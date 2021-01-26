– Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2020. “Our notable full year performance reflects the continued confidence from patients, physicians, customers and consumers in our life-enhancing products and medicines, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alex Gorsky Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m incredibly proud of our Johnson & Johnson teams around the world for going above and beyond to meet stakeholder needs. These efforts, and our commitment to families around the world as the largest broad-based healthcare company, enabled us to lead in the fight against COVID-19. We continue to progress our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and look forward to sharing details from our Phase 3 study soon. Johnson & Johnson was built for times like these, and I am extremely confident in our ability to deliver lasting value and continued innovation in 2021 and for years to come.”

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS:

FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Reported Sales $ 22,475 $ 20,747 8.3% $ 82,584 $ 82,059 0.6% Net Earnings 1,738 4,010 (56.7)% 14,714 15,119 (2.7)% EPS (diluted) $ 0.65 $ 1.50 (56.7)% $ 5.51 $ 5.63 (2.1)% Non-GAAP* FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Operational Sales 1,2 N/A N/A 7.1% N/A N/A 1.2% Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3 N/A N/A 7.3% N/A N/A 1.5% Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4 4,965 5,027 (1.2)% 21,433 23,310 (8.1)% Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4 $ 1.86 $ 1.88 (1.1)% $ 8.03 $ 8.68 (7.5)%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:

FOURTH QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 1 2020 2 2019 2 Reported 2 Operational 1,2 Currency 2 Adjusted

Operational 1,3 U.S. $ 11,809 $ 10,774 9.6% 9.6% – 9.6 International 10,666 9,973 7.0% 4.3% 2.7 4.8 Worldwide $ 22,475 $ 20,747 8.3% 7.1% 1.2 7.3 TWELVE MONTHS % Change ($ in Millions) 1 2020 2 2019 2 Reported 2 Operational 1,2 Currency 2 Adjusted

Operational 1,3 U.S. $ 43,133 $ 42,097 2.5% 2.5 – 2.8 International 39,451 39,962 (1.3)% (0.2) (1.1) 0.2 Worldwide $ 82,584 $ 82,059 0.6% 1.2 (0.6) 1.5

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:

FOURTH QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 1 2020 1 2019 1 Reported 2 Operational 1,2 Currency 1 Adjusted

Operational 1,3 Consumer Health $ 3,618 $ 3,567 1.4% 2.0 (0.6) 2.1 Pharmaceutical 12,268 10,548 16.3% 14.6 1.7 14.6 Medical Devices 6,589 6,632 (0.7)% (2.2) 1.5 (1.5) Worldwide $ 22,475 $ 20,747 8.3% 7.1 1.2 7.3 TWELVE MONTHS % Change ($ in Millions) 1 2020 1 2019 1 Reported 2 Operational 1,2 Currency 1 Adjusted

Operational 1,3 Consumer Health $ 14,053 $ 13,898 1.1% 3.0 (1.9) 3.1 Pharmaceutical 45,572 42,198 8.0% 8.2 (0.2) 8.4 Medical Devices 22,959 25,963 (11.6)% (11.4) (0.2) (10.5) Worldwide $ 82,584 $ 82,059 0.6% 1.2 (0.6) 1.5

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

FULL-YEAR 2020 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 3.1%* driven by U.S. growth in over-the-counter products including TYLENOL analgesics, PEPCID and ZYRTEC; LISTERINE mouthwash in oral care products; OGX in skin health/beauty products and wound care products. Growth was negatively impacted by COVID-19 primarily in skin health/beauty and international baby care partially offset by increased COVID-19 demand in oral care products.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 8.4%* driven by STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, OPSUMIT (macitentan), an oral endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to delay disease progression and UPTRAVI (selexipag), an oral prostacyclin receptor agonist used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and reduce hospitalization. This growth was partially offset by the negative impact of COVID-19 as well as biosimilar and generic competition, with declines primarily in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, U.S. ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, and international VELCADE (bortezomib), a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, declined by 10.5%*. The decline was primarily driven by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated deferral of medical procedures to our Surgery, Orthopaedics, and Vision businesses. The decline was partially offset by growth in the Interventional Solutions business led by electrophysiology products. Results reflect market recovery in the second half of 2020.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

1 Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

January 2021 ($ in Billions, except EPS) Adjusted Operational Sales 1,2 Change vs. Prior Year 8.0% – 9.5% Operational Sales 2 Change vs. Prior Year $88.8B – $90.0B 7.5% – 9.0% Estimated Reported Sales 3 Change vs. Prior Year $90.5B – $91.7B 9.5% – 11.0% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted) 2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.25 – $9.45 15.2% – 17.7% Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.40 – $9.60 17.1% – 19.6%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2021 = $1.21 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2020 2019 Total Operations Currency 2020 2019 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 11,809 10,774 9.6 % 9.6 – $ 43,133 42,097 2.5 % 2.5 – Europe 5,271 4,663 13.0 7.7 5.3 18,980 18,466 2.8 2.0 0.8 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,404 1,495 (6.1) 2.9 (9.0) 5,335 5,941 (10.2) 0.4 (10.6) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,991 3,815 4.6 0.7 3.9 15,136 15,555 (2.7) (3.1) 0.4 International 10,666 9,973 7.0 4.3 2.7 39,451 39,962 (1.3) (0.2) (1.1) Worldwide $ 22,475 20,747 8.3 % 7.1 1.2 $ 82,584 82,059 0.6 % 1.2 (0.6) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2020 2019 Total Operations Currency 2020 2019 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Consumer Health U.S. $ 1,509 1,470 2.7 % 2.7 – $ 6,362 5,839 9.0 % 9.0 – International 2,109 2,097 0.5 1.5 (1.0) 7,691 8,059 (4.6) (1.3) (3.3) 3,618 3,567 1.4 2.0 (0.6) 14,053 13,898 1.1 3.0 (1.9) Pharmaceutical U.S. 7,116 6,169 15.3 15.3 – 25,735 23,874 7.8 7.8 – International 5,152 4,379 17.7 13.5 4.2 19,837 18,324 8.3 8.8 (0.5) 12,268 10,548 16.3 14.6 1.7 45,572 42,198 8.0 8.2 (0.2) Medical Devices U.S. 3,184 3,135 1.5 1.5 – 11,036 12,384 (10.9) (10.9) – International 3,405 3,497 (2.6) (5.5) 2.9 11,923 13,579 (12.2) (11.8) (0.4) 6,589 6,632 (0.7) (2.2) 1.5 22,959 25,963 (11.6) (11.4) (0.2) U.S. 11,809 10,774 9.6 9.6 – 43,133 42,097 2.5 2.5 – International 10,666 9,973 7.0 4.3 2.7 39,451 39,962 (1.3) (0.2) (1.1) Worldwide $ 22,475 20,747 8.3 % 7.1 1.2 $ 82,584 82,059 0.6 % 1.2 (0.6) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) FOURTH QUARTER 2020 2019 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 22,475 100.0 $ 20,747 100.0 8.3 Cost of products sold 7,814 34.8 7,134 34.4 9.5 Gross Profit 14,661 65.2 13,613 65.6 7.7 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 6,457 28.7 6,039 29.1 6.9 Research and development expense 4,032 17.9 3,232 15.6 24.8 In-process research and development 37 0.2 – – Interest (income) expense, net 74 0.3 4 0.0 Other (income) expense, net 2,354 10.5 16 0.1 Restructuring 60 0.3 104 0.5 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 1,647 7.3 4,218 20.3 (61.0) Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income (91) (0.4) 208 1.0 (143.8) Net earnings $ 1,738 7.7 $ 4,010 19.3 (56.7) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 0.65 $ 1.50 (56.7) Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,669.2 2,669.1 Effective tax rate (5.5) % 4.9 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 5,601 24.9 $ 5,628 27.1 (0.5) Net earnings $ 4,965 22.1 $ 5,027 24.2 (1.2) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.86 $ 1.88 (1.1) Effective tax rate 11.4 % 10.7 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) TWELVE MONTHS 2020 2019 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 82,584 100.0 $ 82,059 100.0 0.6 Cost of products sold 28,427 34.4 27,556 33.6 3.2 Gross Profit 54,157 65.6 54,503 66.4 (0.6) Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 22,084 26.8 22,178 27.0 (0.4) Research and development expense 12,159 14.7 11,355 13.8 7.1 In-process research and development 181 0.2 890 1.1 Interest (income) expense, net 90 0.1 (39) 0.0 Other (income) expense, net 2,899 3.5 2,525 3.1 Restructuring 247 0.3 266 0.3 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 16,497 20.0 17,328 21.1 (4.8) Provision for taxes on income 1,783 2.2 2,209 2.7 (19.3) Net earnings $ 14,714 17.8 $ 15,119 18.4 (2.7) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 5.51 $ 5.63 (2.1) Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,670.7 2,684.3 Effective tax rate 10.8 % 12.7 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 25,428 30.8 $ 28,225 34.4 (9.9) Net earnings $ 21,433 26.0 $ 23,310 28.4 (8.1) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 8.03 $ 8.68 (7.5) Effective tax rate 15.7 % 17.4 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $1,738 $4,010 $14,714 $15,119 Pre-tax Adjustments Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,234 1,142 4,660 4,528 Litigation expense, net 2,902 264 5,112 5,096 IPR&D 37 – 181 890 Restructuring related 85 251 448 611 Acquisition and Integration related ¹ 14 90 (1,073) 319 Unrealized (gains)/losses on securities (373) (350) (547) (567) Medical Device Regulation 2 55 – 144 – Other – 13 6 20 Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 3 (606) (123) (1,608) (1,977) Tax legislation and other tax related (121) (270) (604) (729) Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $4,965 $5,027 $21,433 $23,310 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,669.2 2,669.1 2,670.7 2,684.3 Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $1.86 $1.88 $8.03 $8.68 Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $1.82 $8.00

