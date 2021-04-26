Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is pleased to report that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the Zimapan mine assets from Minera Cedros, S.A. de C.V. a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Peñoles. The transaction was funded in part by a US$17.6 million loan facility provided by Trafigura Mexico, S.A. de C.V. .As noted in the Company’s press release of February 25, 2021, total consideration paid by …

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the “Company” or “Santacruz”) is pleased to report that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the Zimapan mine assets from Minera Cedros, S.A. de C.V. (“Minera Cedros”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Peñoles. The transaction was funded in part by a US$17.6 million loan facility (the “Trafigura Loan Facility”) provided by Trafigura Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (the “Trafigura Mexico”).

As noted in the Company’s press release of February 25, 2021, total consideration paid by Santacruz to Minera Cedros was US$20 million plus applicable Mexican Value Added Tax of US$3.2 million. Pursuant to the February 24, 2021 definitive purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) between the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carrizal Mining, S.A. de C.V. (“Carrizal”), and Minera Cedros, at closing of the acquisition of the Zimapan mine, Carrizal paid Minera Cedros US$15 million funded through the Trafigura Loan Facility. The US$2.6 million balance of the Trafigura Loan Facility represents the refinancing of existing debt owing to Trafigura Mexico by Carrizal and an affiliate (Impulsora Minera Santacruz, S.A. de C.V.). Carrizal had previously made payments to Minera Cedros totaling US$5 million leaving an outstanding balance for the Zimapan acquisition of US$3.2 million which is payable to Minera Cedros on or before September 23, 2021 in accordance with the terms of the Purchase Agreement. Santacruz will make this payment from cash on hand or from cash flow from the Zimapan mine.

Pursuant to the terms of the Trafigura Loan Facility, at the closing the Company issued an aggregate of 28,000,000 warrants to Trafigura Mexico, each warrant being exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.395 per share, for a period of 12 months with respect to 26% (7,280,000 warrants) and 42 months with respect to the remaining 74% (20,720,000 warrants). In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation, shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a hold period expiring August 24, 2021.

Carlos Silva, CEO of Santacruz stated, “Closing the transaction and acquiring outright ownership of the Zimapan Mine marks a new era for Santacruz that will help pave the road for the continuation of the Company’s growth. Beyond the mineralized zones currently being mined, management believes there is great untapped potential contained in the Zimapan mine’s 5,000 hectares of mining claims. We have already identified several priority areas for exploration which we expect will allow the mine to maintain its historical yearly production levels of +5 million silver equivalent ounces for many years.” Mr. Silva continued, “I want to thank everyone at Grupo Peñoles for demonstrating constant support and professionalism throughout this process. I also want to thank Trafigura for supporting Santacruz and providing the loan facility that expedited the closing of the transaction.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company that currently owns and operates the Rosario Project and the Zimapan Mine.

The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

