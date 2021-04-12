Sama Resources Mobilizes Two Core Rigs at Yepleu

Montréal, Quebec TheNewswire – April 12 th 2021 Sama Resources Inc. | is pleased to announce that it has mobilized two core rigs to the Samapleu and Yepleu prospects as part of its work program for Q1 and Q2 of 2021 . The Company confirms excellent results using HPX TechCo Inc’s proprietary Typhoon ™ system at Samapleu and Yepleu from down-hole electromagnetic surveys completed in November 2020. “ We are …

Montréal, Quebec TheNewswire – April 12 th 2021 Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SME ) | ( OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized two core rigs to the Samapleu and Yepleu prospects as part of its work program for Q1 and Q2 of 2021 . The Company confirms excellent results using HPX TechCo Inc’s (“ HPX ”) proprietary Typhoon ™ system at Samapleu and Yepleu from down-hole electromagnetic surveys (DHTEM) completed in November 2020.

“ We are pleased to begin this 5,000 m drill program testing highly prospective targets at both Samapleu and Yepleu identified by the Typhoon system . ” Stated Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet President, CEO & Director of Sama Resources Inc. He added that “ We are gaining a greater understanding of the entire Yacouba magmatic system through additional academic research performed in the last six months.”

At Samapleu, the Company is searching for massive sulphide veins and lenses that could have accumulated in traps and embayments at depth along the feeder system of the large Yacouba intrusive complex. At Yepleu, Sama is searching for the same types of accumulations as at Samapleu but within a more dynamic magmatic system. Yepleu is considered to be the centre of the intrusive feeder system with evidence of multiple magma injections generating a large volume of host rock assimilation.

We have very good targets at both locations defined from last November’s Typhoon DHTEM surveys. According to our partner High Power Exploration (“ HPX ”), these targets are showing the strongest conductivity thickness (“ CT ”) observed to date at the project. The project areas also include more than 20 additional and highly prospective areas as defined by the 2013 and 2018 helicopter electromagnetic survey over a strike length of 50 km.



The Company owns 3 of their own drill rigs that will be used to complete the Q1 and Q2 2021 diamond drilling campaign.

ABOUT SAMA RESOURCES INC.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. On October 23, 2017, Sama announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Côte d’Ivoire Nickel-Copper-Palladium project in Côte d’Ivoire, West-Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com .

About HPX

HPX is a privately-owned, metals-focused exploration company deploying proprietary in-house geophysical technologies to rapidly evaluate buried geophysical targets. The HPX technology cluster comprises geological and geophysical systems for targeting, modelling, survey optimization, acquisition, processing and interpretation. HPX has a highly experienced board and management team led by Chief Executive Officer Robert Friedland and President Eric Finlayson, a former head of exploration at Rio Tinto. For further information, please visit www.hpxploration.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information such as “evidence”, “potential”, “appears”, “seems”, “suggest”, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the availability of financing for activities, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations, metal price fluctuations, environmental and regulatory requirements, availability of permits, escalating costs of remediation and mitigation, risk of title loss, the effects of accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration or development, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, expectations and beliefs of management and other risks and uncertainties.

In addition, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on various assumptions. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

