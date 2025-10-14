Noble Agrees to Sell Island Pond Claims to Benton Resources Inc.

Noble Agrees to Sell Island Pond Claims to Benton Resources Inc.

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Island Pond claims in Newfoundland & Labrador to Benton Resources Inc. (" Benton ") (TSXV: BEX).

The Island Pond claims are a group of 7 mining claims located in Central Newfoundland, covering an area of approximately 175 hectares. The Island Pond property is strategically located north of Benton's South Pond Gold Zone within the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project area . Under the agreement that was signed, Noble would sell these claims to Benton in exchange for 1,000,000 common shares of Benton and a payment of $30,000.  The shares will have a standard four-month hold period as required under TSX Venture Exchange policies.  In addition, Noble would retain a 1% net smelter returns royalty that would not be subject to any buyback rights.  However, Benton would hold a right of first refusal over any proposed sale of the royalty by Noble.  The property is also subject to a pre-existing 2% net smelter returns royalty.

Closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including obtaining approval of the Board of Directors of Noble, as well as any required approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Noble's CEO, H. Vance White, said "We wish to congratulate Benton on the success they have had to date on the Great Burnt and look forward to results in the future. Noble will retain a 1% NSR on the 7 mining claims being sold subject a right of first refusal to Benton."

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.

Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.

Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North),  all of which are in the province of Quebec.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Noble disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.   No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

