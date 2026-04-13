Newsweek: Medtronic Built a Care Platform For Ghana. Now, It's Working in New Jersey

Newsweek: Medtronic Built a Care Platform For Ghana. Now, It's Working in New Jersey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Alexis Kayser, Healthcare Editor at Newsweek, recently connected with Geoff Martha, CEO of Medtronic, and Dennis Pullin, CEO of Virtua Health, to learn how they transformed a tactic used in Kenya, Ghana and India into a community health program that's driving clinical results in New Jersey.

Read the full piece on Newsweek.

Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



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