NexGen Announces Expansion of High-Grade Zone at Patterson Corridor East and the Completion of 2026 Winter Drill Program

NexGen Announces Expansion of High-Grade Zone at Patterson Corridor East and the Completion of 2026 Winter Drill Program

  • Vertical extent of high-grade subdomain increased +33% to 550m with a strike length of 210m
  • High-grade extension in RK-26-280c1 with cumulative 4.2m of >10,000 cps including 0.6m of >61,000 cps
  • Continuity of intense mineralization in RK-26-271c1 with cumulative 12.6m of >10,000 cps including 2.3m of >61,000 cps 80m down plunge of RK-25-256 (5.5m at 21.4% U3O8)
  • Progressive high-grade continuity at depth in RK-26-276 with cumulative 11.2m of >10,000 cps including 0.6m of >61,000 cps and RK-26-285 with cumulative 9.0m of >10,000 cps including 0.7m of >61,000 cps

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") announces results from the 2026 winter drill program at Patterson Corridor East ("PCE") that recently concluded, highlighting significant vertical growth and strong internal continuity of high-grade mineralization.

Within the mineralized zone of PCE, the high-grade subdomain has now grown to 550 m in vertical extent, a 33% increase, with a strike length of 210 m. This expansion was primarily driven by hole RK-26-280c1 which returned cumulative 4.2m of >10,000 cps including 0.6m of >61,000 cps at 834m below surface (Figures 1-3). The hole successfully intersected mineralization 230m down plunge along a high-grade shoot interpreted to connect with RK-26-271c1 (Figure 4).

Holes RK-26-271c1, RK-26-276, and RK-26-285 returned strong mineralized intercepts between 600 to 700m below surface, where the system remains open for expansion (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1). Results from RK-26-271c1 include cumulative 12.6m of >10,000 cps including 2.3m of >61,000 cps 80m down plunge of RK-25-256 (5.5m at 21.4% U3O8) indicating continuity of intense high-grade mineralization (Figure 3). Further, the intersections from RK-26-276 (cumulative 11.2m of >10,000 cps including 0.6m of >61,000 cps) and RK-26-285 (cumulative 9.0m of >10,000 cps including 0.7m of >61,000 cps) add progressive high-grade continuity to the base of this growing subdomain.

Drilling 600m to the southeast of PCE along a separate parallel trend, prospective structure and alteration features are vectoring the Company toward potential repetition of mineralization within the overall PCE system (Figure 5).

Summer drilling of ~29,200m is schedule to commence the week of May 25, 2026. All samples from 2026 drilling are submitted to the independent Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory (SRC), with results to follow.

Leigh Curyer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Today's results from the 2026 winter program confirm both the scale and growth of PCE continues to advance at pace. Increasing the vertical extent of the high-grade subdomain by 33% during the winter program, suggests substantial drilling is required going forward to fully understand the extent of this mineralized zone. In parallel, drilling focused on vectoring into additional zones of mineralization will be incorporated into the summer program based on these winter results.

"With the Rook I Project commencing construction this summer and the significance of PCE materializing rapidly, we look forward to future drilling and evaluation of PCE and its potential position in the long-term profile of NexGen's uranium portfolio. NexGen is positioned to meet the strong demand for Canadian uranium for many decades into the future, whilst setting a new industry standard in the safe, efficient and reliable delivery of offtake to utility customers around the world."

A total of 12,758.2m of the planned 42,000m has been completed in 2026, focusing on high-grade growth and expansion of mineralization. Thirteen drill holes totalling 9,131.7m were dedicated to advancing the mineralization at PCE and six drill holes totalling 3,626.5m tested the parallel trend. Since discovery (see news release date March 11, 2024), 115 drillholes totalling 72,464.7m targeted PCE mineralization (Figure 4) with 79 of the 115 drill holes being mineralized, including 54 intersecting high-grade (>10,000 cps) and 21 intersecting off-scale (>61,000 cps).

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Figure 1: Interpreted 3D model of PCE shown looking northwest (across strike) and northeast (along strike); previously reported in December 1, 2025 release, now with RK-26-271c1, RK-26-276, RK-26-280c1, and RK-26-285 intersections outlined in purple

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Figure 2: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE (as of this release); new holes emphasized by larger diameter pierce points and bold labels; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red

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Figure 3: Core photo from RK-25-280c1 displays semi-massive, off-scale (>61,000 cps) from uranium vein at 834m down hole

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Figure 4: Core photo from RK-25-271c1 displays mineralization from 630.3 to 646.5m down hole with abundant high-grade and several instances of off-scale in competent basement rock; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple

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Figure 5: Map of PCE with completed 2026 drill holes; ground gravity in background, interpreted fault shown as black dashed line

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Table 1: Spectrometer results since January 15, 2026 release

