Nicola Mavilla Is Appointed Senior Vice-President Exploration of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies announces the appointment of Nicola Mavilla as Senior Vice President Exploration of the Company, with effect from 1 st November 2025. Nicola Mavilla is replacing Kevin McLachlan, who held this position since 2015.

Nicola Mavilla has 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and a strong track record in leading successful exploration activities. He joined Eni in 2002 and served as exploration manager in Libya and Norway, VP exploration for West Africa, VP exploration for Americas and Northern Europe and managing director of Eni Ivory Coast. Since 2024, he was Head of Exploration Projects of Eni. Nicola Mavilla holds a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Bordeaux.

TotalEnergies invests around 1 billion dollars annually in exploration and appraisal, focusing on prospects that have the potential to generate low cost, low-emissions oil and gas developments. The Company's exploration activities led to major discoveries over the past three years, notably in Suriname and Namibia.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TotalEnergiesTTENYSE:TTEOil and Gas Investing
TTE
The Conversation (0)
Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.Global natural gas production edged up 1.2 percent in 2024 to reach 4.12 trillion cubic meters,... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen

Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 18 septembre 2025 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, September 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution is pleased to announce the signature of Replacement Debentures... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy President and CEO Rob Zakresky.

Coelacanth Energy CEO Targets 50,000 BOE/Day as Montney Resource Expands

Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is targeting an eventual production ramp up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as more zones at its Montney oil and gas project in BC, Canada, continue to be de-risked, according to the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky “So the de-risking of... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Private Placement

Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month

PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia

Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month

Precious Metals Investing

PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades

Base Metals Investing

New Drill Targets defined at Mt Hope Project

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Prospector Metals Gains 356 Percent

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Sets Sights on US$3,900, Silver Breaks US$48