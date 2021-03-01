Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd Announces Participation in Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

- March 1st, 2021
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd (TSX: CVV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Cory Belyk and Peter Dasler will be presenting on March 3rd at 2:20PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd
Peter Dasler
6046883211
pdasler@canalaska.com
www.canalaska.com