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)
Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Range
RK-26-271c1 275 -75 730.0 - 615.0 616.5 1.5 <500





618.0 619.0 1.0 <500





619.5 627.5 8.0 <500





627.5 627.7 0.2 600 - 2000





627.7 627.8 0.1 >61000





627.8 628.0 0.2 800 - 3000





628.0 630.0 2.0 <500





630.0 630.5 0.5 <500 - 1400





630.5 631.0 0.5 <500





631.0 632.0 1.0 <500 - 900





632.0 632.5 0.5 600 - 1200





632.5 633.0 0.5 <500 - 2200





633.0 633.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





633.5 634.5 1.0 <500 - 900





634.5 635.0 0.5 500 - 40000





635.0 635.5 0.5 <500





635.5 636.0 0.5 <500 - 720





636.0 636.5 0.5 500 - 13000





636.5 636.8 0.3 10000 - 42000





636.8 636.9 0.1 >61000





636.9 637.0 0.1 24000 - 35000





637.0 637.2 0.2 17000 - 50000





637.2 637.4 0.2 >61000





637.4 637.5 0.1 30000 - 50000





637.5 638.0 0.5 500 - 38000





638.0 638.5 0.5 600 - 45000





638.5 638.6 0.1 50000 - 55000





638.6 638.9 0.3 >61000





638.9 639.0 0.1 500 - 55000





639.0 639.3 0.3 >61000





639.3 639.5 0.2 19000 - 57700





639.5 640.0 0.5 <500 - 46200





640.0 640.1 0.1 12200 - 51000





640.1 640.6 0.5 >61000





640.6 641.0 0.4 <500 - 58700





641.0 641.5 0.5 <500 - 49800





641.5 641.8 0.3 >61000





641.8 642.0 0.2 6700 - 41300





642.0 642.1 0.1 >61000





642.1 642.2 0.1 12200 - 51000





642.2 642.3 0.1 >61000





642.3 642.4 0.1 9300 - 51400





642.4 642.7 0.3 >61000





642.7 643.0 0.3 14300 - 46700





643.0 643.5 0.5 <500 - 7300





643.5 644.0 0.5 <500 - 8000





644.0 644.5 0.5 <500 - 1400





644.5 645.0 0.5 <500





645.0 645.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





645.5 646.5 1.0 <500 - 1200





646.5 647.0 0.5 <500 - 600





647.0 647.5 0.5 <500





647.5 648.0 0.5 <500 - 2200





648.0 648.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





648.5 649.0 0.5 <500 - 8000





649.0 649.5 0.5 3000 - 10000





649.5 650.0 0.5 3000 - 22000





650.0 650.5 0.5 <500 - 7000





650.5 653.0 2.5 <500





653.0 653.5 0.5 <500 - 900





653.5 654.0 0.5 <500





654.0 655.0 1.0 600 - 12000





655.0 655.5 0.5 500 - 7000





655.5 656.0 0.5 500 - 1600





656.0 656.5 0.5 <500 - 2200





656.5 657.0 0.5 <500 - 800





657.0 657.5 0.5 <500 - 700





657.5 658.0 0.5 <500





658.0 658.5 0.5 <500 - 600





658.5 659.0 0.5 <500 - 900





659.0 660.0 1.0 <500





660.0 660.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





660.5 661.0 0.5 <500 - 800





661.0 661.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





661.5 662.0 0.5 <500





662.0 662.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





662.5 663.0 0.5 <500 - 9500





663.0 663.5 0.5 <500 - 650





663.5 665.5 2.0 <500





665.5 666.0 0.5 <500 - 2200





666.0 666.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





670.5 671.0 0.5 <500 - 18300





671.0 671.5 0.5 <500 - 6100





671.5 672.0 0.5 570 - 32400





672.0 672.5 0.5 <500 - 4100





672.5 673.0 0.5 <500 - 7100





673.0 673.5 0.5 <500 - 3800





674.0 674.5 0.5 <500 - 530





674.5 675.0 0.5 <500 - 650





675.5 676.0 0.5 <500 - 900





676.0 676.5 0.5 <500





