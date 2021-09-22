Company Continues to Expand Its Scientific Expertise with Noted Expert in Utilizing Ketamine for Treatment Resistant DepressionNeonMind Biosciences Inc. an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Gustavo Vazquez, MD, PhD, a Professor of Psychiatry at …

Company Continues to Expand Its Scientific Expertise with Noted Expert in Utilizing Ketamine for Treatment Resistant Depression

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) (“NeonMind” or the “Company”), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Gustavo Vazquez, MD, PhD, a Professor of Psychiatry at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and a noted expert in mood disorders and ketamine utilization, to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

In his role on NeonMind’s Specialty Clinics Advisory board, Dr. Vazquez will leverage his considerable expertise in organizing and managing ketamine clinics to support NeonMind as it develops its company-branded, specialty clinics network to increase patient access to evidence-backed effective treatments including ketamine.

Dr. Vazquez is a global expert in utilizing ketamine for the treatment of mood disorders. He started his career in 1996 in Argentina and was first appointed as Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at the University of Buenos Aires and then as Associate Professor at the University of Palermo in 1998. In 2002, he became Professor of Neuroscience and through his expertise, founded and directed the Department of Neuroscience and the Research Center on Neuroscience and Clinical Neuropsychology in 2011.

He was appointed Professor of Psychiatry at Queen’s University in 2016 and is currently working at the Mood Disorders Research and Treatment Service at Providence Care where he is the clinical lead of the Ketamine Clinic which has provided over 400 treatments since inception. Based on his success in treating patients, he has also published a seminal book, “Ketamine for Treatment-Resistant Depression: Neurobiology and Applications”. His current research is focused on the study of the clinical features, neurocognitive characteristics and pharmacological treatments of unipolar depression and bipolar disorders.

He is actively involved in the Canadian Network for Mood and Anxiety Treatments (CANMAT) and the Canadian Biomarker Integration Network for Depression (CAN-BIND) as both a co-author of their guidelines and as a researcher. Over the course of his career, he has published over 140 different articles in leading international peer reviewed journals, three books (on Neuroscience, Affective Disorders and Ketamine), twenty-two book chapters and has presented his work and research in several international meetings and congresses around the world. He holds research grants from multiple funding agencies, covering studies in clinical treatments in depression, bipolar disorder, and other mental disorders and has conducted clinical trials studying the uses of ketamine, esketamine and neurostimulation for mood disorders. He is a Fellow and active member of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada and has won numerous awards in leading psychiatric societies and defended a PhD in Psychiatry and Neuroscience.

“It is an honor to have Dr. Vazquez join our Specialty Clinics Advisory Board. His research on ketamine for mood disorders and treatment resistant depression is highly regarded in the medical community. His depth of knowledge and experience leading clinical operations at Providence Care’s Ketamine Clinic will be invaluable in supporting the development and launch of NeonMind’s specialty clinics network in bringing innovative treatments to patients and communities in need,” said Robert Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind.

“On ketamine as a treatment option for mood disorders, Dr. Vazquez said, “The clinical response we are seeing with ketamine treatment is unprecedented. This is truly a transformational treatment when administered to the appropriate patient following our treatment protocols and we are seeing robust effectiveness and our program experience deems it to be a safe treatment. From a healthcare perspective, it is important and valuable to find ways to enhance access to these treatments including access in the community. I look forward to working with NeonMind in developing their network of interventional psychiatry clinics.”

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind operates two divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; and (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind’s lead candidate, NEO-001, employs psilocybin as an agonist at the serotonin 5- HT2A receptor, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company’s second drug candidate, NEO-002, employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist at the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.

NeonMind established a medical services division with the goal of launching NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada that incorporate evidence-backed innovative treatments to address a variety of mental health needs. For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com

Rob Tessarolo, President & Chief Executive Officer, NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

rob@neonmind.com

Tel: 416-750-3101

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Scott Eckstein/Tim Regan

neonmind@kcsa.com

Tel: 212-896-1210

Media Inquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Annie Graf

neonmind@kcsa.com

Tel: 786-390-2644

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or NeonMind’s future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on NeonMind’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, NeonMind’s drug development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the development of its intellectual property and other steps in its preclinical and clinical drug development constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. NeonMind disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/665104/NeonMind-Strengthens-its-Specialty-Clinics-Advisory-Board-with-Appointment-of-Mood-Disorders-and-Ketamine-Expert-Dr-Gustavo-Vazquez-MD-PhD