NOA Lithium Announces Additional Warrant Exercises For $4,355,603

NOA Lithium Announces Additional Warrant Exercises For $4,355,603

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSX-V:NOAL)(FSE:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") announces that further to its January 7, 2026 and February 10, 2026 new releases regarding certain warrant exercises, the Company is pleased to announce that management and certain founding shareholders of the Company that hold common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.20 per common share of the Company (the "Warrants") have exercised 21,778,014 Warrants for gross proceeds of $4,355,603 in cash. The proceeds from the Warrants exercise will be used to advance the Company's projects and for general corporate working capital (the "Warrant Exercise").

During the last 60 days, more than 29,430,014 warrants exercisable at $0.20 have been exercised providing the Company with approximately $5,886,003 in cash, including approximately 50% ($2,912,400) of these Warrants have been exercised by management of the Company.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer and Director, Gabriel Rubacha, states: "These warrant exercises reflect strong internal alignment and continued support for NOA's strategy, and it reflects a strong commitment from the founding shareholders and management. These proceeds strengthen our treasury and provide cost-effective capital to advance Rio Grande into pre-feasibility within our planned timeframe."

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com
Email: info@noalithium.com
Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709
Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

NOA Lithium BrinesNOAL:CCTSXV:NOALlithium investing
NOAL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Periodic table section with lithium highlighted on a blue background.

UK Enters Commercial Lithium Production with Geothermal Plant Launch

The UK has entered commercial lithium production for the first time as Geothermal Engineering Ltd (GEL) began operations in its plant at Cornwall, anchoring the government's hopes of a domestic battery metals supply chain.The Redruth-based facility marks the country’s first commercial-scale... Keep Reading...
Yellow tape with "EMBARGO" in bold black letters, crisscrossing.

Zimbabwe Imposes Immediate Ban on Raw Mineral and Lithium Exports

Zimbabwe has imposed an immediate ban on exports of all raw minerals and lithium concentrates, halting shipments already in transit as the government tightens control over the country’s mining sector.Mines and Mining Development Minister Polite Kambamura announced Wednesday that the suspension... Keep Reading...
Futuristic battery with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lithium Valley Results Boost Gold Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) reported strong half-year copper results, saying that its copper operations accounted for... Keep Reading...
howard klein, lithium-ion batteries

Howard Klein Doubles Down on Strategic Lithium Reserve as Project Vault Takes Shape

Before the Trump administration revealed plans for Project Vault, Howard Klein, co-founder and partner at RK Equity, proposed the idea of a strategic lithium reserve. “The goal of a strategic lithium reserve is to stabilize prices and allow the industry to develop,” he told the Investing News... Keep Reading...
Batteries and toy car on lithium section of periodic table.

Sigma Lithium Makes New Lithium Fines Sale, Unlocks US$96 Million Credit Facility

Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML) has secured another large-scale sale of high-purity lithium fines and activated a production-backed revolving credit facility as it ramps up operations in Brazil.The lithium producer announced it has agreed to sell 150,000 metric tons (MT) of high-purity... Keep Reading...
Glowing battery and upward arrows symbolizing energy increase.

Albemarle Lifts Lithium Demand Forecast as Energy Storage Surges

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is raising its long-term lithium demand outlook after a breakout year for stationary energy storage, underscoring a shift in the battery materials market that is no longer driven solely by electric vehicles.The US-based lithium major reported fourth quarter 2025 net sales of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Related News

rare earth investing

Lynas Extends Japan Rare Earth Deal to 2038, Renews Malaysia License

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units