Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2024
Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 30 September 2024.
ROGER RIVER PROJECT
- Reviewed land holdings prior to next phase of exploration with tenure rationalised post quarter
ORROROO URANIUM PROJECT
- Continued desktop data review with efforts to support next phase of exploration
CORPORATE UPDATE
- Continued to review multiple assets and opportunities for investment and acquisition
- Reviewed and updated OHS and ESG frameworks
- Strong financial position with $2.86m cash at June 2024 quarter end
Commenting on Norfolk Metals, Executive Chairman, Ben Phillips, states: “Norfolk continued to review both projects in South Australia & Tasmania from a prospectivity and cost perspective whilst also progressing OHS and ESG frameworks. In conjunction with our core projects, Norfolk has continued to review offers for acquisitions and investment opportunities throughout the quarter such as the Los Altares uranium project in Chebut, Argentina.”
Roger River Project, Tasmania
Norfolk completed the required annual reporting to establish the future commitments for the Roger River Project (RRP), comprising of EL20/2020 and EL17/2021 with Mineral Resources Tasmania (MRT). Subsequent to the quarter, the Company rationalised the total land package to a focused area of exploration. This process allowed the Company to significantly reduce future expenditure commitments.
Subsequent to the quarter, communication has been received from MRT stating the rehabilitation obligations on the surrendered area of EL17/2021 have been assessed and cleared deeming the process as final.
Please see the announcement dated 22nd October 2024 for further information.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on its uranium in South Australia and Argentina. The company’s flagship property is the Orroroo uranium project in South Australia. It also holds a gold-copper project, the Roger River Property in Tasmania. Norfolk Metals is currently focused on advancing its uranium project and evaluating uranium assets for acquisition. In April 2024, the company announced it is acquiring the Las Altares uranium project in Argentina, through an exclusivity agreement with Green Shift Commodities.
Uranium prices have been on an upward trajectory since 2023, with prices rising from less than $50/lb to over $100/lb in 2024. The prices are currently hovering around $90/lb and could increase further, driven by a supply deficit. Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium miner, announced in February 2024 that it is reducing uranium production. The company said production levels at its operations in Kazakhstan are anticipated to remain 20 percent lower, chiefly attributed to the sulfuric acid shortage prevailing in the country. Cameco, the world’s largest publicly traded uranium supplier, has provided a 2024 production guidance which is also not very bullish.
While the supply remains challenging, the demand continues to ramp up. The surge in uranium demand has been predominantly fueled by heightened utility contracting, a trend that offers robust support and sustainability to elevated price levels. The World Nuclear Association’s Nuclear Fuel Report indicates that global nuclear reactor demands are projected to almost double by 2040, rising from 65,650 tU in 2023 to 130,000 tU in 2040. According to Sprott, utilities have nearly 1.5 billion pounds of uncovered uranium requirements through 2040, compared to current annual production of around 150 Mlbs. Further, substantial underinvestment in new mining projects has exacerbated an already constrained supply side, leading to prolonged strain in the years ahead.
The uranium market appears to remain firmly in an uptrend driven by rising demand and constrained supply. Elevated prices also enhance the prospects for junior miners to progress their projects and potentially secure future supply agreements with utilities.
Norfolk Metals boasts uranium assets in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction of South Australia. The recent maiden drill program at the Orroroo project intersected a uranium-bearing floodplain, boosting confidence in the potential of the project.
Norfolk continues to review complementary projects with plans to expand its uranium project suite. In 2024, the company signed an exclusivity agreement with Green Shift Commodities (TSXV:GCOM) to acquire Las Alteras uranium project in Argentina. Las Alteras is surrounded by non-JORC foreign estimates at URAmerica’s Meseta Central deposit (19.1 Mlbs U308), CNEA’s Cerro Solo deposit (11.49 Mlbs U308), ISO Energy’s Laguna Salada deposit (10.1 Mlbs U308), along with the Cerro Condor and Los Adobes historical uranium mines.
