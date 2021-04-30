Oil and Gas

Imperial declares second quarter 2021 dividend

- April 30th, 2021

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on July 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2021.

This second quarter 2021 dividend compares with the first quarter 2021 dividend of 22 cents per share.

Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a leading member of the petroleum industry. The company has paid dividends every year for over a century and has increased its annual dividend payment for 26 consecutive years.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

