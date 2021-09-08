BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday September 22, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 682-6267 or live streamed on the Company’s website at BlackBerry.comInvestors .

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on September 22, 2021 , by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 and entering Conference ID #6149337. It will also be available at the link above.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2022. The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

Q3 FY2022 Q4 FY2022 Quarter start Sep 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Quarter end Nov 30, 2021 Feb 28, 2022 Target Earnings Date Dec 21, 2021 Mar 31, 2022

