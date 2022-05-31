Nickel Investing News

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2022 .

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director;
  • approving share-based compensation plan matters; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling , Mark Fields , Stuart Harshaw , Wayne Kirk , Myron G. Manternach , David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre .  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

183,149,634

1,040,911

99.43%

0.57%

Mark Fields

183,193,568

996,977

99.46%

0.54%

Stuart Harshaw

183,250,978

939,567

99.49%

0.51%

Wayne Kirk

168,861,885

15,328,660

91.68%

8.32%

Myron G. Manternach

178,815,597

5,374,948

97.08%

2.92%

David Peat

183,191,269

999,276

99.46%

0.54%

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

164,236,009

19,954,536

89.17%

10.83%


About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COVID-19 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COVID-19 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") announced today, out of an abundance of caution,  that in light of the ongoing public health impact of the novel coronavirus disease (" COVID-19 "), and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Nickel Creek is strongly encouraging its shareholders and others not to attend Nickel Creek's annual general and special meeting ("AGSM") in person, which is scheduled for Tuesday May 31, 2022 (the " Meeting ").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Company's Management Information Circular, and to listen to the Meeting by way of a live conference call, the details of which are described below. Shareholders of the Company are invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting by email at info@nickelcp.com .  Instructions on voting via proxy can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular and the proxy or voting instruction form sent to all shareholders and available on Nickel Creek's website at www.nickelcreekplatinum.com and under Nickel Creek's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Nickel Creek's AGSM of Shareholders Conference Call on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

Callers should dial-in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join Nickel Creek's call and provide the operator with the conference ID. The dial-in details are as follows:

North American Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-866-342-8591
International Dial-In Number: 1-203-518-9713
Conference ID: NICKELCREEK

The Meeting is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ( Toronto time).

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $2.7 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $2.7 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company is issuing a total of 3,197,060 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $0.3 million and 25,539,500 "flow-through" units (" FT Units ") for gross proceeds to the Company of $2.4 million for total gross proceeds of approximately $2.7 million . All dollars are denominated in Canadian dollars.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES 2022 DRILL PROGRAM AT NICKEL SHÄW AND PROPOSED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES 2022 DRILL PROGRAM AT NICKEL SHÄW AND PROPOSED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to conduct a drill program during 2022 at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project (the " Project ") located in the Yukon, Canada and a proposed non-brokered private placement.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF WARRANTS BY ELECTRUM

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF WARRANTS BY ELECTRUM

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approximately $911,000 from the exercise of approximately 11.4 million warrants from the Company's largest shareholder, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. ("Electrum"). The warrants were issued in conjunction with a private placement completed during 2019. The exercise price of the warrants was $0.08 with expiry dates of July 12, 2024 and August 29, 2024 .

NIckel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek, commented: "Nickel Creek is fortunate to have the continued support of Electrum demonstrating the endorsement for the Company's plans going forward."

The proceeds from the exercise of warrants will be used for ongoing development of the 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project, and for general corporate expenses and working capital purposes.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with an attractive mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which supports year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska . The Company is also investigating additional opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Full Drill Results From 2021 Exploration Program

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Full Drill Results From 2021 Exploration Program

COMPANY CONFIRMS HIGH PLATINUM AND PALLADIUM VALUES, AND MASSIVE SULPHIDE NICKEL-COPPER MINERALIZATION

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the overall results from its 2021 drilling and geophysics program which concluded during the month of August 2021 in Yukon, Canada .

CMX Announces Contract for Processing Clayton Stockpile

CMX Announces Contract for Processing Clayton Stockpile

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

May 31, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; (CNSX:CXC.CN); ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has signed an agreement with Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI") ( https:www.sulphide-remediation.com ), an affiliate of ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, B.C., a firm specializing in mineral processing ( https:www.abhengineeringinc.com ).  SRI utilizes precision ore sorting technology to high-grade mine stockpiles of unprocessed rock to enhance the grade of material delivered to a toll mill.  Dual Energy X-Ray Transmission technologies differentiate between rocks based on small fluctuations in density profiles and are effective at removing sulphides and concentrating valuable metals.  The sorted rock can be treated at existing millssmelters where valuable metals will be extracted and sulphides will be safely handled.​ SRI has some of the world's leading experts in crushing, screening and ore sorting.

