Newsweek: Medtronic Built a Care Platform For Ghana. Now, It's Working in New Jersey

The Conversation (0)
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Alexis Kayser, Healthcare Editor at Newsweek, recently connected with Geoff Martha, CEO of Medtronic, and Dennis Pullin, CEO of Virtua Health, to learn how they transformed a tactic used in Kenya, Ghana and India into a community health program that's driving clinical results in New Jersey.
Read the full piece on Newsweek.
Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Medtronic
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire