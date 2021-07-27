Medical Device

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

- July 27th, 2021

Johnson & Johnson will participate in the Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10 th .  Joaquin Duato, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. . This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at . A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hours …

– Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10 th .  Joaquin Duato, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) .

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hours after the live webcast.

