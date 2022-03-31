Lithium Investing News

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-70 on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 463 ft (141.1m). When logging and visual inspection of the core was completed, it was noted that mineralization appeared immediately near surface and extended down to approximately 387.0 ft (138m) for a total intersection of 380ft (116m).

Figure 1 shows the Zeus project drilling to date with the various drilling phases color coded. The arrow points to the recently completed CVZ-70 hole. Other planned Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

Figure 1 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1 currently underway. CVZ-70 and other planned Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

"Drill hole CVZ-70 is an incredibly encouraging hole for Noram. Figure 2 below shows a cross section with CVZ-70 and two adjacent, previously drilled, holes. The blue, green, black and magenta layers in the figure indicate claystone layers that have been shown to host the higher lithium assays from past drilling. The 380-foot (116-meter) intersection in CVZ-62 was one of the thickest claystone intersections by far. CVZ-70 appears to likely rival this and prior holes from prior programs. Thicker intersections such as this one will have profound implications on future resource tonnage calculations" commented Brad Peek M.Sc. CPG., VP of Exploration and Qualified Person for this and all 5 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

Figure 2. Comparative stratigraphy for drill holes CVZ-70 as compared to CVZ-61 and CVZ-62, which were drilled as part of the Phase V program. CVZ-61 and CVZ-62 were two of the longest intercepts drilled on the property to date. All of the claystone units except the brown silty claystone have relatively high lithium concentrations in previous drill holes on the property. The histogram on the sides of CVZ-61 and CVZ-62 are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li.

CVZ-70 is the first of the 12-hole Phase VI drilling program which is expected to upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the current 827 million tonne Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. Core samples from CVZ-70 have been shipped to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada for assay processing on a "rush" basis. Assay results are pending.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and treasury exceeding US$18 million. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

Noram Appoints VP of Exploration, Permits Phase VI Drill Campaign At Its Zeus Lithium Project And Grants Options

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) reports the appointment of Bradley C. Peek, M.Sc., CPG as Vice President of Exploration. In addition, the Company has received final permits from Nevada's Bureau of Land Management for a 12-hole in-fill resource development program focused on upgrading a portion of an existing Inferred resource to the Indicated category at its high-grade Zeus Lithium Project. The current NI-43-101 resource contains a Measured and Indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an Inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. Noram is aggressively moving forward with completing a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") by the end of 2022 after a Preliminary Economic Assessment indicates robust economics of NPV(8) US$2.67 billion and an IRR of 52% using a lithium carbonate price of US$ 14,250tonne

Figure 1 - Proposed drill sites for Phase VI Drill Program - Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium Closes Strategic US$14 Million Financing with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) reports that it has closed its US$14.0 million strategic financing (the "Transaction") with Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (refer to press release dated February 8, 2022). The Transaction consisted of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty ("GOR") on the Company's high-grade Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada for US$5.0 million and a concurrent strategic equity investment through a US$9.0 million private placement. Noram's working capital position has now increased to approximately CDN$18 million, with no debt

Highlights of the Transaction:

Noram Lithium Announces Binding LOI For Strategic USD$14 Million Financing With Lithium Royalty Corp. And Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Noram Lithium Announces Binding LOI For Strategic USD$14 Million Financing With Lithium Royalty Corp. And Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated February 4, 2022, in connection with a proposed royalty sale and equity investment (the "Investment"), Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") and the Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP ("E&D"). The Investment consists of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty ("GOR") on its wholly-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada for USD$5.0 million and a concurrent strategic investment through a USD$9.0 million private placement

Key Terms and Highlights of the LOI:

Updated Resource Estimate Significantly Expands Noram’s Zeus Lithium Deposit, Clayton Valley, Nevada

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM) (OTCBB:NRVTF:US) is pleased to report a new inferred resource estimate for the Zeus lithium property, which is adjacent to Albemarle’s lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley, Nevada. At a 900 ppm lithium cut-off, the new inferred resource is 145 million tonnes at a grade of 1145 ppm lithium; more than 8.5x the previously reported estimate.

In 2018, Noram completed two additional phases of drilling, (the Phase II and Phase III drill programs), which are newly incorporated into the new inferred resource calculation. In total, 60 drill holes have been included within the resource area. The new inferred resource estimate is 145 million tonnes at a grade of 1145 ppm lithium, at a cut-off grade of 900 ppm Li (Table 1). Sensitivity analysis at 300 ppm Li cutoff and 600 ppm Li cutoff are also given in Table 1. While the updated NI 43-101 report is not yet finalized, it is expected within the next 45 days and the Company’s Qualified Person (Bradley C. Peek) feels sufficiently certain that these preliminary calculated values are reasonable and will not vary significantly from the final NI 43-101 report values.

Noram Ventures Announces Daniel F. Hachey to the Board of Directors

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM) (OTCBB:NRVTF:US) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel F. Hachey to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Hachey brings to Noram a strong investment banking background with over 30 years of experience in the capital markets, largely in the area of public equity financings and private placements. His extensive experience and knowledge of the venture capital market and of the junior resource industry will be instrumental to the future growth of Noram, as the Company positions itself to become a leading lithium explorer in Nevada.

Latin Resources Logo

Early Exercise of Options - $1.2 Million Injected Integra Founder Doubles Shareholding

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Integra Capital Founder and the Company’s largest shareholder, Mr Jose Luis Manzano has exercised 100,200,000 LRSOC options to acquire 100,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares for a consideration of $1,202,400.

Keep reading...Show less
Austrian Lithium Exploration and Evaluation Strategy

Austrian Lithium Exploration and Evaluation Strategy

Battery materials explorer, EV Resources Limited (“EVR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Austrian geological consultants, GEO Unterweissacher GmbH (“GEO Untereeissacher”), to advise on the exploration strategy for the Company’s lithium projects in Austria which are held 80% by the Company and 20% by European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR).

EV symbol painted on ground

Battery Metals Prices Climb, EV Costs Jump ― Now What?

Prices for battery raw materials have increased significantly in the past year, with many investors wondering how much this could impact the future of electric vehicles (EVs).

Battery metals such as lithium and cobalt have seen price turnarounds since the end of 2020 as the world continues to move away from fossil fuels and as carmakers commit to growing their electric fleets.

The cost of EV batteries rose for the first time in 10 years in 2021, pushed up by higher prices for raw materials, along with inflation, supply chain constraints and volatility following two years of battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

A.I.S. Resources Acquires Candela II Lithium Exploration Licence on Incahuasi Salar Argentina With Joint Venture Partner Spey Resources - Ekosolve Process Extracts More Than 90% Lithium From Brine

A.I.S. Resources Acquires Candela II Lithium Exploration Licence on Incahuasi Salar Argentina With Joint Venture Partner Spey Resources - Ekosolve Process Extracts More Than 90% Lithium From Brine

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces that the Company along with its joint venture partner Spey Resources Corp. (“SPEY”) has acquired the Candela II Project in the Incahuasi Salar in Argentina. The Company paid US$1 million to purchase 100% interest in the project. Concurrently SPEY exercised its option with AIS to acquire an 80% interest in the Candela II Project by paying US$1 million to the Company. AIS retains a 20% interest in the Candela II Project.

Highlights of Candela II work completed to date:

Hombre Muerto West Project Update: DFS and Pilot Plant Works Making Strong Progress, New Resource Targets Identified

Hombre Muerto West Project Update: DFS and Pilot Plant Works Making Strong Progress, New Resource Targets Identified

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the intensive site and study activities in progress for its 100%-owned Hombre Muerto West Lithium Project (HMW) in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

