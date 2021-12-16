Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 11 th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, January 5-7 th 2022. Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will host 1x1 meetings virtually on Wednesday-Friday, January 5-7 th 2022. For information and ...