677.0 677.5 0.5 <500





678.5 679.5 1.0 <500





679.5 680.0 0.5 <500 - 22800





680.0 680.5 0.5 10000 - 42300





680.5 681.0 0.5 2000 - 30000





681.0 681.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





681.5 682.5 1.0 <500





682.5 683.0 0.5 <500 - 2900





683.0 683.5 0.5 <500 - 10400





683.5 684.0 0.5 <500 - 8000





684.0 684.5 0.5 <500





685.5 686.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





688.5 689.0 0.5 <500 - 4400





689.0 689.5 0.5 <500 - 1700





691.0 692.0 1.0 <500





692.5 693.0 0.5 <500 - 1700





695.0 695.5 0.5 <500





696.5 697.0 0.5 <500





698.5 699.0 0.5 <500 - 1600





700.0 700.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





700.5 701.0 0.5 <500 - 2100





701.0 701.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





701.5 702.5 1.0 <500 - 1700





703.0 703.5 0.5 <500 - 1900





706.0 706.5 0.5 <500





709.0 709.5 0.5 <500 - 800





709.5 710.0 0.5 <500





710.5 711.0 0.5 <500 - 1400





711.0 711.5 0.5 <500 - 1700





712.0 713.0 1.0 <500





714.0 715.0 1.0 <500 - 900





715.5 716.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





716.0 716.5 0.5 <500





718.5 719.0 0.5 <500





720.0 720.5 0.5 <500 - 3400





720.5 721.0 0.5 <500 - 1900





721.0 721.5 0.5 <500 - 1400





721.5 722.0 0.5 <500





723.0 723.5 0.5 <500 - 550
RK-26-273 295 -66 390.0 131.5 267.0 267.5 0.5 <500 - 800
RK-26-274 280 -75 546.0 119.9 417.0 418.0 1.0 <500





418.5 419.0 0.5 <500





419.0 419.5 0.5 <500 - 530





419.5 420.0 0.5 <500 - 2300





420.0 420.5 0.5 <500 - 660





420.5 421.5 1.0 <500





430.0 430.5 0.5 <500





431.5 432.5 1.0 <500





433.0 433.5 0.5 <500





435.5 436.0 0.5 <500





437.5 438.0 0.5 <500 - 1050





438.0 438.5 0.5 1000 - 13000





438.5 439.0 0.5 <500 - 2350





441.5 442.0 0.5 <500 - 950





442.0 442.5 0.5 700 - 1800





442.5 443.0 0.5 800 - 2000





443.0 443.5 0.5 800 - 1400





443.5 444.0 0.5 630 - 4900





444.0 444.5 0.5 3800 - 10000





444.5 445.0 0.5 800 - 4900





445.0 447.5 2.5 <500





447.5 448.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





448.0 448.5 0.5 <500 - 770





452.0 452.5 0.5 <500 - 590





453.0 454.0 1.0 <500





454.0 454.5 0.5 <500 - 780





454.5 455.0 0.5 <500 - 560





455.0 456.0 1.0 <500





456.0 456.5 0.5 600 - 1100





456.5 457.0 0.5 <500 - 1500





457.0 457.5 0.5 700 - 1200





457.5 458.0 0.5 <500 - 700





458.0 459.0 1.0 <500





459.0 459.5 0.5 640 - 1700





459.5 460.0 0.5 <500





468.0 468.5 0.5 <500 - 900





468.5 469.0 0.5 <500 - 1400





469.0 469.5 0.5 <500





470.0 470.5 0.5 <500 - 510





470.5 471.0 0.5 <500





473.5 475.0 1.5 <500





475.0 475.5 0.5 <500 - 510





475.5 476.0 0.5 <500 - 700





476.0 476.5 0.5 <500





476.5 477.0 0.5 <500 - 2700





479.5 480.0 0.5 550 - 1100





480.0 480.5 0.5 700 - 2900





480.5 481.0 0.5 <500 - 11700





481.0 481.5 0.5 <500





482.5 483.0 0.5 <500 - 600





490.5 491.0 0.5 <500 - 930





491.0 491.5 0.5 <500 - 880





491.5 492.0 0.5 <500 - 690





541.5 542.0 0.5 <500 - 6500
RK-26-275 310 -70 519.0 93.9 No Significant Intersections
RK-26-276 276 -69 810.0 112.7 662.5 663.5 1.0 <500





