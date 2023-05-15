Nickel Creek Platinum Corp: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

With each edition featuring two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, conference programmes packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives, the 121 Mining Investment series offers a highly efficient use of time and resources.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Melbourne and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q01NlLpj0.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project towards becoming Canada's next world-class nickel sulphide mine. Located in the Yukon, our asset is host to over 1.8 billion pounds of nickel, 1.1 billion pounds of copper, 5.7 million ounces of platinum group metals ("PGM's") and 107 million pounds of cobalt in the measured and indicated categories – positioning us well for the rapidly growing demand for these urbanization commodities. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.Our vision is to create value for our stakeholders through development of the Nickel Shäw Project into a leading North American nickel, copper and PGM producer.

For additional Information, please contact:

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp
Stuart Harshaw
CEO & Director
416 453-1430
sharshaw@nickelcp.com
https://www.nickelcreekplatinum.com/Home/default.aspx

