Nigeria: TotalEnergies Completes the Divestment of its Oil Interest in Renaissance JV

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) announces that its subsidiary TotalEnergies EP Nigeria (TEPNG) has completed the divestment of its 10% non-operated interest in the Renaissance JV licenses to Vaaris for an aggregate amount of US$ 800 million.

As announced on January 14 th , 2026, TotalEnergies retains full economic interest in the three gas licenses of the Renaissance JV (OML 23, OML 28 and OML 77), which currently account for 50% of Nigeria LNG gas supply.

About TotalEnergies in Nigeria

TotalEnergies has been present in Nigeria for more than 60 years and employs today more than 1,800 people across different business segments. Nigeria is one of the main contributing countries to TotalEnergies' hydrocarbon production with 188,000 boe/d produced in 2025. TotalEnergies also operates an extensive distribution network which includes about 540 service stations in the country. In all its operations, TotalEnergies is particularly attentive to the socio-economic development of the country and is committed to working with local communities.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

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