663.5 664.0 0.5 <500 - 4000





664.0 664.5 0.5 620 - 2200





664.5 665.0 0.5 <500 - 560





667.5 669.5 2.0 <500





669.5 670.0 0.5 <500 - 700





670.0 670.5 0.5 <500 - 1700





670.5 671.0 0.5 1500 - 4300





671.0 671.5 0.5 800 - 1400





671.5 671.9 0.4 3000 - 3300





671.9 672.0 0.2 >61000





672.0 672.2 0.2 6000 - 53000





672.2 672.5 0.3 >61000





672.5 673.0 0.5 1680 - 34000





673.0 673.5 0.5 17000 - 35000





673.5 674.0 0.5 600 - 950





674.0 674.5 0.5 <500





675.0 676.5 1.5 <500





676.5 677.0 0.5 <500 - 4050





677.0 677.5 0.5 <500 - 24000





678.5 679.0 0.5 800 - 6200





679.0 679.5 0.5 <500 - 1250





679.5 680.0 0.5 550 - 3600





680.0 680.5 0.5 1000 - 6900





680.5 681.0 0.5 1200 - 5500





681.0 681.5 0.5 750 - 1800





681.5 682.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





682.0 682.5 0.5 6000 - 14000





682.5 683.0 0.5 1300 - 5010





683.0 683.5 0.5 <500 - 2700





683.5 684.0 0.5 2080 - 18500





684.0 684.5 0.5 3050 - 26500





684.5 685.0 0.5 7200 - 15000





685.0 685.5 0.5 5500 - 18700





685.5 686.0 0.5 2500 - 26000





686.0 686.5 0.5 3500 - 30000





686.5 687.0 0.5 12000 - 15000





687.0 687.5 0.5 1300 - 15500





687.5 688.0 0.5 <500





688.0 688.5 0.5 1000 - 30000





688.5 689.0 0.5 2000 - 10000





689.0 689.5 0.5 1400 - 7500





689.5 690.0 0.5 6700 - 9000





690.0 690.5 0.5 <500





690.5 691.0 0.5 600 - 7700





691.0 691.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





691.5 692.0 0.5 590 - 9100





692.0 692.5 0.5 1100 - 21000





692.5 693.0 0.5 2700 - 44000





693.0 693.5 0.5 1400 - 7100





693.5 694.0 0.5 1000 - 38000





694.0 694.5 0.5 3700 - 31000





694.5 695.0 0.5 1100 - 14000





695.0 695.5 0.5 <500 - 4400





695.5 695.9 0.4 1100 - 14000





695.9 696.0 0.1 >61000





696.0 696.5 0.5 <500 - 700





697.0 697.5 0.5 <500





697.5 698.0 0.5 1250 - 5500





698.0 698.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





698.5 699.0 0.5 <500 - 11600





699.0 699.5 0.5 <500 - 2650





699.5 700.0 0.5 <500 - 3100





700.0 700.5 0.5 <500 - 3220





702.5 703.0 0.5 <500 - 2300





705.0 705.5 0.5 <500





705.5 706.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





709.0 709.5 0.5 <500 - 3800





709.5 710.0 0.5 <500 - 9800





710.0 710.5 0.5 <500 - 4400
RK-26-276c1 276 -69 814.0 - 678.5 679.0 0.5 <500





683.0 683.5 0.5 <500





683.5 684.0 0.5 <500 - 580





684.0 684.5 0.5 <500





684.5 685.0 0.5 <500 - 1320





685.0 685.5 0.5 <500 - 3150





685.5 686.0 0.5 570 - 1890





686.0 686.5 0.5 1400 - 7550





686.5 687.0 0.5 500 - 4500





687.0 687.5 0.5 <500 - 730





687.5 688.0 0.5 <500 - 510





688.0 688.5 0.5 1050 - 10000





688.5 689.0 0.5 1480 - 4000





689.0 689.5 0.5 740 - 12000





689.5 690.0 0.5 <500 - 4960





690.0 690.5 0.5 1250 - 13300





690.5 691.0 0.5 <500 - 780





691.0 691.5 0.5 <500 - 650





694.5 695.0 0.5 <500 - 800





695.5 696.0 0.5 <500 - 760





697.0 697.5 0.5 <500





699.5 700.0 0.5 <500 - 1220





700.5 701.0 0.5 <500 - 4100





701.0 701.5 0.5 <500 - 1780





