Nextech3D.ai Showcases Its Patent Pending Groundbreaking AI for Fixed Point Diffusion of 2D to 3D Model Conversion

Nextech3D.ai Showcases Its Patent Pending Groundbreaking AI for Fixed Point Diffusion of 2D to 3D Model Conversion

Company is rapidly developing and patenting its generative AI technology forcreating 3D models in e-commerce

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has successfully executed the first end-to-end demonstration in the real-world of its "FIXED POINT DIFFUSION FOR ROBUST 2D TO 3D CONVERSION" technology to be used for e-commerce. Nextech3D.ai uses fixed-point diffusion for learning to construct 3D models from 2D reference photos as was described in a recently filed provisional patent

Watch a video showcasing Fixed Point Diffusion technology for 2D to 3D conversion: click here

Diffusion models provide a solution for creating 3D models from 2D reference photos, either as a whole, or part-by-part by evolving differentiable, deformable templates to convert into 3D parts, conditioned on one or more reference photos of the part. Fixed-point diffusion builds on that idea and ensures the resulting final mesh has clean, predictable quad topology suitable for further editing and rendering. As previously announced, over the last several years Nextech3D.ai has been building tens of thousands of high-quality, fully textured, 4K photo-realistic 3D assets, with millions of individual parts. These 3D parts get harvested into Nextech3D.ai's "3D parts library", synthetically rendering them from random views, and using them to train new diffusion models that are able to autonomously reconstruct 3D mesh parts from reference photos.

In March of this year, the Company announced it had filed a pivotal patent protecting this technology, titled "Fixed-point diffusion for robust 2D to 3D conversion and other applications." This patent builds on the Company's previous patents filed. Earlier in 2023, a patent was filed titled "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning", and late last year the Company filed a patent for creating complex 3D models by parts. The game-changing AI technology underpinning these patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for e-commerce space and positions the Company to generate significant revenue acceleration and cash flow in 2023 and beyond.

Nextech3D.ai is rapidly becoming the dominant 3D model supplier in the 2D photo -3D models transformation happening in the $5.5 trillion dollar global e-commerce industry estimated to be worth $100 billion.

Nima Sarshar, Chief Technology Officer of Nextech3D.ai commented, "We are very proud to demonstrate the first end-to-end real world demonstration of our fixed point diffusion technology for e-commerce. With the development of our fixed-point diffusion models, we are able to offer a new reliable, and innovative way to generate 3D models at scale from 2D reference photos. Our recent patent applications and speedy developments based on them, showcase our laser-focused determination to drive innovation in the field of generative AI for 3D."

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

×