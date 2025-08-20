NFL and Microsoft expand partnership to bring Copilot to the sidelines and beyond

Microsoft AI to power game day and workday experiences for the league and its teams

The National Football League and Microsoft Corp. announced today a multiyear strategic partnership extension, ushering in a new era of AI innovation across the league. Technologies like Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI are helping the league and its teams enhance sideline evaluation and workflows, scout new talent, and streamline operations that keep the stadiums running smoothly.

With 30 stadiums and over 330 events each year and hundreds of millions of fans, the NFL is one of the most widely watched sports leagues worldwide. Integrating Microsoft's AI business solutions and cloud and AI platforms into game days and beyond will enable coaches and players to access and analyze game insights and performance in real time to make more informed decisions in a more efficient and customized way.

"We are entering a new era of innovation at the NFL through our collaboration with Microsoft to deploy AI across key areas of the business," said Gary Brantley , CIO of the NFL. "Enhancing the league is a responsibility we take seriously, and Microsoft has been a trusted sideline technology partner for over a decade. With Microsoft's AI technologies, including Copilot, there are tremendous opportunities to elevate the gameday experience for our clubs and deliver an even more compelling product to our fans."

Enhancing game day decisions with Copilot

The NFL's Sideline Viewing System for every club has been upgraded with more than 2,500 Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs to empower 32 clubs, roughly 1,800 players, and more than 1,000 coaches and club football staff with real-time game data and analysis tools. Coaches and players have access to a new feature built with GitHub Copilot to filter plays based on criteria such as down and distance, scoring plays, and penalties to quickly analyze formations, decipher coverages, and make more data-driven and strategic decisions.

"Making sound decisions and putting players in the best spots on the field is a coach's ultimate responsibility," said Sean McVay , Los Angeles Rams head coach. "Microsoft Copilot enhances our efficiency and accuracy by breaking down complex data into digestible insights that can be quickly communicated to our players and help them realize their highest potential."

A Microsoft 365 Copilot-powered dashboard helps club analysts in the coaching booth identify actionable insights faster to influence game strategies — such as personnel groupings and snap counts.

The road to game day starts with Microsoft AI

The NFL and Microsoft are also working to use AI beyond the sidelines to support roles like game operations managers. Ongoing research and development efforts through the partnership include a Copilot-powered game day operations dashboard to track and categorize key game day incidents each year such as weather delays or technical equipment issues, that can impact overall operations each week, in order to improve future decision making.

Separately, Microsoft is also working to infuse Azure AI video tools during individual clubs' practice sessions to aid in reviewing coaching, evaluations, and player injury assessments. And most recently during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine , coaches and scouts from clubs across the league used a Microsoft Azure AI Foundry-powered app for more intelligent and real-time insights on more than 300 prospects.

"The NFL and Microsoft partnership is entering a new era, and we're proud the league is once again putting its trust in Microsoft to bring AI to the NFL," said Bryson Gordon , Corporate Vice President, Global Marketing, Microsoft. "Extending our work together is more than just a football story, it's a blueprint for transformation. Whether you're preparing for the championship or running a global enterprise, the principles are the same: insights matter, preparation is essential, and the ability to act quickly is critical."

Beyond the sidelines, into the front and back office

Soon, individual clubs will be able to apply AI across several other scenarios, including analyzing draft prospect performance outside the NFL Combine, providing data-driven business and football operations insights to clubs, and driving productivity across all business functions, including finance, human resources, and events. Working across the 32 NFL clubs, staff will soon be able to use AI agents to support and improve various workstreams including use cases like player scouting and salary cap management.

Some clubs, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are already using Copilot to help with marketing, promotion efforts, and fan engagement. The NFL Players Association is also using Microsoft AI solutions as part of its video review process to help improve efficiency for staff and safety for players.

For more information about how the NFL and Microsoft have partnered together, visit aka.ms/nfl .

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

×