– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT .

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 714-0931 within the U.S. or (778) 560-2662 outside the U.S. The conference ID is 6292118. You may also listen to the call live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can be found in that section of our website under “Financial Results.” A replay of the call will be available under “Webcasts and Presentations” through Friday, August 13, 2021 .

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion . Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