Company Highlights
- Norfolk Metals is an ASX-listed uranium-focused explorer with assets located in South Australia (Orroroo uranium project), Argentina (Las Alteras uranium project) and Tasmania (Roger River gold/copper project).
- The primary focus is on advancing the Orroroo uranium project located in the Walloway Basin in South Australia. Orroroo comprises three granted exploration licenses, which together cover 723 square kilometres. of contiguous tenements. The land holding is divided into three project areas named Orroroo, Johnburgh and Black Rock.
- Orroroo has geological similarities to well-endowed South Australian uranium producers such as Boss Energy’s Honeymoon Uranium project and Heathgate Resources’ Four Mile mine.
- Norfolk completed a maiden drill program at Orroroo which delineated uranium in 10 of the 17 holes with grades reaching as high as 796 ppm. The maiden drill program also identified a uranium-bearing floodplain 50 meters south of the Wongway Creek Target.
- In Argentina, Norfolk has signed an exclusivity agreement with Green Shift Commodities to acquire Las Alteres uranium project, a project surrounded by multiple uranium deposits and historical mines in every direction including the Cerro Solo government owned deposit
- The Roger River Project comprises two granted exploration licenses, which together cover 261 square kilometers, located in Tasmania. The project is prospective for gold and copper.
- Norfolk is evaluating other projects for acquisition, which includes complementary projects to the South Australian uranium project suite.
- Uranium prices are likely to remain firm on the back of supply deficit. Kazakhstan, the world’s largest uranium supplier, has warned of lower production in 2024, while demand continues to remain high as governments around the world embrace nuclear power to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
Key Projects
Orroroo Uranium Project
The Orroroo uranium project consists of three exploration licenses - EL6552, EL6814, and EL6948 - spanning a total of 723 square kilometers, situated roughly 274 kilometers northwest of Adelaide, South Australia. The large land holding is divided into three project areas named Orroroo, Johnburgh and Black Rock.
Orroroo lies within the Walloway Basin, an underexplored uranium region characterized by sediments of similar age to those found in the nearby Frome Embayment, where Boss Energy’s Honeymoon project is located.
Norfolk Metals completed a two-phase drilling program at Orroroo Project (EL6552), identifying uranium in 10 of 17 holes with grades reaching as high as 796 parts per million (ppm). Phase 2 of the drill program also identified a uranium-bearing floodplain 50 meters south of the Wongway Creek Target. The confirmation of uranium-bearing floodplain deposits upstream of Wongway Creek has strengthened confidence in the paleochannel model. Crucial drill holes, including ORMR015A and ORMR017, have offered valuable insights into floodplain features and the identification of kaolinitic clay marker beds, crucial for unraveling the basin’s geological evolution.
Drill samples from ORMR015A showing the kaolonitic clay marker unit from 121-130 metres and floodplain silt from 130-137 metres.
ORMR015A intersected what seems to be a floodplain dominated by silt, with minor gravel and two elevated gamma anomalies indicating uranium at both the top and bottom of this unit. In ORMR017, there was a heightened gamma response at approximately 132 meters depth, aligning with the top of the floodplain identified in ORMR015A. This suggests that the paleochannel may be situated just meters away from the target. Additionally, the detection of a mustard-colored limonite-rich fluid in certain drilling locations suggests potential uranium sources.
The identification of paleochannels offers geologists precise targets for uranium exploration. By mapping geological characteristics and comprehending past river systems, exploration endeavors can be concentrated on regions with an increased probability of harboring uranium deposits.
The maiden drill program has further substantiated Orroroo as a potential emerging uranium district within the renowned Walloway Basin in South Australia. Norfolk is moving forward on the future planning and approvals for Orroroo with a focus on the uranium-bearing floodplains intersected near the Wongway Creek target.
In 2024, Norfolk will begin operations on exploration permit EL6814, which is adjacent to the north and south of EL6552. The initial activities on EL6814 will be planned based on the findings and analysis from the inaugural drilling program at EL6552.
