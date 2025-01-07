Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Investing in Graphene Companies

Trending Press Releases

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Full HMW Phase 2 (21Ktpa LCE) Mining Permit Granted

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Cygnus and Doré Copper Complete Merger

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Dore Copper Mining

DCMC:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Uranium Outlook 2025

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Creation of ExploreCo

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Creation of ExploreCo

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Implementation Agreement with  Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") whereby Noble and Canada Nickel will spin-out certain mining claims (the "Properties") into a new company to consolidate their interests in large tonnage, low grade nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario

The terms and conditions of the Definitive Implementation Agreement between Canada Nickel and Noble include:

(i) The creation of a private exploration company described herein as "ExploreCo", whereby Noble and Canada Nickel both transfer their interests in mining claims in Mann Township (the "Mann Property")

(ii) The transfer from Noble to Canada Nickel of certain mining claims and the transfer from Canada Nickel to ExploreCo of certain mining claims east of Timmins,

(iii) Canada Nickel providing initial flowthrough and hard dollar funding of $5 million from existing cash on-hand to ExploreCo, to be directed to exploration of the properties transferred into ExploreCo. After this initial funding, ExploreCo will be owned 80% by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration and each Company will be responsible for their pro-rata share of funding.

(iv) The transfer by Noble of the right to acquire certain surface rights over the Noble Project 81 area that includes Canada Nickel's Crawford Project,

(v) The retention of underlying NSR and buy-back rights to Noble, Canada Nickel and any underlying NSR owners,

(vi) The retention of certain exploration rights by Noble on the transferred Project 81 claims and patents for non-nickel opportunities.

The transactions under the initial Binding Letter of Intent received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange in early December 2024

As stated previously and commenting on the transaction Vance White, CEO of Noble said, "We felt that consolidating the eastern properties into a separate exploration company would maximize the value of the Mann Twp properties without incurring significant upfront dilution to Noble, and at the same time gain exposure to additional identified nickel sulphide targets in the Timmins camp in which Noble currently has no interest. ExploreCo will control ~1,989 mining claims totaling over 42,000 ha and will include Reaume, Mann and Newmarket Townships as well as McCool, Moody, Galna and other properties currently held by Canada Nickel. Noble will vend its interest in Project 81, together with the right to acquire surface rights over Project 81. For properties transferred from Noble to Canada Nickel, Noble will retain a 5-year exploration right to any non-nickel exploration target therein. This 5-year exploration right will be subject to an annual exploration right thereafter, upon both parties' consent. Noble intends to use its best efforts so that -upon ExploreCo going public, a portion of Noble's holdings in ExploreCo will be distributed to Noble shareholders in order that they may have a direct benefit as ExploreCo advances all underlying properties to the development stage, although that is a future event and we cannot provide any assurances that this will be done  We anticipate that resource estimates will be available on at least two of the projects in Q2 2025".

The properties that would be held by ExploreCo include:

Figure 1 – Mann Northwest and Central – CNC Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity.

`
Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 – NewMarket - CNCDrill Holes Over Total Magnetic Intensity


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 - Newmarket – Mann Southeast targets


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 – Moody, Mortimer, and Stimson Properties

  • Moody is located 85 km northeast of Timmins and was staked by Canada Nickel (1,940 ha)

    • Mistango River Mines (1964) and Utah Mines Ltd. (1984) drilled 34 diamond holes and several reverse circulation holes, respectively, but the results were either not provided on MLAS or the core was not recovered

    • The ultramafic is interpreted to have dimensions of 4.2 km long up to 700 metres wide

  • Mortimer is located 80 km northeast of Timmins and includes two ultramafic intrusions that cover a total distance of 10 km and was staked by Canada Nickel (2,732 ha)

    • The main intrusion has dimensions of 1.8 km long, up to 400 metres wide and has never been intersected by drilling

    • The secondary intrusion, although longer in strike extent, does not show the same high intensity in the TMI but does have three locally high responses within the intrusion, none of which appears to have been drilled

