Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land for Lithium Refinery

Key Milestone of 99.99% (4N) High Purity Alumina (HPA) Achieved at the Lake Hope Project, WA

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Hornby Lake Assays Confirm Presence of Fractionated Pegmatites

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Tech Team and Doubles Office Space as Demand Increases for GPT AI Platform and 3D Model Production in Hyderabad, India

Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Tech Team and Doubles Office Space as Demand Increases for GPT AI Platform and 3D Model Production in Hyderabad, India

Company is Negotiating Major Licensing Deals For its GPT AI 3D Modeling Technology

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative GPT AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce the expansion of its AI tech team by doubling its office space in Hyderabad, India, to accommodate its expanding team. The Company is also in negotiations for a major license of its GPT AI 3D modeling CAD to 3D and texturing technology. Nextech3D.ai will continue to supply 3D models to the largest brands and .platforms as it gears up increasing revenue and profit margins by signing licensing deals with global manufactures that have CAD files.3D GPT AI Licensing TechnologyThe Company's strategic move to license its GPT AI tech is set to remove the traditional barriers of price and volume that have long restricted the accessibility of high-quality 3D modeling technology for e-commerce and other industries. Nextech3D.ai has leveraged its groundbreaking GPT AI powered technology to dramatically slash the cost of 3D models from CAD files to $10 to 20 while producing the highest quality 4K quad mesh photo realistic models, enabling scalability while being highly profitable

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai commented, "Our GPT AI technology has the potential to open the floodgates for 3D model adoption in this new AI era. We are negotiating with a number of large manufacturers which produce hundreds of thousands of products annually that want to go 3D but can't afford the traditional cost of $75 to $150/model. We believe that with our new groundbreaking technology enabling breakthrough pricing and scale, that we will land many of these large contracts since the previous friction point has been price and scale." He continued, "AI is transforming our world and how we think about 3D modeling and the AI that powers the production of 3D models for e-commerce."

Nextech3D.ai's spin-out company, "Toggle3D.ai" offers users an intuitive point-and-click interface that revolutionizes the creation of 3D models. By merely importing a CAD file, companies, brands and users can effortlessly use Toggle3D's user-friendly platform to generate 3D models, apply AI-driven texturing, utilize a virtual photography studio, and much more. This platform is especially transformative for the realm of e-commerce, where the virtual photography studio eliminates the need for physical product photography, saving large brands millions of dollars.

A key aspect of this strategic shift is the licensing of Nextech3D.ai's technology to major manufacturers, enabling their own employees to create high quality, 4K resolution 3D product models without requiring specialized skills in 3D modeling. This is game changing as it empowers businesses to harness the full potential of 3D modeling internally, while reducing the 3D model production cost by as much as 80%.

Toggle3D.ai is currently in advanced discussions with a large manufacturer for a contract valued in the seven figures. This not only exemplifies the market's enthusiasm for 3D models, but also signifies the platform's potential to redefine how businesses approach shopping experiences and 3D models for e-commerce.

India Office
Initially announced in September, 2023, Nextech3D.ai moved operations to Hyderabad, India. The focus on high-scale production and cost savings by setting up operations in India has resulted in growing profit margins for the Company and a significant improvement in operational efficiencies. The initiative has been led by the Company's Head of Product Operations, Hareesh Achi, who has over a decade of technology experience as a former Microsoft and Meta executive.

The move to India has created a cash flow positive 3D model division for Nextech3D.ai by optimizing production processes and taking advantage of cost-effective resources in the region. With these initiatives and others, the Company is positioning itself for enhanced profitability for years to come in a rapidly evolving market.

See more details and images of the India Office - click here


Nextech3D.ai employees in Hyderabad, India.

Recent News

Sign up for Investor News and Info -Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CNXOTCQX:NEXCFEmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Transformative GPT AI Suite of a dozen 3D-AI Solutions To Lead Companies Growth

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce it is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. The Company believes that the AI opportunity is in the early stages, and that the shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is part of a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. The Company is working on annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions for 3D models and 3D maps

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is thrilled to announce a significant $1.8 million 3D modeling contract with a major enterprise client. This deal provides significant revenue for the Company to be delivered in 2024, and showcases Nextech3D.ai's position as an industry leader for 3D modeling in the $6.3 trillion e-commerce market.1

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "Nextech3D.ai has been at the forefront of the massive shift from 2D static images to 3D immersive experiences, utilizing augmented reality and cutting-edge generative AI technology to create photo-realistic 4K 3D models that cater to the specific needs of major e-commerce companies. Nextech3D.ai is seeing demand from around the globe and is currently negotiating with three additional enterprise clients that are in the six and seven figure range." He continued, "This $1.8 million deal is not just a testament to Nextech3D.ai's technological prowess but also to the rapidly growing importance of 3D modeling in e-commerce, and demonstrates the scalability and adaptability of Nextech3D.ai's technology. We are focused on large enterprise deals in an effort to ramp up our revenue base and solidify Nextech3D.ai's position as a leader in the field of 3D and AI for e-commerce."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for the full year 2023, ended December 31, 2023. These preliminary unaudited results show strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% which with the company's pivot to India in Q4,2023 and improvements in its AI is projected to increase dramatically in 2024

CEO Commentary
Nextech3D.ai CEO and founder Evan Gappelberg commented, "While 2023 was a solid year of growth for our Company, we are expecting even stronger gains in 2024 as the 3D modeling revolution gains steam and our business gains more economies of scale. Moving operations to India was a major positive for our production capability, but especially our profits as we are now seeing consistent profit margins of over 50% in our businesses, which is approximately an 80% improvement over 2023." He continued, "We are currently negotiating multiple major contracts for our 3D modeling business while simultaneously building important AI technology that will continue to drive our revenue and profits forward. We are seeing a convergence of AR and AI technology begin to drive the adoption of all our portfolio of technologies including 3D modeling, spatial computing and AI texturing…we are excited for releasing the technology we are building and for record results in 2024!"

