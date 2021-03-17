BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday March 30, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 682-6267 or live streamed on the Company’s website at BlackBerry.comInvestors .

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on March 30, 2021 , by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 and entering Conference ID #4884474. It will also be available at the link above.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for Fiscal Year 2022. The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately two weeks before.

Q1 FY2022 Q2 FY2022 Q3 FY2022 Q4 FY2022 Quarter start 2021-03-01 2021-06-01 2021-09-01 2021-12-01 Quarter end 2021-05-31 2021-08-31 2021-11-30 2022-02-28 Target Earnings Date 2021-06-24 2021-09-22 2021-12-21 2022-03-31

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

