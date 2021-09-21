Medical Device

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at the JP Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference on September 22, 2021

- September 21st, 2021

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the JP Morgan 12 th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) .

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion . Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.  Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Media Contact Information:

Ron O’Brien

Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Phone: 781-622-1242

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: ron.obrien@thermofisher.com

E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

Website: www.thermofisher.com

