IIROC Trading Resumption – MZN

Company: METALLUM RESOURCES INC. (formerly, CROPS INC.)

TSX-Venture Symbol: MZN (formerly, COPS)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 4/7/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

