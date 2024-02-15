Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Transformative GPT AI Suite of a dozen 3D-AI Solutions To Lead Companies Growth

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce it is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. The Company believes that the AI opportunity is in the early stages, and that the shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is part of a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. The Company is working on annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions for 3D models and 3D maps

The initial suite includes 12 GPT's:

  • GPT 2D image search engine for 3D models that delivers 3D meshes based on 2D images
  • GPT text based 3D search engine that takes text prompts to provide a 3D mesh based on description.
  • GPT that identifies complexity of a model and estimates cost of making a 3D model based on 2D image.
  • GPT 3D model analyzer: classifying model categories, generating textual metadata from 3D models
  • GPT that automatically aligns 2D floor maps with 3D scans/point clouds
  • GPT that detects walls/floors in a 2D image in our proprietary Decorator tool. This allows changing the color of your room's walls/floors
  • GPT that can read a selected portion of a 3D rendering and erase it (Magic Eraser)
  • GPT Generating textures and PBR materials from text prompts
  • GPT Generating PBR maps from texture/color images
  • GPT Texture expansion: expanding a small patch of structured textures into larger, high-resolution textures
  • GPT Texture generation form patches: Generating a texture from a small patch for unstructured textures (woods, marbles, etc)
  • GPT Generative Rendering: Generating alternative renderings/photos from textured and untextured 3D models using text prompts - a tool for ideating alternative designs -

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai commented, "The age of AI is upon us and we are fully committed to utilizing this transformative technology to advance our business productivity and licensing revenue. Today's launch is only possible due to the years of in-house development of our AI technology, which sits on top of years of the hard work in creating all the data sets that we have produced for some of the largest brands on the planet." He continued, "We are now focused on monetizing this data by using AI algos to create GPT's, which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer. ChatGPT is an AI-powered conversational agent that utilizes advanced natural language processing and machine learning techniques to engage in human-like conversations. Nextech3D.ai GPT acts like a co-pilot assisting a 3D artist with our accumulated expertise. We are extremely excited to be part of the AI transformation and by the success of our own GPT's which we use in house on a daily basis, as we now launch these twelve and develop more valuable GPT's in 2024."

Hareesh Achi, Head of Product Operations at Nextech3D.ai commented, "I am thrilled about the exciting developments taking place at Nextech, where we are harnessing the power of our advanced AI technology stack to create innovative 3D GPT tools that significantly enhance productivity and make it easy to create 3D environments that complement the growth of augmented reality and virtual reality marketplaces. In addition to this, we are dedicated to sharing our extensive 3D expertise with both clients and partners alike. It brings me great joy to anticipate the diverse array of 3D creators who will be able to leverage our cutting-edge technology, empowering them to craft extraordinary 3D experiences. This is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of technology and 3D design with AI and GPT tools."

Hareesh Achi has worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade, and has a deep-rooted understanding of big technology, coupled with extensive experience in building efficient, scalable and profitable technology operations. Mr. Achi most recently led Meta's Reality Labs product data operations, where he led the expansion of scaled operations for Meta's Reality Labs product portfolio. Prior to that, Hareesh held a pivotal role at Microsoft, overseeing the multi-billion dollar Bing Ads operations.

Nextech3D.ai is focused on creating a co-pilot that is 3D centric, using its accumulated 3D expertise and technology which the Company has been developing over the past 5 years as a 3D model supplier for Amazon, Kohls, P&G, Miele, and others.

The suite will offer a series of generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs) the Company has developed, similar to OpenAI. The recent announcement by OpenAI of enabling users to create custom GPTs without any coding requirement has sparked a wave of creativity in various sectors. Similar to OpenAI Nextech3D.ai is creating 3D GPT's itself, which it plans to license to others.

The Company plans to monetize its suite of GPT's by licensing it to the public for general use through a paid subscription, or on a per use basis to use a specific GPT depending on the individual users needs. This has significant revenue potential for the Company as its GPT's can perform a variety of different tasks for various use-cases including 3D modeling, 3D model texturing, AI texture generation, digital floor mapping, 3D decorating, resolution expansion and much more. These GPT's can serve countless functions and job roles including architects, interior designers, 3D modelers, product designing and prototyping, product variations, event organizers, trade show floor plans, and more.

About GPT's
GPT's are engineered to be user-friendly, facilitating their creation without the necessity of programming skills. They can be customized for personal use, exclusive corporate application, or for public utility.

The creation process is intuitive, involving simple conversational commands to impart instructions and knowledge, as well as to select functionalities such as web searching, image generation, or data analysis.

