OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Nextech3D.ai Launches The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Nextech3D.ai Launches The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Featuring CEO Evan Gappelberg

Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the launch of "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai

Evan Gappelberg commented, "I'm excited to launch this podcast so that our current investors, as well as new investors, will learn about "the CEO experience." For the first six episodes, we will do a deep dive into our portfolio companies. After six episodes we will expose the other side of the CEO experience by taking investors behind the scenes to get an up-close and personal look at the life of a public company CEO."

"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" is designed to shed light on the intricacies and challenges of running a public company while exploring the innovative realm of emerging technology. Each episode will feature candid conversations with Evan Gappelberg and guests sharing their unique experiences, valuable knowledge, and secrets of their success stories.

As a serial entrepreneur with an exceptional track record spanning over three decades of public company experience and delivering results, Evan Gappelberg brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the podcast. Today, he is successfully leading three public companies, in which he has played a pivotal role in driving growth, executing strategic initiatives, and generating significant shareholder value. Evan's passion for emerging technologies, notably augmented reality and artificial intelligence, has positioned Nexech3D.ai as an industry leader.

"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" will not only provide valuable insights into the life of a public company CEO but also touch upon trending topics and keep listeners updated on the latest developments and trends within Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai. From groundbreaking technological advancements to key industry updates, the podcast aims to foster a deeper understanding of the AR and AI technology landscape and its potential impact on various sectors.

Nextech3D.ai invites professionals, investors, and technology enthusiasts to tune in to "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" for an immersive journey into the world of public company leadership. With each episode, listeners will gain invaluable perspectives and knowledge, empowering them to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve.

Now streaming - listen to Episode 1 and Episode 2 of "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast." The podcast is available on the following major podcast platforms:

Spotify -listen here

Amazon Music - listen here

Podcast Index - listen here

Podcast Addict - listen here

Podchaser - listen here

Pocket Casts - listen here

Deezer - listen here

Listen Notes - listen here

Player FM - listen here

The Company is also working on getting the podcast listed on additional listening platforms.

About Evan Gappelberg
Mr. Gappelberg is an accomplished entrepreneur with extensive experience in creating, funding and running pioneering start-ups. He has global business experience both as a hands-on CEO and as a public company CEO. He currently serves as CEO and Founder of Nextech3D.ai (OTC- NEXCF) and as CEO of ARway.ai ( OTC- ARWYF) and as CEO of Toggle3D.ai (CSE - TGGL) which are all publicly traded technology companies.

Mr. Gappelberg attained his capital market expertise in the 1990s while working on Wall Street funding IPOs. Notably, he was instrumental in funding Take Two Interactive which has a recent valuation of about $20 billion NASDAQ: TTWO.

He started as an entrepreneur while on Wall Street where he was Co-founder and CEO of EG Products which he self-funded. While CEO he went to China to setup manufacturing for the first LED light-up toy which he patented, imported, and distributed globally. He secured license deals from Disney, Universal Studios, and others while he built a retail national sales channel.

He was also co-founder and CEO of an app development company that created and published over 200 successful apps for both Apple's iTunes store and the Google Play store.

Evan Gappelberg is the CEO of the following three companies:

Nextech3D.ai

(Formally Nextech AR Solutions Corp) (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is an augmented reality and AI technology company that harnesses cutting-edge proprietary AI to create engaging 3D experiences for e-commerce brands. With a focus on developing disruptive technologies, Nextech spins them out as independent public companies, rewarding shareholders with stock dividends while retaining a substantial ownership stake in each spin-out.

ARway.ai
In October 2022, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun-out its spatial computing platform, ARway.ai, as a standalone public company. Nextech3D.ai maintained control with 13 million shares (50% stake) and distributed 4 million shares to its shareholders.

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. ARway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues. Visitors can scan a QR code to access a venue map, navigate to any point of interest with step-by-step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

Toggle3D.ai
In another groundbreaking move, Nextech3D.ai announced on December 14, 2022, the upcoming spin-out of Toggle3D.ai. Toggle3D.ai is expected to start trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on June 13, 2023 using the ticker symbol CSE: TGGL. Nextech shareholders of record will be issued an exclusive dividend of 4,000,000 newly issued shares in the revolutionary Toggle3D.ai, on a pro-rata basis.