701.5 702.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





702.0 702.5 0.5 <500





702.5 703.0 0.5 <500 - 2720





706.0 706.5 0.5 <500 - 1340





706.5 707.0 0.5 <500





707.0 707.5 0.5 <500 - 1780





707.5 708.0 0.5 <500





711.5 712.0 0.5 <500 - 2450





713.5 714.0 0.5 <500 - 3500





714.0 714.5 0.5 <500 - 1050





714.5 715.0 0.5 <500 - 850





715.0 715.5 0.5 620 - 8300





716.0 716.5 0.5 <500 - 8450





722.5 723.0 0.5 <500 - 580





724.0 724.5 0.5 <500





724.5 725.0 0.5 <500 - 650





725.0 725.5 0.5 <500 - 1280





725.5 726.0 0.5 <500 - 1600





726.5 727 0.5 <500 - 840





727.0 727.5 0.5 <500 - 1020





727.5 728 0.5 <500 - 560





728.0 728.5 0.5 <500 - 540





728.5 729 0.5 <500





729.5 730 0.5 <500 - 640





732.0 732.5 0.5 <500 - 700





732.5 733 0.5 <500 - 680





733.0 733.5 0.5 <500





740.5 741 0.5 <500





741.0 741.5 0.5 <500 - 580





741.5 742 0.5 <500 - 750





742.5 743 0.5 <500





746.5 747 0.5 620 - 1400





747.0 747.5 0.5 680 - 1400





747.5 748 0.5 1100 - 5000





748.0 748.5 0.5 <500 - 810





749.0 749.5 0.5 <500





751.5 752.5 1.0 <500





754.0 754.5 0.5 <500





755.0 756.5 1.5 <500





757.0 757.5 0.5 <500 - 700





757.5 758 0.5 <500 - 780





758.0 758.5 0.5 600 - 1700





758.5 759 0.5 520 - 1100





760.5 761 0.5 <500





763.0 763.5 0.5 <500 - 700





764.5 765 0.5 <500





766.5 767 0.5 <500 - 720





767.0 767.5 0.5 <500





767.5 768 0.5 <500 - 1650





783.0 783.5 0.5 <500





787.0 788 1.0 <500





805.0 805.5 0.5 <500
RK-26-276c2 276 -69 864.0 - 731.0 731.5 0.5 <500 - 47400





785.5 786.0 0.5 530 - 1350





786.0 786.5 0.5 <500 - 1700





786.5 787.0 0.5 <500 - 950





787.0 787.5 0.5 <500





789.5 790.0 0.5 <500





798.0 798.5 0.5 <500





798.5 799.0 0.5 <500 - 700





808.0 808.5 0.5 <500 - 650





810.5 811.0 0.5 <500 - 720





811.0 811.5 0.5 <500 - 940





812.5 813.0 0.5 <500





813.0 813.5 0.5 <500 - 740
RK-26-277 290 -70 525.0 - No Significant Intersections
RK-26-278 270 -70 648.2 117.9 513 513.5 0.5 <500





513.5 514 0.5 <500 - 600





514 514.5 0.5 <500 - 520





514.5 522.5 8.0 <500





522.5 523 0.5 <500 - 510





523 523.5 0.5 <500 - 510





523.5 524 0.5 500 - 3000





524 538 14.0 <500





538 538.5 0.5 <500 - 570





538.5 554.5 16.0 <500





554.5 555 0.5 <500 - 520





555 555.5 0.5 <500 - 520





555.5 558.5 3.0 <500





558.5 559 0.5 <500 - 530





559 564.5 5.5 <500





574 575 1.0 <500





577.5 578 0.5 <500





578 578.5 0.5 <500 - 610





578.5 579 0.5 <500 - 750





579 579.5 0.5 <500 - 530





579.5 580 0.5 <500 - 1000





580 580.5 0.5 <500 - 1080





580.5 581 0.5 850 - 1900





581 582 1.0 <500





582 582.5 0.5 <500 - 710





582.5 583 0.5 <500 - 950





583 583.5 0.5 530 - 750





583.5 585 1.5 <500





585.5 586 0.5 <500





586.5 587 0.5 <500





587 587.5 0.5 <500 - 800





587.5 588 0.5 <500 - 1020





588 589.5 1.5 <500





589.5 590 0.5 <500 - 1450





590 590.5 0.5 <500





592.5 594 1.5 <500
RK-26-279 290 -70 569.5 - No Significant Intersections
RK-26-280 270 -69 951 108.8 881.5 882.0 0.5 <500 - 13400





