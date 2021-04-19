Nickel

Investing News
.

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding in Company

- April 18th, 2021

Horizonte Minerals PLC TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com …

Horizonte Minerals (LSE:HZM)(TSX:HZM)(OTC PINK:HZMMF) PLC TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

VANCOUVER, CANADA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

15 APRIL 2021

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

16 APRIL 2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.9361

9.9361

1,700,155,740

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

10.3707

10.3707

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B11DNM70

168,930,000

9.9361

SUBTOTAL 8. A

168,930,000

9.9361

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

9.9361

9.9361

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited

9.9361

9.9361

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited

9.9361

9.9361

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited

9.9361

9.9361

Hargreave Hale Ltd

9.9361

9.9361

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

The change in the percentage of shares held is due entirely to the dilution effect of the new shares issued by Horizonte Minerals plc, which were admitted to AIM on 15/04/2021.

Place of completion

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion

16 APRIL 2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640980/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nickel Outlook Report Cover

NEW! What’s Driving The Nickel Price?

 
Gain The Advantage With Our FREE Exclusive Report From Leading Industry Experts!
 

Related posts

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Uranium Stocks Make Gains
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Horizonte Secures US$325 Million to Advance Araguaia
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Guyana Goldfields Up on C$105 Million Acquisition
Nickel Trends 2019: Bright Year Brings Major Price Rise

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×