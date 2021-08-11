CAT Strategic Metals Corporation announces the following work update on its Rimrock and Gold Jackpot mineral properties in Elko County, NevadaRIMROCK Gold-Silver PropertyThe Rimrock Au-Ag property is situated 15 Km southeast of Hecla Mining’s high-grade Midas gold-silver mine, and 3 km north of its Hollister gold-silver mine. Hecla’s new high-grade Green Racer gold-silver discovery lies 13 km NW of …

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) (OTC PINK:CATTF) (FRA:8CH) (“CAT” or the ‘Company’) announces the following work update on its Rimrock and Gold Jackpot mineral properties in Elko County, Nevada

RIMROCK Gold-Silver Property

The Rimrock Au-Ag property is situated 15 Km southeast of Hecla Mining’s high-grade Midas gold-silver mine, and 3 km north of its Hollister gold-silver mine. Hecla’s new high-grade Green Racer gold-silver discovery lies 13 km NW of Rimrock.

Geological Mapping, Sampling and Geophysics Completed. CAT has completed the geological mapping and sampling at Rimrock. Drone magnetics, ground gravity and Induced Polarization (“IP”) surveys also were completed, and are being interpreted by CAT’s consulting geophysicist. Six additional lode mining claims were staked and filed on newly-discovered gold-silver targets. Final interpretations are being completed.

Several gold-silver targets were outlined by this work, and detailed cross sections are being prepared in order to fine-tune and prioritize the drilling targets. In the next phase of exploration at Rimrock, CAT will be drill testing target areas for Midas-Hollister Mine-type epithermal gold-silver, as well as new target areas for older, Carlin-age gold mineralization. Shallow-depth silver-(gold) targets are also present, as indicated by drilling in 2007, perhaps associated with “Hatter”-age (approximately 39 Ma) granitic bodies of Eocene age. Many of the more important fault zones at Rimrock are interpreted to have been reactivated over time and different events of mineralization, perhaps on top of each other.

A program of exploration drilling is now being formulated, and these sites will be permitted with the State and federal Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) for drilling. Drill permitting is usually efficient in Elko County with federal and state regulators.

GOLD JACKPOT Copper-Gold-Silver-Tellurium Property

Geological Mapping and Sampling in Progress and Geophysics Completed. CAT geologists are currently conducting fresh mapping and sampling at Gold Jackpot, and expect to have it completed by the end of August with data inputted into a computerized GIS system. Substantial evidence of jasperoid-associated Carlin-style gold mineralization has recently been discovered, along with previously found evidence of a possible diatreme-porphyry copper-gold-silver system, and a later superimposed high-grade tellurium-bearing system. Mapping of these mineralization-alteration features is ongoing.

Drone magnetic and ground gravity surveys were completed. Two IP lines were completed as well; one atop the diatreme-porphyry target, and one atop the northern part of the Carlin-style gold target area, where a 1.2 gram per tonne gold in rock chip sample was taken previously by Gold Reef International. CAT will complete the final interpretations in September following which initial drill targets will be selected. Paving the way for permitting with the BLM and State.

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.S., C.P.G. No. 10717, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has examined the property on the ground, and who reviewed the geological information available from public sources related to the property, and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation:

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and de risking of overlooked projects situated in well-established World Class geological districts in North America. The Company is specially focused on minerals which are considered highly strategic from a monetary as well as global infrastructure and energy point of view. CAT’s shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol “CAT”, on the OTCMarkets.com under the trading symbol “CATTF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “8CH”.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Rosner

Chairman, President & CEO

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com , by visiting the Company’s website www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Particular risks applicable to this press release include risks associated with planned production, including the ability of the company to achieve its targeted exploration outline due to regulatory, technical or economic factors. In addition, there are risks associated with estimates of resources, and there is no guarantee that a resource will be found or have demonstrated economic viability as necessary to be classified as a reserve. There is no guarantee that additional exploration work will result in significant increases to resource estimates

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour

SOURCE: CAT Strategic Metals Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/659282/Cat-Strategic-Metals-Exploration-Update-Rimrock-and-Gold-Jackpot-Properties-Northeastern-Elko-County-Nevada