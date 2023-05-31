OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2023 .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling , Mark Fields , Stuart Harshaw , Wayne Kirk , Myron G. Manternach , David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre .  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

217,525,825

1,794,599

99.18 %

0.82 %

Mark Fields

217,504,684

1,815,740

99.17 %

0.83 %

Stuart Harshaw

217,324,250

1,996,174

99.09 %

0.91 %

Wayne Kirk

193,819,051

25,501,373

88.37 %

11.63 %

Myron G. Manternach

214,837,710

4,482,714

97.96 %

2.04 %

David Peat

217,440,755

1,879,669

99.14 %

0.86 %

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

214,513,275

4,807,149

97.81 %

2.19 %


About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska .

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-results-of-2023-annual-general-meeting-301839236.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/31/c5265.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") today has confirmed, further to its news releases of April 24, 2023 and May 11, 2023 (the " Previous News Releases "), the completion of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company has issued an aggregate of 31,503,656 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million . The Company has confirmed that there will be no further tranches with respect to the Private Placement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company is issuing a total of 31,503,656 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to raise capital by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to approximately $1.8 million (the " Private Placement ").  The Private Placement will consist of the sale of units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.045 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant exercisable for one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment upon certain customary events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DRILL RESULTS AT ARCH:

  • A massive sulphide interval grading 2.57% nickel (Ni), 1.61% copper (Cu) and 2.35 g/t Total Precious Metals (TPM) over 3.84 m was intersected down-dip of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization drilled in 2021 ( see Photo 1 for core sample and Table 1 for drill intersection details) .
  • Significant disseminated + semi-massive sulphide intervals grading 0.29 to 0.67% Ni, 0.08 to 0.43% Cu and 0.43 to 1.64 g/t TPM over 6.25 to 78.95 m intervals in 7 holes ( see Table 1 for details).
  • Geophysics results show untested conductivity down-dip and along strike of current drilling.
  • Near surface massive to disseminated sulphide mineralization at depths of 7- 170 m .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 drilling and geophysics program on the Arch Target conducted during the period of July- October 2022 in Yukon, Canada . The timing of the release of these results was largely impacted by the unprecedented volume of samples from exploration projects throughout Yukon submitted to the ALS preparation lab in Whitehorse .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Further to announcements dated May 2 and May 4, 2023, the Company has completed the issuance of 3,992,142 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.07 per Unit and 3,275,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $606,950.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "NFTWarrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.13 per Share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 31, 2023, in Vancouver, BC (the " Meeting "). Full details of all the voting results for the 2023 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A total of 35,535,951 common shares, representing 26.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 18, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Based on the results of the 18,144 meter drilling completed in 2022, we have commenced a new 20,000-meter drilling program at our 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project ("the Ferguson Lake Project") during the past quarter," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President & CEO of the Company. "We continue to expand the mineral resources from the current resource model (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022), and to test the lithium potential in the 256.8 km 2 area of mining leases and exploration claims."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel, Exploration Crews Have Been Expanded To Target Gold Zones At Hope Brook

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX.V:MARV)(GR:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA: GR), FGLDF: (OTCQB) together (the Alliance), previously announced the mobilization of field crews to the "Golden Brook" (Hope Brook) Lithium prospect located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Golden Brook covers a vast area totaling 54,600 hectares, strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering a portion of the Kraken Pegmatite Field

The exploration project has been expanded to include reconnaissance over the northwest portion of the Golden Brook Property, which covers over 30km along the prospective Cape Ray Fault Zone. The Cape Ray Fault Zone has historically been recognized as being fertile for gold. The property is located in proximity to several gold prospects (Wilding Lake, Cape Ray), an advanced stage gold deposit (Valentine), and a former gold mine (Hope Brook).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon, Exploration Crews Have Been Expanded to Target Gold Zones at Hope Brook

Falcon, Exploration Crews Have Been Expanded to Target Gold Zones at Hope Brook

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); and Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (04T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) previously announced the mobilization of field crews to the "Golden Brook" (Hope Brook) Lithium prospect located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Golden Brook covers a vast area totaling 54,600 hectares, strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering a portion of the Kraken Pegmatite Field

The exploration project has been expanded to include reconnaissance over the northwest portion of the Golden Brook Property, which covers over 30km along the prospective Cape Ray Fault Zone. The Cape Ray Fault Zone has historically been recognized as being fertile for gold. The property is located in proximity to several gold prospects (Wilding Lake, Cape Ray), an advanced stage gold deposit (Valentine), and a former gold mine (Hope Brook).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update On the Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update On the Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

Located 175 kilometres north of Kamloops, BC, the Golden Sable property covers 2,568 hectares in two separate claim blocks. The claim blocks are 1.7 kilometres apart, with the ground in between held by a third party (see Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

