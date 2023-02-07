Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Lithium Investing News

Noram Lithium Engages SRK Consulting To Optimize Zeus Mine Plan

Noram Lithium Engages SRK Consulting To Optimize Zeus Mine Plan

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) announces that is has engaged SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. ("SRK") to produce an optimized mine plan for its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The optimization study will focus on the high-grade zone of the Zeus deposit, a component of the recently updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project (see news release dated January 31, 2023). The high-grade zone at Zeus outcrops at surface and is approximately 60 meters thick x 1.2 kilometers wide x 3.0 kilometers long. The results of the study will form the basis for future technical, operational and economic studies for development and further de-risking of the Project

"With an updated Measured and Indicated Resource that supports a +100 year mine life based on our Preliminary Economic Assessment process plant design, it is prudent that we look at how we can optimize the early part of the mine design to deliver the highest return on invested capital for our stakeholders," stated Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer of noram. "The Zeus deposit is unique among sedimentary lithium deposits in that it has a high-grade core that provides us with the flexibility to run various scenarios on mining rates in combination with process plant capacity to optimize lithium carbonate production and minimize upfront capital cost."

SRK's initial scenario analysis work will comprise a detailed data review; followed by scenario definition; pit optimization; mine scheduling; mine costing; economic modelling, and ultimately selection of the preferred scenario for advancing the Project.

About SRK
Established in 1974, the SRK group employs more than 1400 staff in over 45 offices on six continents with over 150 internationally recognized associates to complement the team. Work for the Zeus Project will be carried out from SRK's offices in Reno, Nevada with support from SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. from its office in Vancouver, Canada.

SRK's mining team have developed an innovative and rigorous mine planning methodology that takes a mineral resource through to comprehensive technical reports. The methodology focuses on pit optimization, economic mining depth, size and scale of operations. SRK is highly experienced at identifying and producing client-focused solutions to technical challenges that meet corporate objectives for project development.

About noram lithium corp.
noram lithium corp. (TSXV:NRM| OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and is well-funded with approximately CAD$14 million in cash on December 31, 2022 and no debt.

About the Zeus Project (100% noram)
The Zeus Lithium Project contains a Measured and Indicated Resource estimate of 5.2 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE", 1034 Mt at 941 ppm lithium), and an additional Inferred resource estimate of 1.1 Mt LCE (235 Mt at 871 ppm lithium) utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off.

In December 2021, a PEA1 indicated the Project could produce an annual average of 31,900 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate for supply to battery manufacturers with an modelled mine life of 40 years (resources support a +100 year mine life). The PEA outlined a US$528 million capital cost to construct the Project with an after-tax NPV(8%) of US$1.3 billion and an IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne LCE pricing. The PEA indicates an after-tax NPV(8%) of US$2.7 billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE pricing. Note that the current daily prices have increased to over US$70,000/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sandy MacDougall
Founder and Executive Chairman
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:
Greg McCunn
Chief Executive Officer
greg@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.991.3798

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, that the results of the study will form the basis for future technical, operational and economic studies for development of the mining project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: noram lithium corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738290/Noram-Lithium-Engages-SRK-Consulting-To-Optimize-Zeus-Mine-Plan

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noram LithiumNRM:CATSXV:NRMBattery Metals Investing
NRM:CA
Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM)

Noram Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CDN MAVERICK REPORTS ON SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT IN NORAM: NORAM LITHIUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MINERAL RESOURCES AT THE ZEUS LITHIUM DEPOSIT

CDN MAVERICK REPORTS ON SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT IN NORAM: NORAM LITHIUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MINERAL RESOURCES AT THE ZEUS LITHIUM DEPOSIT

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. ("Maverick" or the "Company") (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) ( Frankfurt : 338B ) is pleased to announce an updated on its successful investment in Noram Lithium Corp (TSXV: NRM) (OTCQB: NRVTF) (Frankfurt: N7R) as it announces a significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project, following the completion of the Phase VI drill program during the second quarter of 2022 (see Table 1 for the 2022 phase VI drill highlights).