882.0 882.5 0.5 <500 - 2500





901.5 902.5 1.0 <500





902.5 903.0 0.5 <500 - 570





903.0 903.5 0.5 <500 - 1080





904.0 904.5 0.5 <500 - 670





904.5 905.0 0.5 <500 - 570





905.0 905.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





905.5 906.0 0.5 <500





906.0 906.5 0.5 <500 - 11100





906.5 907.0 0.5 <500 - 50600





908.5 909.0 0.5 <500 - 1200





909.0 909.5 0.5 <500 - 920





909.5 910.0 0.5 <500 - 640





910.5 911.0 0.5 <500





912.0 913.0 1.0 <500
RK-26-280c1 270 -70 1020 - 877.0 877.3 0.3 <500 - 750





877.3 877.4 0.1 >61000





877.4 877.5 0.1 4000 - 59000





877.5 877.7 0.2 700 - 14300





877.7 877.8 0.1 >61000





877.8 878.0 0.2 3200 - 53600





878.0 878.5 0.5 <500 - 4600





878.5 879.0 0.5 <500





879.0 879.5 0.5 <500 - 920





879.5 880.0 0.5 <500





880.0 880.5 0.5 <500 - 640





881.5 882.0 0.5 <500 - 2600





882.0 883.0 1.0 <500





883.0 883.5 0.5 1300 - 43400





883.5 883.7 0.2 1500 - 60400





883.7 884.0 0.3 >61000





884.0 884.5 0.5 2900 - 22400





884.5 885.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





885.0 885.5 0.5 <500 - 6400





885.5 886.0 0.5 <500 - 8500





886.5 887.0 0.5 <500 - 8700





887.0 887.5 0.5 <500 - 10700





889.0 889.5 0.5 <500 - 5100





890.0 890.5 0.5 <500





890.5 891.0 0.5 <500 - 970





891.0 891.5 0.5 <500 - 850





892.5 893.0 0.5 <500 - 900





893.0 893.5 0.5 <500 - 870





893.5 894.0 0.5 <500





896.5 897.0 0.5 <500 - 580





897.0 897.5 0.5 <500 - 720





897.5 898.0 0.5 <500





898.0 898.5 0.5 <500 - 750





898.5 899.0 0.5 <500 - 2800





899.0 899.5 0.5 <500 - 550





899.5 900.0 0.5 <500 - 2600





900.0 900.5 0.5 <500 - 850





900.5 901.0 0.5 <500 - 1150





901.0 901.5 0.5 500 - 2700





901.5 902.0 0.5 550 - 3400





902.5 903.0 0.5 <500





903.0 903.5 0.5 <500 - 700





903.5 904.0 0.5 <500 - 670





904.0 904.5 0.5 800 - 8700





904.5 905.0 0.5 1100 - 20500





905.0 905.5 0.5 600 - 15700





905.5 906.0 0.5 <500 - 3500





906.0 906.5 0.5 <500





906.5 906.8 0.3 9600 - 44700





906.8 906.9 0.1 >61000





906.9 907.0 0.1 13000 - 59000





907.0 907.5 0.5 <500 - 8400





907.5 908.0 0.5 550 - 1750





908.0 908.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





919.0 919.5 0.5 <500 - 3700





923.0 923.5 0.5 <500 - 900





925.0 925.5 0.5 <500 - 980





925.5 926.0 0.5 650 - 8800





936.5 937.0 0.5 <500 - 3100
RK-26-281 272 -70 539 117.7 492.5 493.0 0.5 <500 - 510





494.0 495.0 1.0 <500





516.0 516.5 0.5 <500 - 550





516.5 517.0 0.5 <500





517.0 517.5 0.5 <500 - 550





517.5 518.0 0.5 <500





518.5 519.0 0.5 <500 - 690





519.0 519.5 0.5 <500 - 7200





519.5 520.0 0.5 980 - 6600





520.0 520.5 0.5 <500 - 2100





520.5 521.0 0.5 <500 - 660





521.0 522.5 1.5 <500





522.5 523.0 0.5 <500 - 6000





523.0 523.5 0.5 <500





523.5 524.0 0.5 <500 - 1400





524.0 524.5 0.5 <500 - 560





524.5 525.0 0.5 <500 - 1700





525.0 525.5 0.5 <500 - 580





525.5 526.0 0.5 <500 - 970





526.0 526.5 0.5 <500





526.5 527.0 0.5 <500 - 2100





527.0 527.5 0.5 870 - 2200





527.5 528.0 0.5 970 - 1800





528.0 528.5 0.5 500 - 1940





528.5 529.0 0.5 <500 - 1400





529.0 529.5 0.5 550 - 2900





529.5 530.0 0.5 <500





530.5 531.0 0.5 <500 - 660





531.0 531.5 0.5 <500 - 670





531.5 532.0 0.5 <500 - 810





532.0 532.5 0.5 <500





532.5 533.0 0.5 <500 - 1600





533.5 534.0 0.5 <500





534.0 534.5 0.5 <500 - 970





534.5 535.0 0.5 <500





536.0 537.5 1.5 <500





578.0 578.5 0.5 <500 - 550





578.5 579.0 0.5 <500
RK-26-282 290 -70 609 92.5 No Significant Intersections
RK-26-283 270 -70 708.8 113.2 566.5 567.0 0.5 <500 - 620