Notes: 1 Acquisition and integration related costs for 2020 primarily includes a Contingent Consideration reversal of $1,148M related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition. 2 European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company’s previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices are required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its Medical Devices operating segments’ measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance. 3 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings. Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year disclosure

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth FOURTH QUARTER 2020 ACTUAL vs. 2019 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical Medical Devices Total WW As Reported 1.4% 16.3% (0.7)% 8.3% U.S. 2.7% 15.3% 1.5% 9.6% International 0.5% 17.7% (2.6)% 7.0% WW Currency (0.6) 1.7 1.5 1.2 U.S. – – – – International (1.0) 4.2 2.9 2.7 WW Operational 2.0% 14.6% (2.2)% 7.1% U.S. 2.7% 15.3% 1.5% 9.6% International 1.5% 13.5% (5.5)% 4.3% General Surgery Advanced Sterilization Products 0.6 0.2 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 1.0 0.4 All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 U.S. 0.1 (0.1) 0.2 0.0 International 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.1 WW Adjusted Operational 2.1% 14.6% (1.5)% 7.3% U.S. 2.8% 15.2% 1.7% 9.6% International 1.6% 13.7% (4.4)% 4.8% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth TWELVE MONTHS 2020 ACTUAL vs. 2019 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical Medical Devices Total WW As Reported 1.1% 8.0% (11.6)% 0.6% U.S. 9.0% 7.8% (10.9)% 2.5% International (4.6)% 8.3% (12.2)% (1.3)% WW Currency (1.9) (0.2) (0.2) (0.6) U.S. – – – – International (3.3) (0.5) (0.4) (1.1) WW Operational 3.0% 8.2% (11.4)% 1.2% U.S. 9.0% 7.8% (10.9)% 2.5% International (1.3)% 8.8% (11.8)% (0.2)% Skin Health / Beauty Dr. Ci Labo – Japan (0.1) 0.0 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International (0.2) 0.0 General Surgery Advanced Sterilization Products 0.8 0.3 U.S. 0.6 0.2 International 1.0 0.4 Baby Care Baby Center 0.2 0.0 U.S. 0.5 0.1 International 0.0 0.0 All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.1 U.S. 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 International (0.1) 0.3 0.0 0.1 WW Adjusted Operational 3.1% 8.4% (10.5)% 1.5% U.S. 9.5% 7.8% (10.2)% 2.8% International (1.5)% 9.1% (10.9)% 0.2% Note : Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS % Change % Change 2020 2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2020 2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2,3) OTC US $ 543 542 0.1% 0.1% – $ 2,460 2,010 22.4% 22.4% – Intl 642 653 -1.7% -2.9% 1.2% 2,364 2,434 -2.9% -1.2% -1.7% WW 