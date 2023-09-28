Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
NextSource Materials Provides Update on Mauritius Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Mauritius Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces an update to its plans to construct its first battery anode facility (BAF) in Mauritius

In connection with the Mauritius BAF location, the Company advises that the lessor has not delivered the premises free from any occupant(s) or occupation pursuant to the terms of the long term lease agreement (the "Agreement") and accordingly the Company has therefore terminated the Agreement in accordance with the terms thereof.

The Company remains committed to building its first BAF plant in Mauritius and is in advanced discussions in connection with an alternative location in the vicinity of the international freeport of Port Louis. The Company has completed preliminary due diligence on the alternate location and expects it will reduce ground shipping costs, address stakeholder feedback, and improve the project's social and environmental standards. Like the original location, this alternative location has the capacity to house an initial production line of 3,600 tpa with space to expand capacity through the construction of additional production lines as demand increases. The Company expects the lease terms for the alternative location will be on similar commercial terms as the previous lease and will provide an update once a lease is executed.

The Company is assessing timing and costs related to construction and operation of the Mauritius BAF plant at the alternative site, as well as the economic impact of potential design improvements. The Company expects that the preliminary economic and technical study completed for the original location will continue to be valuable in completing a similar study at the alternative location, however no assurance can be given in this regard. Accordingly, the previously announced results of the Mauritius BAF report relating to project evaluation measures, including the construction costs, timing of construction, sales potential, operating cash flows, NPV, IRR and other metrics, may not be achieved and should not be relied upon. The Company will provide an update in respect of project evaluation measures for the alternate location once a new economic and technical report has been completed.

As part of the permitting process, the Company is progressing with front-end engineering and design and an environmental impact assessment (EIA). As required as part of the EIA permitting process, the Company held formal stakeholder consultations in connection with the original location and received valuable input from the community stakeholders. The Company will continue to consider stakeholders' feedback as it advances the project.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality projects globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. Phase 1 of the Molo mine is in the final stages of commissioning and approaching first production.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information about NextSource visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us a +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or Craig Scherba, President & CEO at craig@nextsourcematerials.com.

Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", "expected" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, timing of construction and completion of the BAF in Mauritius and proposed timing and plans related to the alternative location, terms of the lease for the alternative location, expected benefits of the new location, expected production capacity of the Mauritius BAF, timing and completion of the BAF permitting, the economic results of the construction and potential expansion of the BAF (and timing thereof), as well as the Company's intent on becoming a fully integrated global supplier of critical battery and technology materials. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, including identifying an alternative location of the BAF Plant, the terms of the new lease arrangement for the alternative location or if a new lease for the alternative site will be entered into at all, financing related to the construction and operation of the BAFs, receipt of all necessary permits, currency fluctuations, demand for flake graphite which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur (including whether a lease will be entered into in connection with the new location or if such terms will be favorable to the Company) or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them.

SOURCE:NextSource Materials Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788394/nextsource-materials-provides-update-on-mauritius-battery-anode-facility

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NextSource MaterialsNEXT:CATSX:NEXTBattery Metals Investing
NEXT:CA
NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials


Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces MoU for Strategic Collaboration with South Korea's POSCO International

NextSource Announces MoU for Strategic Collaboration with South Korea's POSCO International

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with South Korea's POSCO International ("POSCO") for strategic collaboration that could involve an equity investment into the Company as well as a long-term offtake agreement for spheronized and purified graphite ("SPG") and the Company's other graphite products

TheMoU envisages the potential for a definitive offtake agreement for 30,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate and 10,000 to 15,000 tpa of SPG over a ten year period, to be supplied to POSCO Future M, a POSCO Group subsidiary that is responsible for EV battery businesses and supplies all of South Korea's major battery cell manufacturers with finished cathode and anode materials.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Closes Overnight Marketed Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$50 Million

NextSource Closes Overnight Marketed Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$50 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX:NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, NextSource issued 30,303,500 common shares of the Company (each a " Share ") at a price of C$1.65 per Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of C$50,000,775 . The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets, and including Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated July 13, 2023 entered into among the Company and the Underwriters.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces Corrective Disclosure in Response to Review by Ontario Securities Commission

NextSource Announces Corrective Disclosure in Response to Review by Ontario Securities Commission

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TSX:NEXT) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that, in connection with its previously announced public offering of common shares of the Company (the "Offering") and the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") of the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus of the Company dated July 13, 2023, and including the documents incorporated by reference therein (collectively, the "Prospectus"), the Company is issuing this news release at the request of OSC Staff and in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors ("SN 51-711"), regarding retraction of certain technical disclosures from the Company's continuous disclosure record

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 (TSX:NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has priced its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, NextSource will issue 30,303,500 common shares of the Company (each a " Share ") at a price of C$1.65 per Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of approximately C$50 million . The Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces Overnight Marketed Offering

NextSource Announces Overnight Marketed Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX: NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that is has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with an overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Securities ") from the treasury of the Company. The Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors of Alpha (the "Board"), based on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee of independent directors of the Company (the "Special Committee"), recommends that Alpha shareholders accept the revised take-over bid (the "Increased Offer") from TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc. (the "Offeror"), a subsidiary of Tecpetrol Investments S.L. ("Tecpetrol"), for the common shares of Alpha ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.48 per Common Share, more particularly described in the Notice of Variation and Extension filed by Tecpetrol on September 22, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023 .
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has purchased an additional 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty ("GRR") on the Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario, Canada (the "Project" or "Bissett Creek"), operated by Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) ("Northern Graphite"), in exchange for a cash payment of C$950,000. Together with its existing 1% GRR on Bissett Creek, Electric Royalties now holds a 1.5% GRR on Bissett Creek

In connection with the purchase of the additional GRR, the Company has entered into an amended and restated royalty agreement with Northern Graphite on September 27, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the amended agreement, in addition to the GRR on future production, Northern Graphite will make a separate fixed royalty payment to Electric Royalties in the total amount of C$200,000, payable in eight quarterly payments of C$25,000 for the next two years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), has submitted applications to the State of New Mexico Energy, Mines, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drill up to three wells targeting both shallow and deep conductive layers on its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The targets were identified by Lancaster's geological team following the success of Lancaster's recent MT (Magneto-Telluric) Geophysics program, which highlighted multiple highly conductive subsurface aquifers and zones of interest.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp (TSX:V: LCE; OTCQX: CYDVF), based in Vancouver, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA., today announced that William Willoughby, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3 rd 2023.

DATE : October 3 rd , 2023
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Recent Wells and Highlights Planned Q4/23 Drilling

L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Recent Wells and Highlights Planned Q4/23 Drilling

Lithium Investing

L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption

Resource Investing

Firebird Metals: Building Western Australia’s Next Major Manganese Mine for the EV Battery Market

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

×