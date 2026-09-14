NextEra Energy to meet with investors throughout September and in early October

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in various investor meetings throughout September and in early October to discuss, among other things, long-term growth-rate expectations for NextEra Energy and the combined company following the proposed combination with Dominion Energy (NYSE: D).
NextEra Energy continues to expect 2026 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.92 to $4.02 and is targeting the high end of that range. NextEra Energy also continues to expect a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share of 8%+ annually through 2032 and is targeting the same from 2032 through 2035, all off the 2025 base of $3.71 adjusted earnings per share. NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through 2026, off a 2024 base, and 6% per year from year-end 2026 through 2028.
NextEra Energy continues to expect the proposed combination with Dominion Energy will be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share at closing, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2027. The combined company is expected to deliver 9%+ adjusted earnings per share growth through 2032 and is targeting the same growth through 2035, all off the 2025 base of $3.71 adjusted earnings per share.
Investors and other interested parties can access a copy of the most recent presentation materials at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors.
NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is the largest electric power and energy infrastructure company in North America and is a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy is a Fortune 200 company that owns Florida Power & Light Company, America's largest electric utility, which provides reliable electricity to approximately 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns the largest energy infrastructure development company in the U.S., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. NextEra Energy and its affiliated entities are meeting America's growing energy needs with a diverse mix of energy sources, including natural gas, nuclear, renewable energy and battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.
Cautionary Statements and Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included or incorporated by reference in this news release, including, among other things, statements regarding the proposed business combination transaction between NextEra Energy, Inc. (NextEra Energy) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (Dominion Energy) and future events, plans and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions, the anticipated impact of the proposed transactions on the combined company's business and future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transactions and other aspects of NextEra Energy's or Dominion Energy's operations or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Words and phrases such as "ambition," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Where, in any forward-looking statement, NextEra Energy or Dominion Energy expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance, outcomes or results and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond NextEra Energy's or Dominion Energy's control, that could cause actual performance, outcomes or results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement.
These factors include a failure by NextEra Energy to successfully integrate Dominion Energy's businesses and technologies, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; the risk that the expected benefits of the proposed transactions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; each party's ability to consummate the proposed transactions and the timing of the closing of the proposed transactions, including the risk that the conditions to closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all or the failure of the transactions to close for any other reason or to close on the anticipated terms, including with the anticipated tax treatment; the risk that any governmental or regulatory approval, consent or authorization that may be required for the proposed transactions is not obtained, is delayed or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that cause the termination of the merger agreement and abandonment of the transactions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement by either party; the risk that certain provisions in the merger agreement or the pendency of the transactions may impact either party's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; unanticipated difficulties, liabilities or expenditures relating to the transactions, including the impact of potential litigation relating to the transactions; the effect of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transactions on the parties' business relationships and business operations generally, including the parties' relationship with regulators, suppliers, vendors and customers; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transactions on the parties' common stock prices and uncertainty as to the long-term value of either party's common stock; risks that the proposed transactions disrupt either party's current plans and operations, including due to the diversion of the attention of management from ordinary course business operations, and potential difficulties in hiring or retaining employees as a result of the proposed transactions; any rating agency actions; the impact of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transactions on either party's ability to access capital, including the short- and long-term debt markets, on a timely and affordable basis; general worldwide economic conditions and related uncertainties; the effect and timing of changes in laws or in governmental regulations (including environmental); fluctuations in trading prices of securities of NextEra Energy and in the financial results of NextEra Energy or Dominion Energy; and the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, commodity prices and demand and market prices for electricity or gas. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by Dominion Energy with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 28, 2026 (available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/715957/000110465926087585/tm2621467-2_defm14a.htm) describes additional risks relating to the proposed transactions and combined company. While the list of factors presented here and the list of factors presented in Dominion Energy's definitive proxy statement/prospectus are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to NextEra Energy's and Dominion Energy's respective periodic reports and other filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in NextEra Energy's and Dominion Energy's most recently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Any forward-looking statements included in this news release represent current expectations and are inherently uncertain and are made only as of the date hereof (or, if applicable, the dates indicated in such statement). Except as required by law, neither NextEra Energy nor Dominion Energy undertakes or assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.
No Offer or Solicitation
This news release is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Additional Information about the Transactions and Where to Find It
In connection with the pending transactions, NextEra Energy has filed with the SEC the Registration Statement, which includes a joint proxy statement of NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy that also constitutes a prospectus of NextEra Energy. The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on July 23, 2026, and NextEra filed a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC on July 28, 2026. Each of NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the pending transactions. This news release is not a substitute for the Registration Statement or the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that NextEra Energy or Dominion Energy may file with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE DEFINITIVE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT NextEra Energy, DOMINION ENERGY, THE PENDING TRANSACTIONS AND RELATED MATTERS.
Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus and other documents containing important information about NextEra Energy, Dominion Energy and the pending transactions filed or that will be filed with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by NextEra Energy are available free of charge on NextEra Energy's website at http://www.investor.nexteraenergy.com/ or by contacting NextEra Energy's Investor Relations Department by email at investors@nexteraenergy.com or by phone at (800) 222-4511. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Dominion Energy are available free of charge on Dominion Energy's website at http://investors.dominionenergy.com or by contacting Dominion Energy's Investor Relations Department by email at investor.relations@dominionenergy.com or by phone at (804) 819-2438.
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SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.