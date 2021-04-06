Zinc

IIROC Trading Resumption – MZN

Trading resumes in: Company: METALLUM RESOURCES INC. TSX-Venture Symbol: MZN Resumption : 9:30 472021 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity …

Trading resumes in:

Company: METALLUM RESOURCES INC. (formerly, CROPS INC.)

TSX-Venture Symbol: MZN (formerly, COPS)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 4/7/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/06/c4284.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