1,185 1,195 -0.8% -1.5% 0.7% 4,824 4,444 8.5% 9.4% -0.9% SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY (4) US 583 582 0.2% 0.2% – 2,350 2,392 -1.7% -1.7% – Intl 594 568 4.6% 5.0% -0.4% 2,100 2,201 -4.6% -2.3% -2.3% WW 1,177 1,150 2.4% 2.6% -0.2% 4,450 4,593 -3.1% -2.0% -1.1% ORAL CARE US 173 159 8.3% 8.3% – 683 621 9.9% 9.9% – Intl 264 233 13.5% 14.5% -1.0% 958 906 5.7% 9.6% -3.9% WW 437 393 11.4% 12.0% -0.6% 1,641 1,528 7.4% 9.7% -2.3% BABY CARE US 97 85 14.3% 14.3% – 376 362 3.7% 3.7% – Intl 310 336 -7.8% -3.6% -4.2% 1,141 1,313 -13.1% -7.3% -5.8% WW 407 421 -3.4% 0.0% -3.4% 1,517 1,675 -9.4% -4.9% -4.5% WOMEN’S HEALTH US 3 3 11.8% 11.8% – 13 12 8.2% 8.2% – Intl 234 250 -6.5% -3.1% -3.4% 888 974 -8.8% -2.9% -5.9% WW 237 253 -6.3% -2.9% -3.4% 901 986 -8.6% -2.7% -5.9% WOUND CARE / OTHER US 110 98 11.8% 11.8% – 480 441 8.9% 8.9% – Intl 65 57 12.4% 13.0% -0.6% 240 230 4.1% 7.3% -3.2% WW 175 155 12.0% 12.2% -0.2% 720 671 7.2% 8.3% -1.1% TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH US 1,509 1,470 2.7% 2.7% – 6,362 5,839 9.0% 9.0% – Intl 2,109 2,097 0.5% 1.5% -1.0% 7,691 8,059 -4.6% -1.3% -3.3% WW $ 3,618 3,567 1.4% 2.0% -0.6% $ 14,053 13,898 1.1% 3.0% -1.9% See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS % Change % Change PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,5) 2020 2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2020 2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $ 2,845 2,517 13.0% 13.0% – $ 10,175 9,641 5.5% 5.5% – Intl 1,261 1,005 25.4% 21.1% 4.3% 4,880 4,309 13.2% 14.0% -0.8% WW 4,105 3,522 16.6% 15.3% 1.3% 15,055 13,950 7.9% 8.2% -0.3% REMICADE US 656 755 -13.1% -13.1% – 2,508 3,079 -18.5% -18.5% – US Exports (6) 25 68 -62.4% -62.4% – 346 294 18.0% 18.0% – Intl 220 212 3.3% 2.7% 0.6% 893 1,007 -11.4% -8.6% -2.8% WW 901 1,035 -12.9% -13.1% 0.2% 3,747 4,380 -14.4% -13.8% -0.6% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 315 302 4.4% 4.4% – 1,155 1,159 -0.3% -0.3% – Intl 261 213 22.9% 18.8% 4.1% 1,088 1,029 5.8% 7.0% -1.2% WW 576 515 12.1% 10.4% 1.7% 2,243 2,188 2.6% 3.1% -0.5% STELARA US 1,572 1,194 31.6% 31.6% – 5,240 4,346 20.6% 20.6% – Intl 672 506 32.7% 27.2% 5.5% 2,467 2,015 22.4% 22.2% 0.2% WW 2,244 1,700 31.9% 30.3% 1.6% 7,707 6,361 21.1% 21.1% 0.0% TREMFYA US 276 199 39.1% 39.1% – 926 764 21.3% 21.3% – Intl 105 71 48.1% 40.0% 8.1% 421 248 69.9% 67.9% 2.0% WW 382 270 41.5% 39.3% 2.2% 1,347 1,012 33.2% 32.7% 0.5% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US – – – – – – – – – – Intl 2 2 -19.7% -14.5% -5.2% 11 10 6.4% 12.8% -6.4% WW 2 2 -19.7% -14.5% -5.2% 11 10 6.4% 12.8% -6.4% INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 470 435 7.9% 7.9% – 1,735 1,597 8.6% 8.6% – Intl 442 430 2.8% -2.6% 5.4% 1,839 1,815 1.3% 2.2% -0.9% WW 912 866 5.4% 