567.0 567.5 0.5 <500





572.0 572.5 0.5 <500





573.5 574.0 0.5 <500





574.0 574.5 0.5 <500 - 760





575.0 576.0 1.0 <500





577.0 577.5 0.5 <500 - 520





577.5 578.0 0.5 <500 - 1200





581.5 582.0 0.5 <500





582.0 582.5 0.5 <500 - 1630





582.5 583.0 0.5 520 - 1420





583.0 583.5 0.5 500 - 1650





583.5 584.0 0.5 <500 - 2300





584.5 585.0 0.5 <500 - 650





585.0 587.0 2.0 <500





588.0 588.5 0.5 <500 - 670





588.5 589.0 0.5 <500 - 610





589.0 589.5 0.5 <500 - 1520





589.5 590.0 0.5 <500





590.0 590.5 0.5 840 - 2760





590.5 591.0 0.5 <500 - 1150





591.0 591.5 0.5 <500





591.5 592.0 0.5 <500 - 1570





592.0 592.5 0.5 <500 - 1170





592.5 593.0 0.5 540 - 2200





593.0 593.5 0.5 <500 - 630





593.5 594.0 0.5 510 - 1150





594.0 594.5 0.5 750 - 5400





594.5 595.0 0.5 630 - 3130





595.0 595.5 0.5 1350 - 31200





595.5 596.0 0.5 <500 - 2400





596.0 596.5 0.5 750 - 5000





596.5 597.5 1.0 <500





597.5 598.0 0.5 <500 - 1670





598.0 598.5 0.5 1560 - 2100





598.5 599.0 0.5 620 - 3200





599.0 599.5 0.5 <500 - 590





600.0 600.5 0.5 <500





600.5 601.0 0.5 <500 - 520





601.0 603.5 2.5 <500





603.5 604.0 0.5 <500 - 700





604.5 605.0 0.5 700 - 1510





605.0 605.5 0.5 <500 - 21000





605.5 606.0 0.5 <500 - 630





606.0 606.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





606.5 607.0 0.5 <500 - 900





607.0 607.5 0.5 <500





607.5 608.0 0.5 <500 - 600





608.0 608.5 0.5 <500 - 740





615.0 615.5 0.5 <500





615.5 616.0 0.5 <500 - 700





616.0 616.5 0.5 630 - 1480





616.5 617.0 0.5 <500 - 620





617.0 617.5 0.5 <500 - 610





617.5 618.0 0.5 <500 - 950





618.0 618.5 0.5 630 - 1840





618.5 619.0 0.5 <500 - 640





619.0 619.5 0.5 <500 - 570





619.5 620.0 0.5 <500 - 680





620.0 620.5 0.5 <500 - 570





620.5 621.0 0.5 <500





621.0 621.5 0.5 <500 - 750





621.5 622.0 0.5 <500 - 800





622.0 622.5 0.5 <500 - 710





622.5 623.0 0.5 <500 - 1190





623.0 623.5 0.5 <500





624.0 625.5 1.5 <500





626.5 628.0 1.5 <500





628.5 629.0 0.5 <500





629.0 629.5 0.5 <500 - 850





629.5 630.0 0.5 1300 - 3160





630.0 630.5 0.5 <500





630.5 631.0 0.5 <500 - 1720





631.0 631.5 0.5 <500 - 510





631.5 631.6 0.1 3000 - 4500





631.6 631.7 0.1 44000 - 60000





631.7 631.8 0.1 >61000





631.8 631.9 0.1 800 - 37000





631.9 632.0 0.1 900 - 2100





632.0 632.5 0.5 <500





634.5 635.0 0.5 <500





639.5 640.0 0.5 <500 - 820





640.0 640.5 0.5 1760 - 13300





670.0 670.5 0.5 <500 - 2980





670.5 671.0 0.5 1080 - 6700





671.0 671.5 0.5 860 - 9900





672.0 672.5 0.5 <500





681.0 681.5 0.5 <500 - 1700





681.5 682.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





691.0 691.5 0.5 <500 - 3500





691.5 692.0 0.5 <500





696.0 696.5 0.5 <500 - 700
RK-26-284 270 -70 558 111.5 No Significant Intersections
RK-26-285 275 -72 831 111.0 689.0 689.5 0.5 <500