Highlights of the Updated Resource Estimate
  • An increase of 190% in Measured and Indicated ("M&I") lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") Resources from the August 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate.
    • M&I Resources increased to 5.17 million tonnes ("Mt") LCE (1, 034 Mt at 941 parts per million lithium ("ppm Li")) at a 400 ppm Li cut-off grade.
  • Substantial Inferred Resources remain from the 2022 Phase VI drill program.
    • Inferred Resources are 1.09 Mt LCE ( 235 Mt at 871 ppm Li) at a 400 ppm Li cut-off grade.
  • Near Surface = Low Strip Ratio. The majority of the deposit occurs at or near the surface, resulting in relatively low mining costs. Results from the Preliminary Economic Study ("PEA") 1 indicate that the life of mine strip ratio would be ~0.07:1 (waste:ore).
  • High level of confidence in the deposit modelled given the density of the drill program with 82 holes drilled to-date. All holes were core holes for more precise sampling and stratigraphic correlations.
  • High grade core (60 meters thick x 1.2 kilometers wide x 3.0 kilometers long) represents an opportunity for optimizing the mine plan. At a 1,200 ppm Li cut-off the Measured and Indicated Resources total 1.2 Mt LCE (169 Mt at 1,326 ppm Li).

"The updated mineral resource estimate, with 82 drill holes completed to-date, highlights that noram's Zeus Lithium Project is exceptionally well positioned in the United States amongst its peer deposits in terms of grade and contained Lithium Carbonate Equivalent," stated Greg McCunn , noram's CEO. "The high-grade core of the deposit outcropping at surface provides a significant opportunity to optimize the project mine plan and enhance value. With a strong treasury and a strengthened technical team, we are expecting to move aggressively in 2023 to further de-risk the project with continued metallurgical testing and completion of a Prefeasibility Study."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at The Zeus Lithium Deposit

Noram Lithium Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at The Zeus Lithium Deposit

noram lithium corp. (" noram " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces a significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project, following the completion of the Phase VI drill program during the second quarter of 2022 (see Table 1 for the 2022 phase VI drill highlights

Highlights of the Updated Resource Estimate

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Strengthens Technical Team

Noram Lithium Strengthens Technical Team

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces it has further strengthened its technical team with the appointment of Marcus Tomlinson as a Metallurgical Consultant. The Company has also formally contracted Dr. Vahid Sohrabi as a Hydrogeological Consultant

"Advancing the Zeus Lithium Project requires a dedicated focus on the metallurgy, flowsheet and development of a sustainable water supply," stated Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer of noram. "Marcus has a strong hydrometallurgical background and extensive experience in process design and will be key to leading the ongoing metallurgical work and development of a final process design. Vahid will be instrumental to helping us determine the right option for a consistent, efficient supply of water to the project. I look forward to working with Marcus and Vahid to continue to advance and de-risk the project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Announces Management Changes

Noram Lithium Announces Management Changes

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that Peter A. Ball, President and Chief Operating Officer of noram will be leaving the Company effective January 31, 2023 following a hand-over period to noram's new CEO, Greg McCunn

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and dedication over the past year and wish him well in his future endeavours," stated Mr. Sandy MacDougall, Founder and Executive Chairman of noram. "With Mr. McCunn now in place as our new Chief Executive Officer, we are looking forward to an exciting year for noram".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Appoints New Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Stages of Development at Zeus

Noram Lithium Appoints New Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Stages of Development at Zeus

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM )(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that, effective immediately, the Board of Directors has appointed Greg McCunn as Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company through the next stages of development at its wholly-owned high grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram's Founder and current Chief Executive Officer, Sandy MacDougall, will continue with the Company as Chair of the Board of Directors

"The previous 12 months have been incredibly productive for the Company" stated Mr. MacDougall. "On the back of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Zeus Project, we started 2022 with a strategic financing that has put the Company in a strong financial position with approximately CAD$14 million in the treasury at calendar year end and no debt. During the year we completed a successful infill drilling program consisting of 12 drill holes which all intersected high-grade lithium over significant lengths, and from which we anticipate a significant conversion of Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has optioned the Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper lithium projects, collectively covering 38,441 hectares.
  • The Sugar Loaf Project covers 22,195 hectares, located approximately 15 kilometres from Sigma Lithium's Grota do Cirilo Project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil .
  • The Little Dipper Project covers 16,246 hectares, located approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana's Solonopole Lithium Project in the state of Ceará, Brazil .

