Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has reached an agreement to sell its Tucker thermal asset for total cash proceeds of $800 million. Proceeds from this transaction will further accelerate the company's reduction of net debt and enhance its capacity to increase shareholder returns. Including this transaction, the company expects to realize almost $2 billion of total proceeds from asset sales announced in 2021.

"This is yet another example of Cenovus seizing opportunities to generate incremental value for shareholders," said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus's President & Chief Executive Officer. "With Tucker and the other divestitures announced this year, we have delivered on our asset sales commitment for 2021, positioning the company well to focus on higher-return opportunities in the portfolio and continue increasing returns to shareholders."

Located in northeastern Alberta, Tucker's expected 2022 average production is between 18,000 barrels per day and 21,000 barrels per day. The transaction is expected to close in late January, subject to customary closing conditions.

2022 Guidance
Cenovus's corporate guidance dated December 7, 2021 does not reflect this asset sale. The company plans to update guidance with its fourth quarter results in February 2022.

Advisory
Basis of Presentation
All financial figures and information have been prepared in Canadian dollars (which includes references to "dollars" and "$"), except where another currency has been indicated, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" or "GAAP") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Production volumes are presented on a before royalties basis.

Forward-looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about our current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends. Although Cenovus believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Cenovus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law.

This forward-looking information is identified by words such as "accelerate", "commitment", "continue", "deliver", "enhance", "expect", "focus", "plan", "position" and "will" or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including statements about: using sale proceeds to accelerate reduction of net debt and enhance capacity to increase shareholder returns; focusing on higher-return opportunities in the portfolio; realizing proceeds from asset sales announced in 2021; Tucker's expected 2022 average production; closing the transaction; and our timing to update our corporate guidance.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Cenovus and others that apply to the industry generally.

Additional information about risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Cenovus's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements is contained under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" in Cenovus's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) or Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the updates in the "Risk Management and Risk Factors" section of Cenovus's MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2021.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Top Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

Oil and gas prices rallied in 2021 as demand returned to pre-COVID levels. Despite policy moves by governments looking to transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and natural gas are expected to continue to play an important role in the world’s energy mix.

Geopolitical uncertainty and the pandemic continue to weigh on oil and gas prices, but analysts expect healthy demand levels for oil and natural gas heading into 2022.

The five top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV outlined below have displayed significant growth in 2021 on stronger oil and gas prices.

PrairieSky Royalty Closes Acquisition of Western Canadian Royalty Assets and Expands Sustainability-Linked Loan

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition from Heritage Royalty of over 1.9 million acres of royalty lands throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba (the " Royalty Lands ") including over 1.7 million net acres of fee simple mineral title lands; and (ii) extensive seismic assets that are complementary to the Royalty Lands, for total cash consideration of $728 million (the " Acquisition "). The Acquisition has an effective date of December 31, 2021.

Concurrent with closing the Acquisition, PrairieSky expanded its unsecured revolving Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility (" SLL Credit Facility ") to $725 million from $425 million. The SLL Credit Facility provides for a permitted increase to $800 million, subject to lender consent. The maturity date of the SLL Credit Facility remains February 28, 2025, and pricing and covenants are unchanged. The expanded SLL was used to partially fund the Acquisition. The previously announced $500 million term loan provided by TD Securities Inc. (the " Term Loan ") was not drawn upon to fund the Acquisition and was terminated concurrent with expansion of the SLL Credit Facility.

PrairieSky Royalty Closes $230.1 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering of common shares (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 17,169,500 common shares (including 2,239,500 common shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters) at a price of $13.40 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $230.1 million. The syndicate of underwriters was led by TD Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets as joint bookrunners and co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets. Net proceeds from the Offering will be used to partially fund the previously announced $728 million acquisition of 1.9 million acres of royalty lands across Western Canada and complementary seismic assets. The common shares issued in connection with the Offering are eligible to receive the dividend declared on December 8, 2021, for shareholders of record on December 31, 2021.

ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES 2022 GUIDANCE, PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AND RELEASES 2021 ESG REPORT WITH SUSTAINABILITY GOALS

AltaGas remains focused on executing its long-term strategic plan to deliver sustainable and compounding value for its stakeholders while setting goals to reduce its carbon footprint and positioning AltaGas for the years ahead.

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) announced its 2022 guidance and outlook; provided an update on its long-term strategic plan, and released its 2021 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) report, including sustainability goals.

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Asaramatoru Proved Reserves

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Asaramatoru Proved Reserves

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") announces the results of independent reserve evaluations of the Asaramatoru field reserves effective October 31, 2021. The Company's share of reserves relates to the Risk Finance and Technical Services Agreement ("RFTSA") with respect to the 51% of the Asaramatoru Field owned by Prime Exploration and Production Limited ("Prime"). Advanced commercial discussions with the owners of the remaining 49% to extend the RFTSA to include their share of the field are ongoing.

October 31, 2021 Reserve Highlights of Decklar's Interest:

Suncor Energy announces 2022 production outlook and capital program

Suncor released its 2022 corporate guidance today which supports the previous announcements of doubling the dividend, increasing share buybacks and lowering the capital program by $300 million. The 2022 guidance reflects strong operational performance across all assets and continued capital and cost discipline. Highlights include:

  • Upstream production of 750,000 to 790,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), approximately 5% higher than the expected 2021 levels, supported by the Fort Hills ramp-up to full rates and partially offset by the sale of Golden Eagle;

  • Record Synthetic Crude Oil (SCO) production capturing the additional upgraded crude value, approximately 5% higher than 2021 expected levels;

  • Refinery throughput in-line with 2019 levels and highest anticipated sales in the company's history from our industry leading downstream business, positioned to capture strong and improving consumer demand, and;

  • Capital program of $4.7 billion, 6% or $300 million below the previously announced $5 billion planned capital program ceiling.

"Our strong execution in 2021 and confidence in our plan enabled us to double the dividend, increase the buyback program to 7% of the public float, and reduce net debt at the highest annual pace ever," said Mark Little, president and chief executive officer. "We enter 2022 with strong momentum and remain steadfast in our focus on operational excellence, capital and cost discipline, increasing shareholder returns and delivering a more resilient future for Suncor."

