Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Provides Business Updates on Its Business Units Powered by AI, 3D, AR and ML

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased provide an update to the Company's investors on its four business units. As a diversified technology Company, each of its businesses ARitize3D, MapD, Toggle3D.ai, ARway.ai delivers a solution powered by ​proprietary AI, 3D, AR, ​and ML

The Company released its last shareholder update in June 2023, which outlined its Q1 highlights, 3D model updates including in partnership with Amazon, and its patents.

Download the Nextech3D.ai Investor Deck breaking down all business units - click here

ARitize3D - 100% owned by Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai has surpassed a major milestone in 2023 having delivered more than 60,000 3D models to its satisfied customers. This remarkable achievement reflects a notable surge in both production and demand throughout 2023. Nextech3D.ai is at the forefront of the massive and growing 3D modeling industry and provides 3D models for major e-commerce giants including Amazon, Kohls, CB2 and others. Due to a strong ROI on 3D models the Company has been seeing a growing market appetite for immersive and interactive shopping experiences.

In August 2023, the Company reported its Q2 & 6 months 2023 Financial Highlights. These included:

  • Six months revenue up +157% compared to same period last year
  • Q2 revenue up +155% compared to same period last year
  • Q2 Gross profit remained consistent at 39%
  • Nextech3D.ai's recent name change from Nextech AR Solutions to Nextech3D.ai better reflects Nextech's current technology and business direction, with its emerging generative AI technology considered a key competitive advantage
  • The Company is moving to high scale production. In preparation, it has established Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited. This strategic transition is anticipated to reduce expenses and significantly enhance the Company's profitability and performance as it continues to roll out its AI solution in 2024.
  • The Company is gearing up for a record Q4 and record 3D model growth in 2024. CEO Evan Gappelberg and Executive and Head of Product Operations Hareesh Achi recently joined Proactive Investors to discuss the strategic move to set up operations in India - click here to watch
  • The hiring of Hareesh Achi from MSFT & META as the new Head of Product Operations is a key factor in enhancing Nextech3D.ai's profitability as he will be creating operational effectiveness by streamlining processes and optimizing workflows in order to enhance overall performance and profitability.

Additional highlights for the Company in 2023 have included its significant expansion of its 3D modeling business to include the Gaming and Manufacturing industries, the announcement of the filing to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market, and a number of notable contract signings.

MapD - 100% owned by Nextech3D.ai

This is Nextech3D.ai's Event Solutions Platform (formerly Map D) which includes the following components:

Interactive Floor Plan
The Map D interactive floor plan is a powerful tool for tradeshows, festivals, and conferences. With information-rich profiles, it's easy to build out a marketplace of participating vendors and connect them to attendees, sessions, speakers, and more. The floor plan is easy to navigate, search, and bookmark, making it an essential tool for any event with a vendor marketplace.

Booth Sales
Conference organizers can sell booth space to exhibitors with customizable gateway and checkout scenarios. The product allows clients to view the real-time availability of booths and their sales status. It allows exhibitors to reserve a booth or pay for it using a credit card directly from the floorplan.

Mobile App
The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality / artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers and bringing Augmented Reality to live, in-person conferences and trade shows.

Map D has had a number of notable updates in recent months. These include the following:

  • Advanced Solutions International (ASI) iMIS association database signs Reseller agreement with Map D, providing customers Interactive Floorplans and seamless Integrations between systems
  • Rainfocus event marketing platform signs Reseller agreement with Map D, providing customers Interactive Floorplans and seamless Integrations between systems
  • CannaCon, a global B2B venue for cannabis businesses, marijuana entrepreneurs selects Map D for their Interactive floorplan
  • JENKS Productions, the leading event management company in the Northeast signs Annual License with Map D, providing Interactive floor plans and Booth Sales
  • American Tradeshow Services (ATS), event management company resigns Annual License with Map D, providing Interactive floor plans and Booth Sales

Map D successfully launch updated version of Event mobile app, updates include New UX, Push Notifications, Gamification, and Networking.

  • In The first 9 months of 2023 Map D Revenue has surpassed 2022 Full year revenue.
  • The Company announced the MapD x ARway integration, providing ground-breaking indoor navigation and augmented reality experiences for the event industry.

Toggle3D.ai - OTCQB: TGGLF / CSE: TGGL (45% owned by Nextech3D.ai)

Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. The Company retains a 45% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D - Q4/2023 and 2024

  • Total users expected to surpass 30,000+
  • The Company is working towards a listing on Product Hunt, bringing additional awareness and exposure to the platform.
  • Implement new photo rendering capabilities using AI
  • Increase the number of paying users (higher user conversion rate)
  • Add real time collaboration in the platform which opens the door for entire teams and workspaces to be created
  • Grow the Toggle3D Community
  • Have new integrations with leading 3D/CAD software
  • Add more pricing plan options for increased flexibility
  • Get listed on Product Hunt, a platform for discovering new products and brands. Some billion dollar companies got their start on Product Hunt, including Zapier, Slack and Notion.