The company remains optimistic about the potential of the Walloway Basin beyond EL6552 (Orroroo project), particularly in areas such as the northern region (Johnburgh Project) and the southern region (Black Rock Project), where significant portions have yet to undergo geophysical surveys or drilling operations.
Las Alteras Uranium Project
Through an exclusivity agreement with Green Shift Commodities (GCOM) Norfolk has rights to 22 claims totaling 60,396 hectares comprising the Las Alteras uranium project to the west and east of the 11.49M lbs (Reasonably Assured Resource) Cerro Solo uranium deposit.
Las Alteras is surrounded by UrAmerica’s Meseta Central deposit (19.1 Mlbs eU308), CNEA’s Cerre Solo deposit (11.49M lbs U308), and ISO Energy’s Laguna Salada deposit (10.1 Mlbs U308). The project is also close to two historical mines, Cerro Condor and Los Adobes.
Norfolk plans to complete a due diligence on the project and pursue completion of the acquisition of the property from Green Shift Commodities.
Roger River Project
The Roger River Project comprises two granted exploration licenses encompassing a total area of 261 square kilometres. Positioned 410 kilometres northwest of Hobart, Tasmania, the project is deemed prospective for gold and copper.
During 2023, Norfolk continued its exploration program to obtain a better understanding of the copper and gold mineralization to guide the next exploration phase and potential drilling. The exploration work included a soil sampling program. The soil program entailed the collection of new surface samples and the re-analyses of selected historical soil samples over the White Water and A2 prospects which were submitted for Cu analysis.
Fresh surface samples were gathered on a grid measuring 200 by 100 meters around A2, totaling 98 samples. This sampling covered an area of roughly 1.2 kilometers by 1.5 kilometers along the interpreted splay from the Roger River Fault. The findings reveal a persistent copper anomaly surrounding the A4 and A5 prospects, situated along the interpreted fault splay originating from the Roger River Fault.
The historical samples re-analyzed revealed a continuous copper anomaly around the A4 and A5 prospects located along the interpreted fault splay from the Roger River Fault.
Management Team
Ben Phillips – Executive Chairman
Ben Phillips brings over 15 years of experience in commercial negotiations across diverse industries, including oil and gas, resources, medical technology, software-as-a-service and defense. He guides departments spanning from R&D and exploration to production, commercialization, and sales. Previously, Phillips served as a non-executive director at Bronson Group (ASX:BGR) and later at Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN). In his current role as a corporate executive at Ironside, he focuses on sourcing, structuring, funding and managing requirements for small-cap companies, both private and public. Phillips has been with Ironside Capital since its inception, previously serving at Merchant Corporate Finance.
Leo Pilapil – Non-Executive Technical Director
Leo Pilapil has over 30 years of experience as a geoscientist. Throughout his career, he has held director positions at numerous junior companies across Australia, Africa and Turkey. In these roles, he has been primarily responsible for technical project evaluations, project acquisitions, project management and business development. Pilapil's notable achievements include the discovery of the Harlequin Gold Deposit (1 Moz) under salt lake conditions in Norseman, Western Australia. Additionally, he has played a key role in the extension and discovery of several ore deposits in Australia, Africa and Turkey. Pilapil has served as a geological consultant for numerous companies across the globe, including Aditya Birla in Australia, Alacer Gold Corporation in Turkey, African Uranium in Namibia, and NIKKI Lao in Lao PDR.
Patrick Holywell – Non-Executive DirectorPatrick Holywell possesses over 15 years of expertise in accounting, finance and corporate governance, having worked at Deloitte and Patersons (now Canaccord Genuity). He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia. Over the past decade, Holywell has primarily focused on director and company secretarial roles within the resources and technology sectors. His recent engagements include positions at De Grey Mining, Si6 Metals, and Pentanet.
TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 September 2024
Key Points
- Corporate
- Rights Issue Completion
- Projects
- Yalgoo prospectivity analysis
- Yalgoo drilling commenced at Remorse
- FiveWheels geochemical and heritage surveys completed
Projects
Figure 01: TEM Projects and Commercial Interests
Yalgoo
Tempest’s flagship project is the Company’s holding in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia. Totalling more than 1,000km2 and located near high profile neighbours including: 29 Metals Ltd (ASX:29M) - Golden Grove Copper, Zinc, Gold, Silver Mine; Spartan Resources Ltd (ASX:SPR) - Yalgoo Gold Project; Silverlake (ASX:SLK) - Deflector and Rothsay Gold Mines, Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Gold, EMU NL (ASX:EMU) - Gnows Nest Gold Project; Tungsten Mining (ASX:TGN) - Mt Mulgine Project; Fenix (ASX:FEX) - Iron Ore Operations, and Karara and Sino Iron ore operations and more.
Figure 02: Yalgoo Projects Overview
Tempest has used data-driven processes to identify poorly or unexplored areas of highly prospective geology. This approach has had considerable success and includes the discovery of multiple instances of new mineralisation.
The project contains a number of different geological domains - though much of these have considerable overlap. Within these domains, exploration targets continue to be identified through ongoing exploration and data analysis and are being explored systematically according to prioritisation based on geological and other criteria.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
QXR Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 September 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
Lithium Brine Projects, USA
- QXR and IG Lithium have agreed to restructure the Option Agreement in respect of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project to reduce option payments and also to include an option over two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.
- QXR now has the option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL, the holder of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, which reduces QXR’s cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.
- QXR has also entered into an option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (a related company of IGL), granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% stake in IGX and which holds two prospective lithium brine projects in Nevada and Utah, USA.
- IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based producers of battery-grade lithium products in relation to the future supply of lithium brine products.
Gold Projects – Central Queensland
- High grade gold trenching programme planned at Big Red in central Queensland. Previous trenching returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au. Gold mineralisation remains open along strike under cover.
- Reassessment of two shuttered gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.
- Gold projects are in the Drummond Basin in Queensland – a region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.
Pilbara Iron Ore Project
- Discussions are underway after planning a detailed rockchip sampling programme over Iron Ore Samples with up to 58.5% Fe in rockchip samples over 4km of enriched iron ore over a Banded Iron Formation (BIF) at Western Shaw in the Pilbara.
Corporate
- Post quarter-end, the Company announced that it had received firm commitments for a placement to raise $1 million (before costs), through the issue of 200 million shares at $0.005 each. The Placement includes $150,000 participation by directors, subject to Shareholder approval
OPERATIONS
Lithium Brine Projects, USA
During the September quarter, the Company announced that it had renegotiated the option agreement over the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California, USA, to reduce option payments and also to include an option to acquire an interest in two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.
QXR had previously entered into an option agreement with IG Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire up to a 75% interest in IGL, the owner of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, as announced 5 October 2023 (Option Agreement). The parties have negotiated a variation to the Option Agreement, whereby QXR now has an option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL on or before 30 June 2025 (Variation Agreement). The restructuring reduces QXR’s cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.
QXR has entered into a further option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (IGX) (an unlisted Delaware company established in 2022, and a related company of IGL) granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% interest in IGX on or before 30 June 2025 for US$500,000 (IGX Option). IGX has identified and secured two (2) prospective lithium brine projects in Utah and Nevada, USA, covering 10,660 hectares (26,300 acres). IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based developers and producers of battery-grade lithium products to potentially supply future lithium brine feedstock.
IGL and IGX have an excellent local US exploration team and contractors to ensure advancement of the projects. Next steps include permitting for new drill sites at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, targeting areas that are interpreted to be prospective to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling previously undertaken by QXR (ASX announcement 19 June 2024). QXR is continuing its review of work conducted to date by IGX on their two projects, which indicate encouraging results in a favourable geological setting.
