole drilled using PQ core. PQ-sized core has a larger diameter to provide more material for ongoing metallurgical testing. This particular section shows the transition from olive claystones to the blue reduced claystones. As a general rule, demonstrated by previous programs, the blue claystones tend to have higher lithium values.


Figure 2. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill hole CVZ-71 as compared to previously drilled holes CVZ-51 and CVZ-70. CVZ-51 and CVZ-70 both had long intercepts of high-grade lithium mineralization. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

"As Noram moves toward completion of the Zeus property's PFS, now on schedule for completion in October 2022, the assay results from CVZ-71 provide another long, high-grade intercept to the list of drillholes that is expected to upgrade a major portion of the deposit from an inferred resource to the indicated resource category" comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Table 1 - Sample results from CVZ-71 from 30 ft (9.1 m) to depth of 453.5 ft (138.2 m).

The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. Certified reference standard samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM),(OTCQB: NRVTF),(Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

Noram Completes Major Milestone: Infill Drill Program for Pre-Feasiblity Study Completion and Commencement of Plan of Operations

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce" that the Company has successfully completed the Phase VI infill drill program on the Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current NI 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000tonne LCE

All 12 of the Phase VI proposed holes were completed to, or beyond, their anticipated depths for a total of 5246 ft (1599 m) of drilling. Most of the holes were drilled with HQ-size core with a diameter of 2.5 inches (63.5 mm). However, 4 of the holes were drilled with PQ-size (3.35 inches, 85 mm diameter) to be used for the ongoing metallurgical test work. The samples from the core have been hand-delivered to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada for processing. QA/QC samples have been inserted into the sample stream to confirm sample results.

Noram Lithium

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-72 with the Longest and Highest-Grade Intercept from all of the Zeus Drilling to Date

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-72 (PH-06) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-72 at a depth of 428 feet (130.5 m). Sampling for assay began at 60 ft (18.3 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 368 ft (112.2 m) was intersected, which was the entire assayed portion of the hole. The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release pictureNoram Lithium Corp., Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-72 as compared to CVZ-53 and CVZ-68, which were drilled as part of the Phases IV and V programs. CVZ-53 and CVZ-68 both had long intercepts of high grade lithium mineralization. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

Noram Lithium

Noram Completes CVZ-74 at 558.0 ft with a Potential Interval of 352.0 ft of Visually Rich Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-74 (PH-07) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 558.0ft (170.1 m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared at approximately 126.0 ft (38.4 m) and extended down to total depth of 478.0 ft (145.7 m) for a total intersection of approximately 352.0 ft (107.3 m). Variously colored mudstones, which may also contain high lithium levels were logged down to the hole's total depth of 558.0 ft (170.1 m

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - A photograph of the Titan Drilling Co. LF-70 drill rig onsite while drilling CVZ-74.

Noram Lithium Corp

Noram Completes CVZ-73 at 458.0 ft with Visually Rich Clays Near Surface to 369 feet ; Another Long Interval of Potentially High-Grade Lithium Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-73 (PH-08) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 458.0ft (140.0m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared near surface (20.0ft6.1m) and, with some possible lower grade zones near the bottom of the hole, extended down to total depth of 458.0ft (140.0m) for a total drilled intersection of 438.0ft (133.5m

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, April 21, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - A photograph of the Titan Drilling Co. LF-70 drill rig onsite while drilling CVZ-73.

Noram Lithium

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-70: High of 1930 ppm Intersection of 443 ft Averaging 968 ppm Lithium

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-70 and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-70 at a depth of 463 feet (141.1 m). An interval thickness of 443 ft (135.0 m) was intersected from 20 ft (6.1 m) to 463 ft (141.1 m) which encompasses the entire core hole. The weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Depth of Interval Intersection

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") the leading uranium producer in the United States, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held virtually on May 25, 2022 .

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Ion Energy Ltd

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Ion Energy Ltd

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has published a new research note on ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB). The update report is titled, "Maiden Drilling Results for Flagship Project and 2022 Drilling Work Commenced."

Report excerpt: "Off the back of our previous update report, ION has completed its maiden auger drilling program at its flagship project Baavhai Uul, reporting assay results that offer promising indications about the project's lithium potential. In addition, the program uncovered the anomalous presence of copper and nickel at the project, offering further potential for the project to be future supplier to the EV industry. Moving forward, ION has commenced maiden drilling at its other project Urgakh Naran, with early indications pointing to high-grade lithium potential. We expect that positive findings at Urgakh Naran could build upon positive results from the 2021 drilling at Baavhai Uul and build a growth platform for ION to leverage in future exploration."

Canada Silver Cobalt AGM Results

Canada Silver Cobalt AGM Results

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 25, 2022 -- Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Annual General Meeting was held today, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 and is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved.   Resolutions passed are listed below.

Electra Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of 20-year Investor Relations Professional

Electra Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of 20-year Investor Relations Professional

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSX-V: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Mr. Joseph (Joe) Racanelli a 20-year veteran of the capital markets, as Vice President, Investor Relations.  Mr. Racanelli will oversee Electra's engagement with shareholders and the investment community, helping to build profile and visibility of the company's vision of becoming North America's first fully-integrated battery materials park for the electric vehicle industry.  Working closely with Electra's CEO, Trent Mell Mr. Racanelli will communicate Electra's investor proposition and build shareholder value.

ACME Lithium Mobilizes Drill Crew to Lithium Brine Project at Clayton Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Mobilizes Drill Crew to Lithium Brine Project at Clayton Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that its contracted drilling crew and rig have mobilized to begin preparations for a Phase 1 drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. Harris Drilling Exploration and Associates Inc. has been contracted to provide drilling services and related activities. Access road grading and pad preparation for the first drill hole collar has been completed.

ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albermarle's Silverpeak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966.

Merida Minerals Inc

Merida Minerals: An Experienced Miner Capitalizing on Spain's Zinc-Copper Deposits

Merida Minerals (TSXV:ESPN) is an exploration and development mining company, focused on zinc-copper-lead deposits in Spain. A strong management team leads the company with a combined 80 years of experience leading mining operations in multiple countries, including Spain. Its flagship project contains promising mineralizations that the experienced managers believe are ideal for repeating past successes. Merida Minerals’ focus is growth via new acquisitions and identifying additional assets with potential.

Map of Iberian Geology Map of Iberian Geology investingnews.com

