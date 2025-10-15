Nextiva Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Tomas Gorny, Co-founder & CEO Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2025 Builders and Innovators Summit
Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Tomas Gorny, Co-founder & CEO of Nextiva, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2025 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.
Tomas Gorny, Co-founder & CEO of Nextiva, recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2025. (Photo: Nextiva)
Goldman Sachs selected Tomas Gorny from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.
Tomas Gorny is the Co-founder and CEO of Nextiva, a serial entrepreneur focused on building innovative, customer centered companies. Nextiva helps businesses grow and thrive by unifying customer communications and insights in one platform. With Amazing Service and simple, secure tools, teams respond faster, build stronger relationships, and turn every interaction into progress.
"We see an agentic future for businesses, where humans define outcomes and AI helps achieve them," says Gorny. "That is the path we are on at Nextiva, and this recognition from Goldman Sachs motivates us to move faster with integrity. I am proud of our team and grateful for our customers' trust."
"We are pleased to recognize Tomas Gorny as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2025," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "The Nextiva team have not only built a successful enterprise, they are redefining industry paradigms. This year's Summit has brought together many of the best business minds to talk about harnessing the full potential of AI and building the next generation of businesses."
In its 14th year, Goldman's Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of hypergrowth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.
About Nextiva
Nextiva is an agentic customer experience platform that brings business communications and customer engagement together in one place. Organizations use Nextiva to run phone, video, messaging, contact center, and AI powered insights on a single, reliable platform. Teams work faster, serve customers better, and grow with confidence. Nextiva is known for its Amazing Service®, strong security, and enterprise grade reliability. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nextiva serves over one hundred thousand businesses across the globe. With a core system of record and simple administration, companies reduce tool sprawl and improve the customer journey from the first call to lifetime loyalty. Learn more at nextiva.com .
About Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.
