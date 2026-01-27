NMG to Participate in Key Global Industry Events to Advance Its Commercial and Strategic Engagement

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.'s ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX: NOU ) leadership is set to participate in upcoming high‑profile mining, critical minerals, and investor‑focused events in Q1-2026 to support the deployment of its business plan. These activities are designed to further position NMG's fully integrated Phase‑2 graphite operations within global supply chains, advance commercial partnerships, and bolster engagement from capital markets into the critical minerals sector.

TD Cowen Annual Global Mining Conference

NMG will join leading mining companies, institutional investors, and capital markets stakeholders at TD Cowen Annual Global Mining Conference, in Toronto, Canada, January 27 to 29, 2026, to discuss sector trends, project development, and financing strategies. The Company will deliver an official presentation on January 27, 2026, at 1 p.m. to highlight progress on its Phase‑2 execution plan and engage with investors seeking exposure to critical minerals.

Toronto National Club

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of NMG, will be presenting to the Toronto's business community on Thursday, January 29 at 12:00 p.m. at the Toronto National Club's Investor Roundtable Lunch.

Canada's Critical Mineral Mission to Europe

NMG has been selected to participate in Natural Resources Canada's trade and diplomatic mission across key European markets scheduled from February 16 to 20, 2026. This mission convenes decision‑makers from government, industry, and the energy, defense and strategic manufacturing ecosystems to strengthen transatlantic cooperation, accelerate responsible sourcing, and advance commercial partnerships. NMG will showcase its carbon‑neutral value proposition to potential European customers and strategic partners.

BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

Building on its ongoing engagement with global capital markets, NMG will return to BMO Capital Markets' flagship conference, one of the industry's most influential gatherings of institutional investors and mining leaders, in Hollywood, Florida, from February 23 to 25, 2026. The Company will present updates on the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plants, core projects to North America's effort to localize and secure advanced materials supply chains.

PDAC 2026 Convention

At the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention, a world's premier mineral exploration and mining event, NMG will meet with industry peers, investors, suppliers, and government partners. Returning to Toronto, Canada, from February 27 to March 4, 2026, the convention is set to attract around 30,000 participants and be complemented by numerous side-events. Members of NMG's executive and operational teams will be available at booth 2830, plus join the official program:

  • "From exploration to closure: ESG in the mining cycle" short course on Friday, February 27 in room 713 (Julie Paquet, Vice President Communications & ESG Strategy); and
  • "Corporate Presentations for Investors" on Tuesday, March 3 at 2:45 p.m. in room 801B (Marc Jasmin, Director, Investor Relations).

The Company's presence will reinforce its commitment to responsible mining, community partnerships, and sustainable development as it advances toward the next phases of its integrated operational plan.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is an integrated company developing responsible mining and advanced processing operations to supply the global economy with carbon-neutral advanced graphite materials. The Company is developing in Québec, Canada, a fully integrated ore-to-processed-graphite value chain to serve tomorrow's industries in energy, defense, technology, and manufacturing. With recognized ESG standards and structuring partnerships with major customers, NMG is set to become a strategic supplier of advanced materials to leading specialized manufacturers while promoting sustainability, innovation, and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