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has optioned the 38,441-hectare Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects (the " Sugar Loaf Project " and " Little Dipper Project ", respectively; collectively, the " Projects "). The Sugar Loaf Project is located 15 kilometres from both Sigma Lithium Resources' (" Sigma Lithium ") Grota do Cirilo Project and Lithium Ionic Inc's (" Lithium Ionic ") Itinga Project in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil . The Little Dipper Project is located in the state of Ceará, approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana Lithium Ltd.'s ( "Oceana ") Solonopole Lithium Project. The Sugar Loaf Project comprises 13 exploration permits, while the Little Dipper Project comprises 9 exploration permits. (Figures 1 & 2) .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property package is approximately 240 km 2 and is contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium LCT property near Cochrane, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium's Phase 3 Drilling Returns 2.25% Li2O Over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O Over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium's Phase 3 Drilling Returns 2.25% Li2O Over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O Over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce assay results for Phase 3 of the diamond drilling program at Zone 1 of the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

The Raleigh Lake project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of adjoining mineral claims 100% owned by ILC. It is not subject to any encumbrances and is royalty free. It is located less than 20 kilometers directly west of the Township of Ignace, Ontario. It distinguishes itself from other lithium projects in Canada by being very well situated near to major public infrastructure; the Trans-Canada Highway, with direct access to Thunder Bay on Lake Superior, is less than six kilometers north of the project as is the mainline of the Canadian Pacific Railway, natural gas pipelines, and the hydro power line junction at Raleigh Lake

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Comex Recommends the Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Comex Recommends the Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee (the "COMEX") "), an independent body composed of members appointed by the governments of Québec and the Cree Nation, has completed its review of Hydro-Québec's connection of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum mine and 315-kV Eastmain-1-Nemiscau powerline relocation project, and recommends that the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (the "Minister") authorize the connection and powerline relocation project, subject to certain conditions

The recommendation was adopted at the 408th meeting of the COMEX held on November 2, 2022, however it was just recently made public with the release of the minutes of the meeting on the COMEX website.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Drilling Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Drilling Results

San Domingo Drilling Results Demonstrate Further Potential for an Extensive Lithium Pegmatite District in Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces significant high grade lithium bearing minerals intercepted at multiple locations from the initial set of results from its first diamond core drilling programme at the Company's 23km2 San Domingo pegmatite district in Arizona. BHL has intersected 31.85 meters at 1.60% Li2O in drill hole SD22-024 which includes 3.21 meters at 3.74% Li2O[1]. This is the first extensive drilling campaign undertaken at San Domingo since the 1950's and is the maiden program under BHL

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank to Develop Boardwalk and Park Place Lithium Brine Projects After Successful Acquisition Campaign

LithiumBank to Develop Boardwalk and Park Place Lithium Brine Projects After Successful Acquisition Campaign

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a corporate update and outline key milestones for 2023.

In 2022, LithiumBank successfully completed its 3-year acquisition and exploration campaign that was focused on:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Corporate Presentation February 2023

Pocitos 7 DDH1 Intercepts +30m Brine Aquifer, Salta, Argentina

Bell Potter Unearthed February 2023

Pivotal Metals Investor Presentation

Related News

Graphite Investing

Altech – Silumina Anodes Project Update

Gold Investing

Outstanding Results From Extension And Infill Drilling At Challenger's Hualilan Gold Project

Lithium Investing

Thick High Grade Lithium Assays Returned From Maiden Morrison Drillhole

Lithium Investing

Lithium Australia Enters Binding Agreement For The Sale Of The Lake Johnston Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Charger To Take 100% Ownership Of Lake Johnston Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Drilling Update for Charger’s Medcalf Spodumene Discovery

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Lynette Zang: A Tectonic Shift is Brewing, Get Outside the System Now

×