Knight Therapeutics Announces Leadership Change

Knight Therapeutics Inc. is pleased to announce that Samira Sakhia will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, Knight Therapeutics Inc., effective September 1, 2021. Ms. Sakhia currently serves as Knight’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Jonathan Ross Goodman will assume the role of Executive Chairman and will help direct Knight’s strategy through his role as Executive Chairman of the …

– GUD to Great –

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”) is pleased to announce that Samira Sakhia will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, Knight Therapeutics Inc., effective September 1, 2021. Ms. Sakhia currently serves as Knight’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Jonathan Ross Goodman will assume the role of Executive Chairman and will help direct Knight’s strategy through his role as Executive Chairman of the Board and by providing the full benefit of his 27 years of experience, leadership and guidance. At 17.2% ownership, Jonathan remains Knight’s largest shareholder.

Also effective September 1, 2021, James Gale will transition to the role of lead director. Jim has been Chair of Knight’s Board since founding on February 28 th , 2014.

“I have worked side by side with Samira for 18 years where I have had the privilege of watching her develop into a seasoned, top brass executive. Knight is my baby, and as such, I would only entrust its stewardship to the best and brightest. As Executive Chairman and Knight’s largest shareholder, I will remain engaged and focused on non-operational areas where I can add the most value,” said Jonathan Ross Goodman

“It has been a privilege to have worked hand-in-hand with and learned from Jonathan for the last twenty years,” said Samira Sakhia. “I am honored and humbled to take on the role of CEO of Knight and to lead an exceptionally talented and dedicated executive team and Knights across Canada and Latin America. Over the last 18 months, we have executed on a transformational acquisition and remain focused on executing on our strategy of building on our pan-American (ex US) footprint. We will continue on our mission to in-license late stage innovative products, acquire under promoted products from big-pharma and develop branded generic products that improve the lives of patients in Canada and Latin America.”

“I first became a shareholder of Paladin in 2001, in no short measure because of the work Jonathan was doing there. Jonathan has led two great companies and now Samira will have the benefit of his wealth of experience as she leads Knight to become the leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company. I have loved this 20 year journey helping people while generating shareholder value. I look forward to continuing to support Knight as Lead Director,” said James Gales, Chairman of the Board, Knight and Managing Partner at Signet Healthcare Partner.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company’s web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia

President and Chief Operating Officer

T: 514-484-4483

F: 514-481-4116

info@knighttx.com

www.gud-knight.com Arvind Utchanah

Chief Financial Officer

T: 514-484-4483

F: 514-481-4116

info@knighttx.com

www.gud-knight.com