The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, covers a large area of 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA and one of the first identified near surface brine basins outside of the producing Clayton Valley in Nevada (Figure 1). Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep. Drilling has shown numerous brine horizons. The Project’s geological setting mirrors Albemarle’s nearby producing Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley USA 1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resource, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
September 2024 Quarterly Report
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Recent auger results at Odienné gold project, Côte d’Ivoire, highlight +16km of priority targets within the high strain Archean margin (Sassandra Fault) ready for air core follow-up
- Assay results from reconnaissance diamond drill holes at Odienné confirm presence of extensive shearing coincident with gold mineralisation and favourable alteration that remains largely untested within the Odienné South permit
- Budgeted Exploration includes over 10,000m of drilling planned for the December quarter, to follow-up on previous drilling success at Odienné gold project, and the Ferké gold project, also in in Côte d’Ivoire
Ferké Gold Project, 300km2
- Commencement of Ferké auger drilling campaign imminent as wet season in Côte d’Ivoire draws to a close
- >9km segment of Ferké gold anomaly will be covered with 5,000m auger campaign over the next month
- Auger drilling targets extensions to open gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling returning:
- 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
- 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
- 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
- 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m
Odienné Project, 758km2
- 5,000m air core drilling campaign to commence immediately after Ferké drilling, targeting the same high-strain corridor that hosts Predictive’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan deposit, and recent discovery drilling by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture located on contiguous land holding
- Follow-up diamond and RC drilling fully funded and planned across both Ferké and Odienné projects as part of a staged exploration campaign over the upcoming 2024-25 field season
Corporate
- Fully funded exploration campaigns through CY2025 with A$6.8M cash at hand as at 30 September 2024
In the previous quarter, Many Peaks completed two separate transactions for the acquisition of four highly prospective gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire totaling 1,919km2 across the Birimian Gold Terrain of West Africa, which remains among the fasting growing regions globally for gold production and discovery over the past decade.
In this reporting period the Company finalized and received results for an initial 8,810m of reconnaissance drilling at the Odienné Gold Project. Results successfully delineated priority targets totalling >16km of shear zone. This positions Many Peaks well for further exploration success with staged follow-up drilling planned for the upcoming field season.
With the wet season in Cote d’Ivoire drawing to an end, an auger drill campaign is anticipated to commence at Ferké in the coming week. Following this, an air core drilling campaign is expected to commence at Odienné in late November, with field work having already recommenced in preparation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report – September 2024
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Pearl Copper Project, Arizona, USA
- Golden Mile completed due diligence on the Pearl Copper Project and entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation
- Project adjacent to the super-giant San Manuel-Kalamazoo porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit
- Odyssey and Ford prospects identified within the Project as immediate highly prospective, exploration drill targets
- Rock chip sampling at the Odyssey prospect returned exceptional assay results:
- Silver assays up to 930 g/t
- Copper assays up to 10.05%
- Zinc assays up to 8.09%
- Mineralisation at the Odyssey prospect is visible at the surface with a strike length of >800m and includes multiple NNW trending extensional veins
- Historic data at the Ford prospect indicates grades up to 10.6% copper, 31.3% lead and 0.54oz (16.7 g/t) gold.
Corporate
- Appointment of Company Secretary Mr Justyn Stedwell, who has over 17 years’ experience as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies
PEARL COPPER PROJECT (PEARL), ARIZONA, USA (G88 Earn In)
Pearl is located within a world-class mining jurisdiction of the Laramide Porphyry Copper Province within the Southwestern North American Porphyry Copper Province. This is the principal metallogenic province of the United States (US) accounting for approximately 70% of total US copper production.
Figure 1: Significant Copper Mines and Projects in Arizona USA
The Project is adjacent to the world class San Manuel-Kalamazoo Mine, with historic production of approximately 1Bt @ 0.7% Cu. Many other deposits occur in the greater area around the Project, with Arizona being host to some of the world’s largest copper discoveries.
During the Quarter, Golden Mile completed its due diligence on the Pearl Copper Project and entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (“Outcrop”) 2.
A field trip, undertaken as part of the due diligence, confirmed the very high prospectivity of the project area for company-making copper resources. This field examination, undertaken in late July, and while only preliminary in nature, delineated the Odyssey and Ford prospects within the Pearl project area as immediate, highly prospective, exploration drill targets.