Discussions commenced with metal traders and smelters regarding offtake for Superior Lake Zinc Project

Discussions commenced with metal traders and smelters regarding offtake for Superior Lake Zinc Project

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Begins Environmental Baseline Studies at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Begins Environmental Baseline Studies at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

 Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan has retained Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") to carry out these time sensitive studies. Spring 2022 environmental baseline studies are critical to the advancement of the Project and the permitting and approvals process for the Kenbridge Nickel Project.

Victory Announces Smokey Lithium Drill Program Results For Phase One, Including Lithium Values Up To 1270 Ppm

Victory Announces Smokey Lithium Drill Program Results For Phase One, Including Lithium Values Up To 1270 Ppm

  • Results up to 1270 ppm and key lithium bearing sections averaging up to 857 ppm
  • Exploration team has high confidence in their theory that a down-dropped clay deposit exists, and the phase one drill program results has provided valuable information to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Results to date have guided additional staking, which the Company advanced for competitive reasons prior to announcing drill results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31st, 2022 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has received lab results from its phase one, three of 15-hole drill program and as a result of its analysis has staked additional ground based on its geologic model of the target lithium deposit.

"The Victory exploration team has advanced the Smokey Lithium property substantially through the analysis of lab results, and upon those strong results through the additional staking which was conducted for competitive reasons to protect the Company's interests," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO. "The Company's exploration team has advanced this property based on its theory that a significant lithium deposit is buried at depth along the adjacent Jindalee boundary margins nearest to the fault line. We want our shareholders to understand that of the three holes, one had impressive lithium values, and the other two provided important information as to the potential location and boundaries of a Li deposit. In total, the drill results from all three holes guided the additional staking so that the Company can continue to define what it believes is a significant lithium deposit buried at depth."

FPX Nickel Testing Continues to Demonstrate Potential for Significant Carbon Mineralization at Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Testing Continues to Demonstrate Potential for Significant Carbon Mineralization at Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the results of new testing which continues to demonstrate the potential for enhanced carbon capture and storage ( "CCS" ) in tailings at its Baptiste Project (the " Project ") in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia . These laboratory tests, conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia ( "UBC" ) funded by FPX and the Government of Canada were conducted on tailings representative of different operating scenarios at Baptiste, and demonstrate the ability of these representative tailings to sequester CO 2 into a permanent mineralized form, thereby advancing the Project's potential to become the nickel industry's first carbon-neutral or carbon-negative operation.

Highlights
  • The positive results of these CO 2 injection tests were achieved on material representative of various tailings deposition strategies for the Project, specifically in regard to the material's particle size, moisture level, and content of the key carbon-reactive mineral (brucite)
  • 10% CO 2 gas was injected vertically into these tailings samples and consistent rates of carbon mineralization were achieved in all tests, ranging from 7.3 to 8.4 grams of CO 2 sequestered for each kilogram of Baptiste tailings, with a majority of the sequestration occurring in the first quarter (3.5 days) of the 14-day experiment
  • The CO 2 mineralization achieved during these tests is both permanent and verifiable by measurement of total inorganic carbon at the beginning and the end of the experiments

Cautionary Statement: The test results described herein are preliminary in nature and may not be representative of conditions or results in an operating environment, particularly as it pertains to the representativeness of mineralization, moisture content, changes in weather conditions, process water chemistry and tailings emplacement configuration, including the rate at which tailings are covered with fresh material, among other parameters. There is no certainty that the results reported herein will be realized in an operating environment. Further studies are recommended to expand the scale of testing to better understand the potential for carbon sequestration to be realized in an operating environment.

CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Bam Bam Resources Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (CSE: BBR.WT) has announced a name and symbol change to Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA) (CSE: JUBA.WT) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 19,303,881 common shares.