The Company plans to build many of these GPTs that enable users to have 3D expertise at their fingertips turning everyone into a 3D expert. The goal of these is to:

  • Reduce the learning curve and enable easier creation of 3D models.
  • Provide 3D Expertise at your fingertips for every user who aspires to build and texture 3D models.
  • Improve productivity, increase quality and drive revenue growth.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NTAR:CNX
Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is thrilled to announce a significant $1.8 million 3D modeling contract with a major enterprise client. This deal provides significant revenue for the Company to be delivered in 2024, and showcases Nextech3D.ai's position as an industry leader for 3D modeling in the $6.3 trillion e-commerce market.1

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "Nextech3D.ai has been at the forefront of the massive shift from 2D static images to 3D immersive experiences, utilizing augmented reality and cutting-edge generative AI technology to create photo-realistic 4K 3D models that cater to the specific needs of major e-commerce companies. Nextech3D.ai is seeing demand from around the globe and is currently negotiating with three additional enterprise clients that are in the six and seven figure range." He continued, "This $1.8 million deal is not just a testament to Nextech3D.ai's technological prowess but also to the rapidly growing importance of 3D modeling in e-commerce, and demonstrates the scalability and adaptability of Nextech3D.ai's technology. We are focused on large enterprise deals in an effort to ramp up our revenue base and solidify Nextech3D.ai's position as a leader in the field of 3D and AI for e-commerce."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for the full year 2023, ended December 31, 2023. These preliminary unaudited results show strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% which with the company's pivot to India in Q4,2023 and improvements in its AI is projected to increase dramatically in 2024

CEO Commentary
Nextech3D.ai CEO and founder Evan Gappelberg commented, "While 2023 was a solid year of growth for our Company, we are expecting even stronger gains in 2024 as the 3D modeling revolution gains steam and our business gains more economies of scale. Moving operations to India was a major positive for our production capability, but especially our profits as we are now seeing consistent profit margins of over 50% in our businesses, which is approximately an 80% improvement over 2023." He continued, "We are currently negotiating multiple major contracts for our 3D modeling business while simultaneously building important AI technology that will continue to drive our revenue and profits forward. We are seeing a convergence of AR and AI technology begin to drive the adoption of all our portfolio of technologies including 3D modeling, spatial computing and AI texturing…we are excited for releasing the technology we are building and for record results in 2024!"

Preliminary Annual 2023 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Enterprise Giant Global Industrial Company

Nextech3D.ai Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Enterprise Giant Global Industrial Company

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has signed a new 3D modeling contract with Global Industrial Company, a titan in the industrial and commercial equipment sector with over seven decades of market leadership. This new contract has significant growth potential, as Global Industrial is an industry leader with 1.7+ million products in 21 industrial and commercial categories including; building supplies, storage and shelving, workbenches and shop desks and more

The deal with Global Industrial Company not only underscores Nextech3D.ai's growing influence in the 3D modeling arena but also highlights the demand for 3D models in new industrial sectors. 3D models have the potential to transform product visualization beyond traditional Amazon e-commerce by extending its reach into the industrial and commercial categories industry.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business

Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) announces today that Nextech3D.ai has made the decision to terminate its previously announced letter agreement (the "Agreement") with VCI Global Limited ("VCI"), pursuant to which VCI was granted the right to earn up to a 51% interest in the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence platform for 3D modeling and associated assets (the "Transaction"). The Company determined to terminate the Agreement as VCI has been unable to satisfy its conditions precedent to the completion of the Agreement in accordance with the mutually agreed timelines. The Company presently has no plans to sell its 3D modeling business; instead, it will persist in building its AI technology stack for scaling 3D modeling as well as owning, operating, and developing this business. The Company perceives substantial growth potential through Amazon and other large enterprise clients which the Company beleives represent substantial growth oportunities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Able to Deliver a 500% Increase in Productivity

Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Able to Deliver a 500% Increase in Productivity

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces its recently launched AI 3D model search engine can deliver up to a 500% increase in the production of 3D models, which is a marked increase from its previously announced 80% increase in productivity. The Company plans on releasing its AI search engine to the public in Q1 2024 for general use and charging on a per use basis which could contribute significantly to the Company's growth in 2024

CEO Evan Gappelberg recently joined Proactive Investors to discuss the 500% increase in productivity and breakthrough AI 3D model search engine - watch here

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
circuit board

Is Now A Good Time to Invest in Edge Computing?

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the concept of edge computing has emerged as a critical technology that promises to revolutionize the way data is processed and analyzed.

At its core, edge computing involves bringing computing power closer to where data is generated and used, rather than relying solely on centralized data centers. This distributed approach to computing offers several advantages, such as faster response times, improved data processing efficiency and reduced network congestion.