Preliminary Annual 2023 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Enterprise Giant Global Industrial Company

Nextech3D.ai Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Enterprise Giant Global Industrial Company

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has signed a new 3D modeling contract with Global Industrial Company, a titan in the industrial and commercial equipment sector with over seven decades of market leadership. This new contract has significant growth potential, as Global Industrial is an industry leader with 1.7+ million products in 21 industrial and commercial categories including; building supplies, storage and shelving, workbenches and shop desks and more

The deal with Global Industrial Company not only underscores Nextech3D.ai's growing influence in the 3D modeling arena but also highlights the demand for 3D models in new industrial sectors. 3D models have the potential to transform product visualization beyond traditional Amazon e-commerce by extending its reach into the industrial and commercial categories industry.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business

Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) announces today that Nextech3D.ai has made the decision to terminate its previously announced letter agreement (the "Agreement") with VCI Global Limited ("VCI"), pursuant to which VCI was granted the right to earn up to a 51% interest in the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence platform for 3D modeling and associated assets (the "Transaction"). The Company determined to terminate the Agreement as VCI has been unable to satisfy its conditions precedent to the completion of the Agreement in accordance with the mutually agreed timelines. The Company presently has no plans to sell its 3D modeling business; instead, it will persist in building its AI technology stack for scaling 3D modeling as well as owning, operating, and developing this business. The Company perceives substantial growth potential through Amazon and other large enterprise clients which the Company beleives represent substantial growth oportunities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Launch of Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions

Nextech3D.ai Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Launch of Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions

Via IBNNextech3D.ai (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: 1SS) a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio ("NNA"), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers Nextech3D.ai's recent announcement of the launch of the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions leveraging proprietary algorithms.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/VFivh

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

xReality Group expands Operator XR to Mexican Market

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) is pleased to announce that it has formalised a partnership with a key technology partner in Mexico for the distribution of Operator XR’s VR technology for Law Enforcement and Military markets.

Tecnología en Sistemas de Apoyo SA (TSA) are a trusted provider to State Police and Judicial agencies across Mexico, having successfully designed, built and implemented the standard judicial recording system used across the majority of Mexican states. Founded in 1999, TSA is a skilled technology services company, trusted by Mexico state agencies, and offers Operator XR access into key Law Enforcement Agencies across Mexico.

Keep reading...Show less
circuit board

Is Now A Good Time to Invest in Edge Computing?

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the concept of edge computing has emerged as a critical technology that promises to revolutionize the way data is processed and analyzed.

At its core, edge computing involves bringing computing power closer to where data is generated and used, rather than relying solely on centralized data centers. This distributed approach to computing offers several advantages, such as faster response times, improved data processing efficiency and reduced network congestion.

According to Markets and Markets, the size of the global edge computing market will reach US$53.6 billion in 2024 and grow to US$111.3 billion by 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 15 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs Multiple New Pivotal Deals

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs Multiple New Pivotal Deals

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce pivotal new deals with major new partners; Intuitive Workspaces, who have a global reach extending to over 35,000 work spaces covering USA, UK, Spain, France, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, Korea, Singapore, Japan, India, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, London, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. ARway is also pleased to partner with City Electric Supply (CES), a prominent distributor of electrical products with over 1,000 branch locations around the world operating in 8 countries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased announce the results of the drilling and exploration program completed on the Tetepisca Graphite Property during the summer and fall of 2023.

Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million or +56% Growth in 2023 Revenue Unaudited Results

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million or +56% Growth in 2023 Revenue Unaudited Results

Via IBNNextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: 1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for the full year 2023, ended December 31, 2023. These preliminary unaudited results show strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% which with the company's pivot to India in Q4, 2023 and improvements in its AI is projected to increase dramatically in 2024.

CEO Commentary
Nextech3D.ai CEO and founder Evan Gappelberg commented, "While 2023 was a solid year of growth for our Company, we are expecting even stronger gains in 2024 as the 3D modeling revolution gains steam and our business gains more economies of scale. Moving operations to India was a major positive for our production capability, and especially our profits as we are now seeing consistent profit margins of over 50% in our businesses, which is approximately an 80% improvement over 2023." He continued, "We are currently negotiating multiple major contracts for our 3D modeling business while simultaneously building important AI technology that will continue to drive our revenue and profits forward. We are seeing a convergence of AR and AI technology begin to drive the adoption of all our portfolio of technologies including 3D modeling, spatial computing and AI texturing…we are excited for releasing the technology we are building and for record results in 2024!"

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Canada Nickel Confirms Discovery at Mann Central, Successfully Completes Initial Drilling at Mann Northwest Property

Freegold Intersects 1.4 m grading 34.4 g/t Au and 2.3 metres grading 20 g/t Au in Saddle Zone Drilling and Completes Acquisition of the Tolovana Claims

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Confirms Discovery at Mann Central, Successfully Completes Initial Drilling at Mann Northwest Property

Gold Investing

Freegold Intersects 1.4 m grading 34.4 g/t Au and 2.3 metres grading 20 g/t Au in Saddle Zone Drilling and Completes Acquisition of the Tolovana Claims

Uranium Investing

Strategic Expansion of the Stallion Uranium Project

Resource Investing

Nova-Style “Eye” Feature Identified Within Albany-Fraser Tenement; Conductor also Identified within “Eye” Feature Detailed Airborne Electromagnetic Survey to Commence

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Increases the Size of the Nagvaak Critical Metals Discovery on the Melville Peninsula in Northern Canada

×