ARway.ai - OTCQB: ARWYF /CSE:ARWY 45% owned by Nextech3D.ai

ARway recently signed a number of new partnership deals, including:

  • AI Africa
  • VRAXA
  • Brink Interactive, all of which represent a significant opportunity for revenue for the Company. Previous to this, the Company has signed a pilot with one of the largest shopping malls in California for navigation and augmented reality experiences in the Centre comprising 1.2 million square feet, more than 130 stores, restaurants;
  • It signed a multi-year contract with Localiza, the largest car rental company in South America, to deliver a differentiated customer experience through newly established rental hubs at all major airports in Latin America. The AR navigation will be for travellers renting cars in branches located in airports and off-airport locations;
  • It signed a contract with the second-largest academic institution in Turkey, Süleyman Demirel Üniversitesi, with approximately 70,000 students enrolled.
  • The Company also secured a $500,000 deal with Map D, This strategic collaboration aims to disrupt the lucrative trade show industry, valued at $50 billion, through the introduction of ARway's cutting-edge augmented reality indoor navigation system.

In addition, there have been a number of notable catalysts, which have increased pipeline growth significantly:

  • 13 corporations identified as pilot project prospects
  • Opportunities across major vertical markets such as retail, healthcare, education, manufacturing, telecom, and digital marketing firms
  • Medium-sized and large enterprise customers
  • Newly released Referral Partner and Service Provider Partner programs; with 12 partner program prospects currently evaluating the platform
  • New pricing and go-to-market strategies including integration and app development for various AR glasses manufacturers

These enterprise deals represent a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry.

On the technology side, ARway.ailaunched Version 2.5, including AI-assisted pathfinding catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions, new visually stunning navigation path styles, advanced creator tools, and more, fortifying its market position as a key player in the industry. Version 2.6 was released Sept 28, 2023 and builds upon these features, offering even more advanced capabilities such as multi-map and multi-floor navigation capabilities on the Web Creator Portal, a comprehensive location directory and improved onboarding experience, ensuring ARway's technology remains at the forefront of the Augmented Reality industry.

Apple Vision Pro Developer Labs
Earlier this month, ARway announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California. ARway is pleased to report that at the developer labs, the Company completed a first build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro hardware and realityOS operating system at Apple Park, Cupertino where developers got exclusive access to early prototypes of the headsets.

Watch a video showcasing the new version 2.6 of the ARway platform - click here

Transition to SaaS
ARway recently announced the transition to a SaaS business model, and is now able to offer its Starter and Developer user plans through self-serve sign-up. This automation of the sales process will result in increased revenue, expanded distribution channels, increased usage and traction, and is timed perfectly with future developments in ARway technology and the spatial computing industry. ARway is already gaining popularity with developers, partners and enterprise clients, and the addition of SaaS will further the quick adoption of the Company's easy-to-use platform with this automated sales experience

ARway currently offers 5 distinct plans: Starter, Student, Developer, Partner and Corporate:

  • The Starter plan is a free subscription trial with limited features and usage for users interested in learning with the platform. This plan is targeted to new users who want to create their first spatial experience with the ARway template.
  • The Student plan is an exclusive program for all registered post-secondary students to access the ARway Developer plan at a reduced rate.
  • The Developer plan is targeted toward users looking to build a mobile application using ARway's SDK, create their own custom brand and pitch their mobile app powered by ARway to their customers, which include partners and corporations. Pricing for the Developer plan is a one-time activation fee of USD $249.
  • The Partner plan is designed for agencies and system integrators to develop spatial experiences for their clients.
  • The Corporate plan provides a customized fully integrated solution for corporations who are looking to scale their spatial experiences. Partner & Corporate plans range from $5,000-$250,000 in annual licensing fees which include both Trials and Pilots.

ARway has experienced significant growth to date in 2023, with 1206% increase in active users with 3322 total and a 2050% increase in pilots & trials with 43 total.

ARway - Q4/2023 and 2024
Looking ahead for the remainder of the year and into 2024, investors can expect ARway to experience an increase in sign ups for its Developer, Student, and Developer Pro SaaS plans, as well as major enterprise contracts.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - HERE

The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Nextech3D.ai has recently released "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai. To learn more please visit: https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience

Listen Now
https://publiccompanyceoexperience.buzzsprout.com/

Subscribe
https://www.nextechar.com/the-ceo-experience/subscribe

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech AR shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791827/nextech3dai-provides-business-updates-on-its-business-units-powered-by-ai-3d-ar-and-ml

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces new strategic international partnerships, which will propel ARway's reach further into the indoor navigation industry and towards profitability. These partners represent a significant growth opportunity for the Company

AI Africa, a digital agency and marketing company, specializing in retail and event organization has partnered with ARway to provide indoor navigation services to its clients. Their large portfolio of clients is varied. It includes a prominent social media company with a staggering monthly engagement of 5 million followers; the leading events company in South Africa, orchestrating a remarkable 70 events per year with the collaboration poised to elevate AI Africa's presence in the events industry, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and growth; a prominent local tourism department and a distinguished property management company that owns and manages 17 malls and shopping centers.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Completes First Build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro Hardware & Announces Platform + SDK Updates