689.5 690.0 0.5 <500 - 950





690.0 690.5 0.5 <500 - 680





690.5 691.0 0.5 930 - 2100





691.0 691.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





691.5 692.0 0.5 930 - 1600





692.0 692.5 0.5 <500 - 570





692.5 693.5 1.0 <500





693.5 694.0 0.5 <500 - 900





694.0 694.5 0.5 <500 - 600





697.5 698.0 0.5 <500





699.5 700.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





701.5 702.0 0.5 1100 - 31000





702.0 702.5 0.5 6000 - 23000





702.5 703.0 0.5 500 - 11900





703.0 703.5 0.5 700 - 8600





703.5 704.0 0.5 <500 - 3500





704.0 704.5 0.5 1800 - 49800





704.5 705.0 0.5 2200 - 30600





705.0 705.2 0.2 >61000





705.2 705.5 0.3 1300 - 38900





705.5 706.0 0.5 7500 - 31000





706.0 706.5 0.5 1300 - 3000





706.5 707.0 0.5 700 - 1300





707.0 707.5 0.5 2800 - 21800





707.5 708.0 0.5 2400 - 2900





708.0 708.5 0.5 <500 - 610





708.5 709.0 0.5 >61000





709.0 709.5 0.5 3000 - 14100





709.5 710.0 0.5 7500 - 41600





710.0 710.5 0.5 1400 - 26800





710.5 711.0 0.5 16100 - 21900





711.0 711.5 0.5 <500 - 630





711.5 712.5 1.0 <500





712.5 713.0 0.5 <500 - 530





716.5 717.0 0.5 800 - 25800





717.5 718.0 0.5 1100 - 6600





718.0 718.5 0.5 1800 - 5300





718.5 719.0 0.5 4500 - 12000





721.0 721.5 0.5 4700 - 25900





722.0 722.5 0.5 <500 - 2650





723.0 723.5 0.5 <500 - 1880





723.5 724.0 0.5 1400 - 3300





724.5 725.0 0.5 1100 - 14800





725.0 725.5 0.5 <500 - 1800





727.5 728.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





729.0 729.5 0.5 <500 - 8100





729.5 730.0 0.5 4100 - 32100





730.0 730.5 0.5 <500





730.5 731.0 0.5 <500 - 510





731.0 731.5 0.5 <500 - 5150





731.5 732.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





732.0 732.5 0.5 <500 - 1700





732.5 733.0 0.5 <500 - 2200





733.0 733.5 0.5 4100 - 6100





736.0 736.5 0.5 <500





739.5 740.0 0.5 <500 - 630





742.5 743.0 0.5 <500 - 570





743.5 744.0 0.5 <500





745.0 745.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





745.5 746.0 0.5 <500 - 1080





752.0 752.5 0.5 <500 - 670





752.5 753.0 0.5 <500





753.0 753.5 0.5 770 - 1900





753.5 754.0 0.5 <500 - 790





754.0 754.5 0.5 <500 - 770





754.5 755.0 0.5 <500 - 590





757.0 757.5 0.5 <500 - 520





757.5 758.5 1.0 <500





760.0 760.5 0.5 <500 - 790





760.5 761.0 0.5 <500 - 780





761.5 762.0 0.5 <500 - 580





763.0 763.5 0.5 <500 - 540





763.5 764.0 0.5 600 - 930





764.0 764.5 0.5 <500





765.0 765.5 0.5 <500 - 550





765.5 766.0 0.5 630 - 1300





766.0 766.5 0.5 880 - 3700





766.5 767.0 0.5 <500 - 1500





767.5 768.0 0.5 1600 - 2900





768.0 768.5 0.5 <500 - 630





768.5 769.0 0.5 <500 - 1700





771.5 772.0 0.5 <500 - 570





772.0 772.5 0.5 <500 - 1600





773.5 774.0 0.5 <500





776.5 777.0 0.5 <500 - 1500
RK-26-286 300 -70 624 108.1 No Significant Intersections
RK-26-287 288 -70.5 513 122.7 369.5 370.0 0.5 <500





390.0 391.0 1.0 <500





394.0 395.0 1.0 <500





395.5 398.0 2.5 <500





399.0 401.0 2.0 <500





401.5 402.0 0.5 <500





403.5 404.0 0.5 <500





406.5 407.0 0.5 <500





407.0 407.5 0.5 <500 - 950





407.5 408.0 0.5 <500 - 700





408.0 408.5 0.5 <500





408.5 409.0 0.5 <500 - 650





410.5 411.0 0.5 <500





411.0 411.5 0.5 <500 - 2200





411.5 412.0 0.5 <500 - 1400





412.0 412.5 0.5 <500 - 1700





412.5 413.0 0.5 <500 - 540





414.0 415.0 1.0 <500 - 600





416.0 416.5 0.5 <500





417.0 417.5 0.5 <500 - 800





418.0 418.5 0.5 <500





436.5 437.0 0.5 <500





437.0 437.5 0.5 <500 - 800





437.5 438.0 0.5 <500 - 660





438.0 438.5 0.5 <500 - 740





439.5 440.0 0.5 <500





440.5 441.0 0.5 <500 - 740





441.0 441.5 0.5 620 - 1400





441.5 442.0 0.5 520 - 1600





442.0 442.5 0.5 <500 - 780





446.5 447.0 0.5 <500





452.5 453.0 0.5 <500 - 640





453.0 454.5 1.5 <500





454.5 455.0 0.5 <500 - 690





455.0 455.5 0.5 <500

 

  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
  • "Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
  • "Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.
  • Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.
  • Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
  • Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Contact Information

Leigh Curyer
Chief Executive Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
lcuryer@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Travis McPherson
Chief Commercial Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
tmcpherson@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Monica Kras
Vice President, Corporate Development
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+44 7307 191933
mkras@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293775

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Uranium American Resources, Inc. Completes Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Jag Minerals Pty Ltd.

Uranium American Resources, Inc. Completes Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Jag Minerals Pty Ltd.

HighlightsUARI has satisfied all conditions to acquire 100% of the issued shares of JAG Minerals Pty Ltd which has a 100% interest in JAG Minerals US Inc.; andAcquisition includes three projects located in West Central USA known for historic production of Uranium/Vanadium. WOODLAND HILLS, CA /... Keep Reading...
Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Aventis Energy Inc. ("Aventis" or the "Company") (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo" or the "Project") located near Wollaston Lake in northeastern Saskatchewan (Please see Figure... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project; Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project; Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project") located near Wollaston Lake in northeastern... Keep Reading...

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