  • Stimson is located 82 km northeast of Timmins and encompasses a weakly magnetic ultramafic body having a strike length of at least 2 km and with a higher amplitude TMI of 400 metres long

    • The ultramafic is interpreted to be a more distal extension of more strongly magnetic ultramafics found in Mortimer and Moody Townships

Figure 5 – ExploreCo Properties


Click Image To View Full Size

Statement Regarding TSX Venture Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The completion of any transactions mentioned in this release is subject to customary closing conditions, including final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Qualified Persons and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Wayne Holmstead P.Geo (ON), a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~1700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets . Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. Canada Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CNC."

For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com    

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble MineralNOB:CATSXV:NOBBase Metals Investing
NOB:CA
Noble Mineral
Sign up to get your FREE

Noble Mineral Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral


Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Announces Update to Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture on Mann Twp

Noble Minerals Announces Update to Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture on Mann Twp

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Completes Phase 1 Drilling on Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario:

Noble Completes Phase 1 Drilling on Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario:

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Provides Update on Timmins and Wawa Area, Gold Projects

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Spin-out of Mann Twp JV and Acquisition of Eastern Exploration Properties

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Spin-out of Mann Twp JV and Acquisition of Eastern Exploration Properties

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has received additional grab sample results ranging from 10 ppb Au up to 68,000 ppb Au (68 gt or 2.2 ozt gold (Au)) at the newly identified 111 ("one-eleven") Zone at its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("the Property"). The samples were collected during a short follow up sampling program in December 2024, in the vicinity of previous samples taken in November 2024. The November samples returned values ranging from

The 8 new samples collected at the 111 Zone in December consist of strongly sheared, strongly silicified, sericitized, tuffaceous mafic to intermediate volcanics, containing generally minor but up to 5% disseminated pyrite, and several fine specks of visible gold in the case of the sample which returned 68 g/t Au. The east-northeast-trending zone has limited exposure and appears to be at least 3 meters wide in outcrop, situated within a broad (>100 m wide) alteration zone that coincides with a prominent magnetic low. The zone of anomalous gold remains open in all directions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada

Two diamond drill rigs about to arrive on site as part of strategy to grow the resource and test brownfield exploration targets

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Horne 5 Mining Project Bape Report

Falco Horne 5 Mining Project Bape Report

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Company ") welcomes the report of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE), in which the commission of inquiry brings to the attention of the relevant decision-making bodies various elements that require commitments, actions or modifications, with a view to issuing government authorizations. This commission examined the Falco Horne 5 mining project (the " Project ") from a sustainable development perspective, and, at this stage of the project's development, it is customary for the commission to request additional studies and analyses in order to clarify certain aspects of the Project. It is important to note that to date, more than 90% of the commission's opinions related to the Project have already been considered, planned or initiated. Falco has summarized its main findings in a summary of highlights .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Appoints Thomas Reid CPA, CA to its Board of Directors

Heritage Mining Appoints Thomas Reid CPA, CA to its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - January 7, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Reid to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Reid will be succeeding James Fairbairn, who has retired from the Board with immediate effect.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "Company" or "Nuvau"), is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing work programs at the Matagami Mining Camp.

In 2025, Nuvau will strive to continue building on its previous successes, advancing exploration efforts, and looking to increase resources.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Expands Strategy to Pursue Copper-Gold Projects

Blackstone Expands Strategy to Pursue Copper-Gold Projects

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Expands Strategy to Pursue Copper-Gold Projects

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Noble Mineral
Sign up to get your FREE

Noble Mineral Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project

Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project

Gold Investing

Best and Final Offer for Mako Gold Limited

Gold Investing

Alain Corbani: Gold's Clear Path to US$3,000 in 2025, Silver's Volatile Outlook

Oil and Gas Investing

Energizing the Future: How Green Hydrogen is Shaping Sustainable Investments

Precious Metals Investing

Grande Portage Resources Initiates Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends for Lithium in 2025

×