According to Markets and Markets, the size of the global edge computing market will reach US$53.6 billion in 2024 and grow to US$111.3 billion by 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 15 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs Multiple New Pivotal Deals

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs Multiple New Pivotal Deals

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce pivotal new deals with major new partners; Intuitive Workspaces, who have a global reach extending to over 35,000 work spaces covering USA, UK, Spain, France, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, Korea, Singapore, Japan, India, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, London, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. ARway is also pleased to partner with City Electric Supply (CES), a prominent distributor of electrical products with over 1,000 branch locations around the world operating in 8 countries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million or +56% Growth in 2023 Revenue Unaudited Results

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million or +56% Growth in 2023 Revenue Unaudited Results

Via IBNNextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: 1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for the full year 2023, ended December 31, 2023. These preliminary unaudited results show strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% which with the company's pivot to India in Q4, 2023 and improvements in its AI is projected to increase dramatically in 2024.

CEO Commentary
Nextech3D.ai CEO and founder Evan Gappelberg commented, "While 2023 was a solid year of growth for our Company, we are expecting even stronger gains in 2024 as the 3D modeling revolution gains steam and our business gains more economies of scale. Moving operations to India was a major positive for our production capability, and especially our profits as we are now seeing consistent profit margins of over 50% in our businesses, which is approximately an 80% improvement over 2023." He continued, "We are currently negotiating multiple major contracts for our 3D modeling business while simultaneously building important AI technology that will continue to drive our revenue and profits forward. We are seeing a convergence of AR and AI technology begin to drive the adoption of all our portfolio of technologies including 3D modeling, spatial computing and AI texturing…we are excited for releasing the technology we are building and for record results in 2024!"

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held February 7th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3SOf3yh

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Upcoming Webinar and Conference Participation

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines, MRI technology for industrial and research applications, and detection equipment services, announces that Founder and CEO Sane Krakiwsky will be participating in an upcoming webinar and conference.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Nanalysis Scientific Corp.
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, February 13th at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT
Webcast Registration Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5717071661279/WN_TS79x1UxQNautofycA8qxQ

Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky are providing a business review and update with an outlook on 2024 and beyond, including the rollout, expansion and growth opportunities for the $160 million CATSA contract as well as the NMR and MRI businesses.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event : Integrous Communications Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET / 8 AM PT
Webcast Link : https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3017/49865

Management will also be available on February 14 th and 15 th for one-on-one meetings which can be requested through the conference site.

To register for the event, Investors can go to the conference link: Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference

Welcome to the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference, where the nexus of innovation, big investment ideas and charitable giving all converge in a dynamic digital space.
The focus of this conference is to present smaller market cap companies that we believe are poised to be much bigger due to innovation, positioning, and increased visibility.
At the same time, we want to demonstrate compassion and realize that while we can pursue profits in our portfolios, giving back pays dividends in ways that benefit humanity and society. We truly believe that the two do go hand in hand.
Step into the future with us at the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference, an unparalleled gathering where the pulse of innovation harmonizes with the rhythm of investment and charitable giving on a virtual platform.

Our carefully curated agenda features thought leaders, industry pioneers, and visionaries who will share insights on the latest trends, disruptive technologies, and emerging market dynamics that are shaping the future.

The conference will consist of company presentations (Public, and a select few Private), 1x1's, as well as presentations from some selected charities that we would like to highlight.
As we navigate the intersection of innovation, investment and giving , the conference aims to spark opportunities for growth. Join us in this digital format where ideas take flight, investments find purpose, and the future unfolds in real-time.
Welcome to a revolution in connectivity, where the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference sets the stage for a new era of investment, inspiration, and progress.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada . In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-upcoming-webinar-and-conference-participation-302055814.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c5229.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

  • Binding Share Purchase Agreement to purchase 100% of Denmark -based Vivostat A/S (" Vivostat ").
  • Vivostat has a unique system for on-site preparation and application of autologous concentrated fibrin and platelet enriched fibrin sealants for use in post-surgical procedures.
  • Used in over 200,000 surgical procedures, Vivostat's system has peer-reviewed evidence of zero rejection and infection rates.
  • Vivostat has been profitable for the last 3 years and currently generates revenues of approximately €3,600,000 per year with a 60% gross profit margin.
  • Vivostat is currently only actively marketed in six European countries representing less than 10% of its total addressable market.
  • Transaction is expected to close on or before March 15, 2024 , subject to receipt of applicable approvals, including of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") and satisfaction of conditions.

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company " or " Principal ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce that as at February 6, 2024 it entered into an arm's length binding Share Purchase Agreement (" SPA ") to acquire (the " Acquisition ") 100% of the equity interests of Vivostat, a 23-year-old Danish company which uses a unique autologous fibrin sealant solution for post-surgical use.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×