Click here for the full Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
September 2024 Quarterly Activity Report
Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the September Quarter are outlined below.
HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate Development
- Consolidation of the Sandstone District, with a proposed merger with Alto Metals Ltd and contemporaneous acquisition of the gold rights at Gateway Mining’s Montague East Project
- The Sandstone transactions position Brightstar into a multi-asset gold developer with +3Moz in Mineral Resources on granted Mining Leases in the Eastern Goldfields
- Completion of Linden Gold Acquisition occurred following compulsory acquisition.
Exploration & Feasibility Study Activities
- Drilling continued across the portfolio, as part of DFS work streams and the previously announced 30,000m reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD). Multiple high grade drilling results returned across Brightstar’s assets, including:
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Lord Byron
- LBRC24049: 26m @ 2.69g/t Au from 120m
- LBRC24017: 28m @ 2.77g/t Au from 153m
- LBRC24012: 29m @ 2.62g/t Au from 160m
- LBRC24013: 30m @ 1.97g/t Au from 143m
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Fish
- FHRCD2403: 7.0m @ 9.50 g/t Au from 176m
- FHRCD2420: 8.0m @ 8.01 g/t Au from 180m
- Menzies Gold Project: Lady Shenton
- LSRC24049: 5m @ 15.62 g/t Au from 104m, including 1m @ 45.76g/t Au from 104m and 2m @ 10.96 g/t Au from 115m
- Menzies Gold Project: Link Zone
- LZMET24001: 12.0m @ 11.90 g/t Au from 51.0m, including 1.0m @ 55.8 g/t Au from 54.0m
- Laverton Gold Project: Cork Tree Well
- CTWGT004: 1.0m @ 40.15g/t Au from 78.0m; 0.59m @ 37.4g/t Au from 81.0m and 0.41m @ 11.62g/t Au from 81.59m
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Lord Byron
- Pre-Feasibility Study upgraded into a Definitive Feasibility Study, targeting delivery in 1H CY25
Operations
- Brightstar’s excellent operating safety record continues with no LTI’s or MTI’s throughout the quarter at Second Fortune
- Significant capital development at the Second Fortune underground mine with 712.4 metres of development completed in the month
- A total of 111.1m of decline development was completed during the quarter;
- A total of 219.2m of capital development and 382.1m of operating (ore drives) development was also completed.
- Throughout the quarter, Second Fortune prioritised capital development, including vent rising, to fully establish two levels ahead of the production front. This has set the mine up in an excellent position to meet increased production targets into CY25
- During the quarter, resource definition and expansion drilling was undertaken from a combination of both surface RC, diamond and underground diamond drilling. Drilling was completed to enable an upgrade to the Mineral Resource Model (due Q4 2024) targeting declaration of Ore Reserves and mine life guidance
- A total of 1,399.2m of underground diamond drilling was completed across 13 holes.
- A total of 4,055m of surface diamond drilling was completed across 10 holes, consisting of RC collars and diamond tails (completed during the Sept Quarter but reported after quarter end).
- A total of 7,107t @ 3.40g/t Au for 777oz of development ore (from ore drives) was mined during the quarter.
- Closing ore stockpiles of 11,452t @ 3.73g/t Au for 1,373oz at the Second Fortune ROM pad and 190kt @ 0.9g/t Au for 5,498oz at the Lord Byron ROM pad available for processing
- Fish Mine (Jasper Hills): On-going permitting and engineering works in line with fast-tracked assessment of early production opportunities
Finance
- A $24M placement to professional and sophisticated investors during the quarter in conjunction with the Sandstone acquisitions
- Topdrill ‘drill-for-equity’ agreement executed and extended for a total of $5M
- Brightstar executive management team strengthened with experienced CFO appointment
- Cash on hand of A$14.7 million as at 30th September, with an elevated $16 million spent on exploration, mining and development activities during the quarter in line with DFS exploration and development work schedules
- No bank debt or gold hedging in place
Sandstone Gold Project Acquisitions
During the Quarter, Brightstar and Alto Metals Limited (ASX: AME) (Alto) announced that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed under which Alto agrees to propose a scheme of arrangement between Alto and its shareholders under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme). Under the terms of the Scheme, Brightstar will acquire 100% of the shares in Alto and each Alto shareholder will receive 4 new Brightstar shares for each Alto share held on the record date for the Scheme.
