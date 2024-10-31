Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Norfolk Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2024

Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 30 September 2024.

ROGER RIVER PROJECT

  • Reviewed land holdings prior to next phase of exploration with tenure rationalised post quarter

ORROROO URANIUM PROJECT

  • Continued desktop data review with efforts to support next phase of exploration

CORPORATE UPDATE

  • Continued to review multiple assets and opportunities for investment and acquisition
  • Reviewed and updated OHS and ESG frameworks
  • Strong financial position with $2.86m cash at June 2024 quarter end

Commenting on Norfolk Metals, Executive Chairman, Ben Phillips, states: “Norfolk continued to review both projects in South Australia & Tasmania from a prospectivity and cost perspective whilst also progressing OHS and ESG frameworks. In conjunction with our core projects, Norfolk has continued to review offers for acquisitions and investment opportunities throughout the quarter such as the Los Altares uranium project in Chebut, Argentina.”

Roger River Project, Tasmania

Norfolk completed the required annual reporting to establish the future commitments for the Roger River Project (RRP), comprising of EL20/2020 and EL17/2021 with Mineral Resources Tasmania (MRT). Subsequent to the quarter, the Company rationalised the total land package to a focused area of exploration. This process allowed the Company to significantly reduce future expenditure commitments.

Subsequent to the quarter, communication has been received from MRT stating the rehabilitation obligations on the surrendered area of EL17/2021 have been assessed and cleared deeming the process as final.

Please see the announcement dated 22nd October 2024 for further information.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:nflgold investingnorfolk metals limiteduranium investingGold Investing
Norfolk Metals
