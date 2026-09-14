Ninth Wave's AI-Powered Compass with Amazon Bedrock Cuts API Integration Time Up to 95%

A new whitepaper co-written with AWS shows that Compass, built on Amazon Bedrock, replaces weeks of manual work with a self-service experience for banks, aggregators, and fintech partners. To download it, go here
Ninth Wave, a leading provider of secure open finance connectivity for financial institutions, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced the results of a new joint study concluding that banks using Ninth Wave's Compass onboarding assistant built with Amazon Bedrock can reduce onboarding integration testing by 95%. The findings mark a significant milestone in how financial institutions integrate with the broader Open Finance ecosystem, showing that work which previously took weeks of senior-engineer time can now be completed in minutes.
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Since its launch in March, Ninth Wave's Compass has replaced spreadsheet- and email-driven onboarding workflows with a centralized, AI-governed process that dramatically reduces back-and-forth between banks, aggregators, and fintech partners. New self-service capabilities resolve integration questions without opening a support ticket.
"Our partnership with AWS and our co-authored study shows that banks using Compass with Amazon Bedrock can cut data mapping and integration testing, both time-consuming activities, by as much as 95%," said George Anderson, Founder and CEO of Ninth Wave. "These findings reflect more than a technical milestone - they demonstrate that AI will be the foundation of the next generation of Open Finance."
"Ninth Wave built Compass on AWS to solve a real pain point in open finance: making bank onboarding faster without compromising the security and compliance that regulated institutions demand. Going from concept to production on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, they're now delivering measurable results for financial institution clients. It's exactly the kind of customer-focused innovation that shows what builders can do with AWS," said Todd Pond, Director of Strategic Sales at AWS.
The Problem: A Manual Bottleneck Standing in the Way of Open Finance
Open finance depends on banks connecting to a shared network through standardized APIs, but every bank implements its APIs differently, with its own field names, formatting conventions, and gaps relative to the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) standard. Reconciling those differences before a bank can go live has traditionally required weeks of manual mapping and validation, slowing time-to-market and driving up integration costs for banks, aggregators, and fintech partners alike.
The Value: How Ninth Wave and AWS Solved It Together
Compass runs as a multi-agent AI system: a primary orchestrator directs seven specialist agents, each handling one part of onboarding, from field mapping to interactive Q&A. Amazon Bedrock AgentCore makes this possible at production scale: it hosts and scales Ninth Wave's agents, mixes cost-efficient and high-reasoning models by task, and provides security controls designed with SOC 2 and PCI DSS requirements in mind.
Together, Ninth Wave's onboarding expertise and AWS's managed AI and security infrastructure enabled a system that is both fast enough to eliminate a long-standing industry bottleneck and secure enough to earn the trust of banks, aggregators, and fintech partners operating in a highly regulated space.
To download the whitepaper, please go here .
About Ninth Wave
Ninth Wave is the leading provider of secure data connectivity between financial institutions and third-party applications, including aggregators, fintechs, accounting solutions, ERP systems, and other business tools. Ninth Wave is the most comprehensive provider of open finance connectivity, delivering a single, unified platform that connects financial institutions to the entire open banking ecosystem with white-glove service and operational simplicity. Founded in 2018, Ninth Wave is privately owned and based in New York City. For more information, visit ninth-wave.com .
About Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.Amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.
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Media Contact:
Ninth Wave: George Ravich – gravich@ninth-wave.com
AWS: Naomi Little – njlittle@amazon.com