In addition to the Scheme, Brightstar, via a newly incorporated wholly owned SPV ‘Montague Gold Project Pty Ltd’ (MGP), has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) (Gateway), and its wholly owned subsidiary Gateway Projects Pty Ltd (GPWA), under which MGP proposes to acquire Gateway and GPWA’s interests held in certain mining tenure in respect of Gateway’s Montague
East Gold Project, with MGP obtaining 100% of the gold mineral rights and Gateway retaining all other mineral rights (Montague Acquisition)(Figure 1).
The Montague Acquisition was not conditional on the Scheme completing and successfully completed post quarter end on 2 October 2024.
The Scheme and Montague Acquisition will consolidate highly prospective exploration ground in the Sandstone region which will complement Brightstar’s existing production, development and exploration asset portfolio, for the benefit of both Brightstar, Alto and Gateway shareholders.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling on Sierra Cuadrada Project Defines Extensive Areas of Near Surface Uranium Mineralisation
Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to present reconnaissance drill results at the Sierra Cuadrada uranium project, Chubut province, Argentina (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Auger drilling at Sierra Cuadrada highlights extensive areas of near surface uranium mineralization including:
- Assay results have been received for the shallow reconnaissance holes including 6 samples >1000ppm U3O8 (to maximum 2,650 ppm U3O8) and 2 samples >500ppm U3O8 (to maximum 900 ppm U3O8)
- 30% of reconnaissance hole assays showed anomalous uranium mineralization.
- Mineralisation varies in thickness from 0.5m to 4m, with an average thickness 1.5m. The largest being 6km long and 3km wide and remains open.
- These samples were instrumental in understanding the shallow subsurface geology and on prioritising target areas. Multiple areas are being evaluated to identifying priority areas for follow up trenching, mapping and delineation.
- We are waiting on 407 samples from a further 212 drill holes that are currently being prepared for assaying.
- A second auger rig has been delivered to site accelerating the current grid drill programme.
- An additional 37 uranium tenement applications lodged - total U exploration area 2,243km2. Several of the new applications are in the adjacent Rio Negro province and are prospective for sandstone hosted uranium and in-situ recovery (ISR) mineralisation.
To date 609 auger holes have been completed to an average depth of 3.91m over both regional reconnaissance and grid drilling.
Visible uranium has been recorded in 146 of the 303 holes assayed to date and 90 of those holes have returned anomalous grades up to 2,650ppm U3O8.
The most significant results from the earlier reconnaissance drilling are included in Table 1.
Table 1: Significant assays from regional reconnaissance vertical auger drilling (using cut off grade of 200ppm U3O8)
Drilling is currently being undertaken on a 400m x 400m grid, with some infill on 200m x 200m grid (Figure 2). Samples from a further 212 drill holes are currently being prepared for assaying, with visible uranium recorded in 38% of those holes.
As there is anomalous uranium on many of the tenements in the Sierra Cuadrada portfolio, and radiometric uranium anomalies on all of them, the purpose of the grid auger drilling is to determine areas of mineralisation suitable for trenching and sampling to enable the completion of a JORC compliant mineral resource estimate.
Following earlier reconnaissance sampling and auger drilling, the tenement portfolio has been divided into five priority areas (P1-5). Priority has been defined based on historical exploration, prior airborne radiometric anomalies, Piche field reconnaissance, recent field sampling and auger drilling1.
Detailed grid drilling commenced on the P4 (tenements Teo 5, Teo 6 and Peponi 3) area where land access agreements were first achieved. Access agreements have since been executed on P3 area and are expected to be confirmed on P1 & P2 areas in the near term.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
