Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 17, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the acquisition through map staking in the vicinity of a rare earth element ("REE") enriched system on its Gull Lake property The property is located in two blocks of claims located within 3 kilometers east and west of the Montviel Carbonatite-hosted Rare Earth Element resource. The Gull Lake property consists of 54 map staked units for a total of about 3,000 hectares.
The Montviel deposit is a large, rare-earth element (REE) and niobium carbonatite deposit in Quebec, Canada, owned by GEOMEGA Resources . It has the largest bastnaesite (a group of fluoro-carbonates primarily containing cerium) REE resource estimate in North America, with approximately 266 million tonnes (Mt) grading 1.45% total rare earth oxides (TREO). The deposit is a key asset for GEOMEGA Resources, which is focused on developing metallurgical and refining technologies to extract value from the deposit's REEs, niobium, and other co-products like iron.
A drill hole collared within 1 kilometer of the Noble claim boundary intersected and ended in carbonatite similar to that hosting the Montviel REE deposit. The drill hole was drilled in exploration for diamonds and thus not analyzed for REE or other metals.
Noble is planning a program of geophysics and drilling on the property in order to explore the property's potential to host Rare Earth Elements.
Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo (OGQ#10434), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble Minerals.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~24,000ha elsewhere in Quebec upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario. ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau), ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), ~4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property all of which are in the province of Quebec.
https://www.noblemineralexploration.com
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".
Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts
H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com