ARway.ai Completes First Build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro Hardware & Announces Platform + SDK Updates

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce significant enhancements to its platform and technology. ARway V2.5 was a transformative update that introduced AI-assisted pathfinding, engaging path styles, and advanced creator tools. This new 2.6 version builds upon these features, offering even more advanced capabilities such as multi-map and multi-floor navigation capabilities on the Web Creator Portal, a comprehensive location directory and improved onboarding experience, ensuring ARway's technology remains at the forefront of the Augmented Reality industry. The significance of these upgrades cannot be overstated. In a world where AR technology is increasingly intertwined with various industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors, ARway's enhanced platform meets the growing demand for precise and reliable AR experiences

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Hire Of Former Microsoft, Meta Exec Hareesh Achi To Manage Its 3D Modeling AI Productivity

Nextech3D.ai Announces Hire Of Former Microsoft, Meta Exec Hareesh Achi To Manage Its 3D Modeling AI Productivity

Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the appointment of Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations. He is bringing enhancements to Nextech3D.ai's productivity capabilities using AI while building operational efficiencies across Nextech. Having worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade Hareesh has a deep-rooted understanding of big technology, coupled with extensive experience in building efficient, scalable and profitable technology operations. Hareesh is now poised to play a vital role in enhancing Nextech3D.ai's profitability through operational effectiveness

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Selected to Participate at Apple Vision Pro Developer Labs

ARway.ai Selected to Participate at Apple Vision Pro Developer Labs

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the Company has been selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California

In June, ARway.aiannounced its plans to distribute its groundbreaking indoor navigation and 3D technology with the Apple ecosystem. The Company is currently executing this goal, as Apple's visionOS operating system natively supports the Unity 3D engine and RealityKit (formally ARkit) enabling ARway to seamlessly distribute its technology through existing and new applications in iOS.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Major Win As it Lands a Contract With Second Largest Academic Institution In Turkey

ARway.ai Announces Major Win As it Lands a Contract With Second Largest Academic Institution In Turkey

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a newly signed contract with Süleyman Demirel Üniversitesi situated in Isparta, Turkey. The university currently has approx 70,000 students enrolled, making it the second-largest academic institution in Turkey. This new contract has two phases with phase one starting at around $10,000 and phase two worth six figures annually. This contract comes shortly after the recent announcements that ARway.ai has signed a multi-year contract with Localiza, the largest car rental network in South America, and a phased rollout with one of the largest shopping malls in California

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App for Trade Shows and Event Organizers

Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App for Trade Shows and Event Organizers

ARway and MapD Join Forces to Disrupt $50 Billion Trade Show Industry

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is proud to announce a major milestone in the evolution of AR-powered event experiences. The Company's MapD business unit has integrated and launched its indoor navigation capabilities with ARway.ai's technology, opening up exciting new opportunities for event organizers. This integration sets the stage for events to now monetize the airspace with AR sponsorships and offer 3D AR mobile games and other immersive experiences for events like never before

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC.P), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $900,000 (the " Private Placement ") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") through the issuance of up to 6,000,000 common shares (each a " Share ") at a price of $0.15 per Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Name Change Now Official As Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech3D.ai Name Change Now Official As Company Enters the Age of AI

The Company is Moving to High Scale Production of 3D Models In India & with AI

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES OAK HILL FINANCIAL TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES OAK HILL FINANCIAL TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES

 Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC .P ), is pleased to announce that, subject to TSXV approval, it has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. (" Oak Hill "), a Toronto -based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services (the " Advisory Services ") to the Company in compliance with TSXV policies. Jonathan Robinson is a partner with Oak Hill and will be responsible for activities related to the Company.

The engagement agreement (" Agreement ") with Oak Hill for Advisory Services is set for an initial three-month term (the " Initial Term "), effective September 25, 2023 , with provisions for automatic renewals unless a written notice is provided by the Company or Oak Hill within five (5) business days of a monthly renewal. As part of the Agreement, Oak Hill will receive C$10,000 per month plus expenses pre-approved by the Company during the term of the Agreement. The Company has also agreed to compensate Oak Hill Asset Management (" OHAM ") in cash on the gross consideration of any financing completed during the Initial Term or for a period of six months thereafter where funding is sourced from parties introduced by OHAM. Such fee will be calculated as four percent (4%) plus applicable taxes in cash of the gross amount sourced by OHAM and is payable on closing of such financing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg To Present At Emerging Growth Conference October 5, 2023

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg To Present At Emerging Growth Conference October 5, 2023

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 5, 2023

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg, in real-time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Next Steps in Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Next Steps in Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE: CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") dated August 29, 2023, in respect to a business combination (the "Transaction") with Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). It is expected that upon completion of the Transaction, the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer") will meet the listing requirements for an industrial issuer under the policies of the CSE Venture Exchange (the "CSE"). The CSE has conditionally accepted the Transaction, and the Company will hold a shareholder meeting on December 1, 2023 to give its shareholders the opportunity to consider the Transaction and approve the same

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

