Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-72 (PH-06) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 428ft (130.5m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared near surface and extended down to a depth of 400ft (121.9m) for a total drilled intersection of 323ft (98.4m

Figure 1 - Two boxes of core from CVZ-72. The box on the left is from depths of 253-261.5ft (77.1-79.7m) and shows some of the black, highly reduced mudstone/claystone. The box on the right is from 288.5-298ft (87.9-90.8m) and is typical of the somewhat less reduced blue mudstone/claystone. From past drilling experience, both lithologic units are usually high in lithium content.

Figure 2 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1 currently underway. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

"We are incredibly pleased with the results from CVZ-72 albeit not surprised. Drill hole CVZ-72 was completed at 428ft (130.5m) and had predictably encouraging lithologies. Past programs have shown this to be highly mineralized material. This is exactly what one would like to see with infill drilling. Figure 3 below shows a cross section with CVZ-72 and two adjacent, previously drilled holes. The blue, green, black and magenta layers in the figure indicate claystone layers that have been shown to host the higher lithium assays from past drilling as is shown by the histograms of lithium values on the two adjacent holes. The adjacent CVZ-68 was one of the better high-grade holes with a very thick clay intercept. The drill intercepts thus far continue to be very encouraging" commented Brad Peek M.Sc. CPG., VP of Exploration and Qualified Person for this and all 5 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

Figure 3. Comparative lithology for drill holes CVZ-72 as compared to CVZ-53 and CVZ-68, which were drilled as part of the Phase IV and V programs. CVZ-53 and CVZ-68 had long intercepts of high grade lithium. All of the lithology units except the brown mudstones have relatively high lithium concentrations in previous drill holes on the property. The histogram on the sides of CVZ-53 and CVZ-68 are the 5m composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

CVZ-72 is the second of the 12-hole Phase VI drilling program which is expected to upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the current 827 million tonne Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. Core samples from CVZ-72 have been shipped to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada for assay processing on a "rush" basis. Assay results are pending.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM| OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:

Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

Noram Completes Cvz-70 At 463ft With Near Surface Mineralization and Over 350ft Of Visually Rich Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-70 on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 463 ft (141.1m). When logging and visual inspection of the core was completed, it was noted that mineralization appeared immediately near surface and extended down to approximately 387.0 ft (138m) for a total intersection of 380ft (116m

Figure 1 shows the Zeus project drilling to date with the various drilling phases color coded. The arrow points to the recently completed CVZ-70 hole. Other planned Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

Noram Appoints VP of Exploration, Permits Phase VI Drill Campaign At Its Zeus Lithium Project And Grants Options

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) reports the appointment of Bradley C. Peek, M.Sc., CPG as Vice President of Exploration. In addition, the Company has received final permits from Nevada's Bureau of Land Management for a 12-hole in-fill resource development program focused on upgrading a portion of an existing Inferred resource to the Indicated category at its high-grade Zeus Lithium Project. The current NI-43-101 resource contains a Measured and Indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an Inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. Noram is aggressively moving forward with completing a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") by the end of 2022 after a Preliminary Economic Assessment indicates robust economics of NPV(8) US$2.67 billion and an IRR of 52% using a lithium carbonate price of US$ 14,250tonne

Figure 1 - Proposed drill sites for Phase VI Drill Program - Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium Closes Strategic US$14 Million Financing with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) reports that it has closed its US$14.0 million strategic financing (the "Transaction") with Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (refer to press release dated February 8, 2022). The Transaction consisted of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty ("GOR") on the Company's high-grade Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada for US$5.0 million and a concurrent strategic equity investment through a US$9.0 million private placement. Noram's working capital position has now increased to approximately CDN$18 million, with no debt

Highlights of the Transaction:

Noram Lithium Announces Binding LOI For Strategic USD$14 Million Financing With Lithium Royalty Corp. And Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Noram Lithium Announces Binding LOI For Strategic USD$14 Million Financing With Lithium Royalty Corp. And Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated February 4, 2022, in connection with a proposed royalty sale and equity investment (the "Investment"), Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") and the Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP ("E&D"). The Investment consists of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty ("GOR") on its wholly-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada for USD$5.0 million and a concurrent strategic investment through a USD$9.0 million private placement

Key Terms and Highlights of the LOI:

Updated Resource Estimate Significantly Expands Noram’s Zeus Lithium Deposit, Clayton Valley, Nevada

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM) (OTCBB:NRVTF:US) is pleased to report a new inferred resource estimate for the Zeus lithium property, which is adjacent to Albemarle’s lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley, Nevada. At a 900 ppm lithium cut-off, the new inferred resource is 145 million tonnes at a grade of 1145 ppm lithium; more than 8.5x the previously reported estimate.

In 2018, Noram completed two additional phases of drilling, (the Phase II and Phase III drill programs), which are newly incorporated into the new inferred resource calculation. In total, 60 drill holes have been included within the resource area. The new inferred resource estimate is 145 million tonnes at a grade of 1145 ppm lithium, at a cut-off grade of 900 ppm Li (Table 1). Sensitivity analysis at 300 ppm Li cutoff and 600 ppm Li cutoff are also given in Table 1. While the updated NI 43-101 report is not yet finalized, it is expected within the next 45 days and the Company’s Qualified Person (Bradley C. Peek) feels sufficiently certain that these preliminary calculated values are reasonable and will not vary significantly from the final NI 43-101 report values.

Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2022 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss first-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com , via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:

US Toll free:            + 1 844 200 6205
International direct: +1 929 526 1599
Access code:          277103
Webcast: Q1 Webcast Link

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):

US Toll free:            +1 866 813 9403
International direct: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code:         840105

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2022-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-4-2022-301520464.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

Battery Minerals Conference APRIL 2022

This investor presentation (“Presentation”) has been prepared by Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR).

Extensional Drilling Success at HMW Project Delivers Lithium Resource Upside

Extensional Drilling Success at HMW Project Delivers Lithium Resource Upside

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first drill hole in the latest drilling campaign at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West Lithium Project (HMW Project), which is located on the Western Basin of the Hombre Muerto salar in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger confirms massive sulphide targets at its Coates NickelCopper-PGE Project near Julimar

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update to the drilling schedule for its 70-85% held2 Coates Ni-Cu-Co-Au-PGE Project (“Coates Project”), located 65km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The Coates Project contains a mafic intrusive complex within the Jimperding Metamorphic Belt, which also hosts the world class, 17Moz PdEq Julimar - Gonneville nickel-copper-PGE Project3 owned by Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX: CHN) and located 28km NW of the Coates Project (Figure 1).