Toggle3D.ai is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D.ai empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758133/Nextech3Dai-Launches-The-Public-Company-CEO-Experience-Podcast

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.aiARWY:CCOTC:ARWYFEmerging Tech Investing
ARWY:CC
The Conversation (0)
ARway.ai 'The Augmented Reality Experience Platform' Gaining Momentum as 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $1.4M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai 'The Augmented Reality Experience Platform' Gaining Momentum as 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $1.4M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a sales pipeline of over $1.4MM in potential enterprise contracts, representing a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry. The Company is in late stage negotiations with a number of enterprise accounts and expects to continue to build its pipeline for sales opportunities throughout the year with a goal of exiting 2023 with a $10mill pipeline going into 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract With Major Ecommerce Brand For 3000 3D Models

Company is Seeing a Global Surge in the 3D Modeling Business

Renewal Contract is for Hosting Existing 3D Models as well as Over 500+ Additional 3D Models

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

Revolutionizing Augmented Reality with a No-code Global Indoor Navigation Platform AR glass Integration Pushes Forward ARway's Disruption of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN).

Arway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality (AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon augmented reality experience platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce it has begun integration development with Microsoft HoloLens, and expects to complete the integration within the next 60-days. This is the second glasses integration announcement from ARway, after announcing the Magic Leap integration earlier this week, pushing forward ARway's disruption of the $44 billion Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN) and expanding the platform's reach into large enterprise accounts

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Approved and Now Trading On The OTCQB Exchange

ARway.ai Approved and Now Trading On The OTCQB Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3 , 2023 / Arway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality (AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon augmented reality experience platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce that its common shares are now available for trading in the USA on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol: ARWYF.

Uplifting to the OTCQB Venture Market requires the Company to meet higher financial standards and disclosure requirements. Investors should have full confidence as the uplift indicates that the Company has achieved a certain level of financial and operational success and is committed to maintaining transparency and good governance practices.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses ARway Corporation's Continued Disruption of Augmented Reality Wayfinding market, Integrating with Magic Leap AR Glasses

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses ARway Corporation's Continued Disruption of Augmented Reality Wayfinding market, Integrating with Magic Leap AR Glasses

Arway Corporation (CSE:ARWY) (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65), an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces, has begun integration development with Magic Leap Glasses, one of the most widely used AR Glasses, and expects to complete the integration in the next 60-days.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

Presentation on Tuesday, June 6th at 1:30 PM PT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023 . The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Battery, Team and Related Updates

GMG Announces Battery, Team and Related Updates

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update as to relevant changes following the recent Battery Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Rio Tinto (17th May 2023) and the growing sales of Energy Saving products. These changes are designed to further align development activities and support the progression of the Battery JDA and the ongoing expansion of Thermal-XR sales following the recently announced distribution agreements (24th May 2023).

The Company had been working in parallel to progress its Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery technically while also seeking feedback from customers as to the highest priority applications. It became clear that pouch cell, rather than coin cell, batteries were of greatest interest to potential key customers. It is also clear that the progression of the battery from the current Battery Technology Readiness Level (BTRL) Level 2-3, (Scientific Proof of Concept into Electrochemical Development) could be accelerated by having key potential customer partners help define operating and design characteristics.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Game-Changing Generative-AI CAD 3D Design Studio Toggle3D.ai Primed For $7 Million June IPO

Nextech3D.ai Game-Changing Generative-AI CAD 3D Design Studio Toggle3D.ai Primed For $7 Million June IPO

Nextech3D.ai shareholders of record set to receive a 4,000,000 share stock dividend

The company will trade under the ticker symbol: TGGL

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Signs THERMAL-XR Distributor Agreements in 4 Asian Countries

GMG Signs THERMAL-XR Distributor Agreements in 4 Asian Countries

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG has signed distribution agreements with four separate distributors ("Distributors") to buy GMG's THERMAL-XR® and resell in their respective countries in the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) markets. The Distributors are focused on the following geographical markets: Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and South Korea.

GMG and certain of the Distributors have successfully completed several THERMAL-XR® HVAC-R projects in South East Asia to provide case studies that illustrate the product's local benefits and customer value proposition in these countries.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Halted for Fundamental Change - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Halted for Fundamental Change - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Trading in the shares of Cypher Metaverse Inc. will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to CSE Policy 8. This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

Please see the issuer's news release for further details.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports Sales Surging +550% YoY & Record 3D Modeling Revenue For First Quarter 2023

Nextech3D.ai Reports Sales Surging +550% YoY & Record 3D Modeling Revenue For First Quarter 2023

Q1 Highlights

  • Multiple Breakthrough Generative AI Patents Filed
  • Delivered 20,000 3D Models to Amazon
  • Year Over Year 3D Model Revenue Growth +550%
  • Sequential Technology Revenue Growth +40%

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohl's, and other major e-commerce retailers reports its unaudited financial and operating results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

FireFox Gold Completes Second Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Nanalysis to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Identifies New LCT Pegmatite Targets and Announces a Surface Exploration Program in the Nemaska Belt Portfolio

×