2.7% 2.7% 3,574 3,413 4.7% 5.2% -0.5% EDURANT / rilpivirine US 11 14 -17.9% -17.9% – 44 50 -11.2% -11.2% – Intl 236 209 13.4% 6.2% 7.2% 920 812 13.3% 11.9% 1.4% WW 248 222 11.4% 4.7% 6.7% 964 861 11.9% 10.5% 1.4% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 433 390 11.1% 11.1% – 1,587 1,422 11.6% 11.6% – Intl 136 155 -12.4% -17.1% 4.7% 597 689 -13.4% -10.7% -2.7% WW 569 544 4.4% 3.1% 1.3% 2,184 2,110 3.5% 4.4% -0.9% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 25 32 -20.4% -20.4% – 104 126 -17.6% -17.6% – Intl 71 67 5.2% 3.3% 1.9% 323 315 2.6% 5.6% -3.0% WW 96 99 -3.0% -4.3% 1.3% 427 441 -3.2% -1.0% -2.2% REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS % Change % Change 2020 2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2020 2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE US 806 747 7.9% 7.9% – 3,091 2,919 5.9% 5.9% – Intl 892 819 9.0% 6.2% 2.8% 3,457 3,409 1.4% 2.2% -0.8% WW 1,698 1,566 8.5% 7.0% 1.5% 6,548 6,328 3.5% 3.9% -0.4% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 33 37 -9.7% -9.7% – 183 233 -21.4% -21.4% – Intl 120 115 4.2% 1.4% 2.8% 439 463 -5.1% -4.5% -0.6% WW 153 152 0.9% -1.2% 2.1% 622 696 -10.6% -10.2% -0.4% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 610 564 8.1% 8.1% – 2,314 2,107 9.8% 9.8% – Intl 355 308 15.7% 10.8% 4.9% 1,339 1,224 9.4% 9.1% 0.3% WW 965 871 10.8% 9.0% 1.8% 3,653 3,330 9.7% 9.6% 0.1% RISPERDAL CONSTA US 76 77 -2.5% -2.5% – 296 314 -5.9% -5.9% – Intl 92 82 11.0% 7.7% 3.3% 346 374 -7.5% -6.9% -0.6% WW 167 160 4.4% 2.7% 1.7% 642 688 -6.8% -6.4% -0.4% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 88 70 27.4% 27.4% – 298 266 12.4% 12.4% – Intl 326 314 3.7% 3.1% 0.6% 1,334 1,349 -1.1% 0.7% -1.8% WW 414 383 8.0% 7.5% 0.5% 1,632 1,614 1.1% 2.6% -1.5% ONCOLOGY US 1,469 1,153 27.4% 27.4% – 5,092 4,299 18.5% 18.5% – Intl 1,965 1,563 25.7% 20.9% 4.8% 7,275 6,393 13.8% 14.0% -0.2% WW 3,434 2,716 26.4% 23.7% 2.7% 12,367 10,692 15.7% 15.8% -0.1% DARZALEX US 692 444 55.6% 55.6% – 2,232 1,567 42.4% 42.4% – Intl 561 385 45.4% 41.3% 4.1% 1,958 1,430 36.9% 38.0% -1.1% WW 1,253 830 50.9% 49.0% 1.9% 4,190 2,998 39.8% 40.3% -0.5% ERLEADA US 176 103 70.8% 70.8% – 583 297 96.1% 96.1% – Intl 64 13 * * * 176 35 * * * WW 241 116 * * * 760 332 * * * IMBRUVICA US 492 392 25.8% 25.8% – 1,821 1,555 17.1% 17.1% – Intl 625 483 29.3% 24.8% 4.5% 2,307 1,856 24.3% 25.1% -0.8% WW 1,117 875 27.8% 25.3% 2.5% 4,128 3,411 21.0% 21.5% -0.5% VELCADE US – – – – – – – – – – Intl 97 115 -15.2% -18.5% 3.3% 408 751 -45.7% -45.8% 0.1% WW 97 115 -15.2% -18.5% 3.3% 408 751 -45.7% -45.8% 0.1% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 89 194 -54.3% -54.3% – 373 810 -54.0% -54.0% – Intl 533 483 10.2% 4.3% 5.9% 2,097 1,985 5.6% 4.7% 0.9% WW 622 677 -8.3% -12.5% 4.2% 2,470 2,795 -11.6% -12.3% 0.7% OTHER ONCOLOGY US 20 19 2.6% 2.6% – 83 70 19.2% 19.2% – Intl 86 84 1.5% -2.1% 3.6% 330 336 -1.9% -1.4% -0.5% WW 105 104 1.7% -1.2% 2.9% 413 407 1.7% 2.2% -0.5% PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 592 388 52.5% 52.5% – 2,133 1,684 26.6% 26.6% – Intl 273 235 16.8% 12.5% 4.3% 1,015 939 8.2% 8.0% 0.2% WW 865 623 39.0% 37.4% 1.6% 3,148 2,623 20.0% 20.0% 0.0% OPSUMIT US 279 185 52.1% 52.1% – 1,008 766 31.7% 31.7% – Intl 173 143 21.2% 16.9% 4.3% 631 562 12.3% 12.3% 0.0% WW 452 326 38.6% 36.7% 1.9% 1,639 1,327 23.5% 23.5% 0.0% UPTRAVI US 263 178 48.2% 48.2% – 955 714 33.8% 33.8% – Intl 38 30 25.5% 20.1% 5.4% 138 105 30.9% 30.5% 0.4% WW 301 208 44.9% 44.1% 0.8% 1,093 819 33.5% 33.4% 0.1% OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 49 26 84.9% 84.9% – 169 205 -17.6% -17.6% – Intl 63 62 2.4% -1.2% 3.6% 247 272 -9.2% -9.4% 0.2% WW 112 88 26.6% 24.1% 2.5% 416 476 -12.8% -12.9% 0.1% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 935 930 0.6% 0.6% – 3,509 3,734 -6.0% -6.0% – Intl 317 327 -2.6% -5.4% 2.8% 1,369 1,458 -6.1% -4.8% -1.3% WW 1,253 1,256 -0.2% -1.0% 0.8% 4,878 5,192 -6.0% -5.7% -0.3% XARELTO US 629 609 3.1% 3.1% – 2,345 2,313 1.4% 1.4% – Intl – – – – – – – – – – WW 629 609 3.1% 3.1% – 2,345 2,313 1.4% 1.4% – INVOKANA / INVOKAMET US 159 125 27.7% 27.7% – 564 536 5.2% 5.2% – Intl 58 52 11.5% 8.9% 2.6% 231 199 16.3% 17.6% -1.3% WW 217 177 22.9% 22.1% 0.8% 795 735 8.2% 8.6% -0.4% PROCRIT / EPREX US 62 118 -46.9% -46.9% – 277 505 -45.1% -45.1% – Intl 66 65 2.0% -1.1% 3.1% 274 285 -3.8% -3.6% -0.2% WW 129 183 -29.5% -30.6% 1.1% 552 790 -30.2% -30.1% -0.1% OTHER US 85 78 9.4% 9.4% – 323 380 -15.1% -15.1% – Intl 194 209 -7.6% -10.3% 2.7% 864 974 -11.3% -9.7% -1.6% WW 278 286 -3.0% -5.0% 2.0% 1,186 1,353 -12.4% -11.2% -1.2% TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL US 7,116 6,169 15.3% 15.3% – 25,735 23,874 7.8% 7.8% – Intl 5,152 4,379 17.7% 13.5% 4.2% 19,837 18,324 8.3% 8.8% -0.5% WW $ 12,268 10,548 16.3% 14.6% 1.7% $ 45,572 42,198 8.0% 8.2% -0.2% See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FOURTH QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS % Change % Change MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2,5) 2020 2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2020 2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US $ 433 377 14.8% 14.8% – 1,452 1,443 0.6% 0.6% – Intl 460 398 15.7% 10.8% 4.9% 1,594 1,554 2.6% 2.0% 0.6% WW 893 774 15.3% 12.8% 2.5% 3,046 2,997 1.6% 1.3% 0.3% ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,352 1,369 -1.3% -1.3% – 4,779 5,319 -10.2% -10.2% – Intl 839 904 -7.3% -11.3% 4.0% 2,984 3,520 -15.2% -15.4% 0.2% WW 2,191 2,273 -3.7% -5.3% 1.6% 7,763 8,839 -12.2% -12.3% 0.1% HIPS US 229 230 -0.7% -0.7% – 793 863 -8.2% -8.2% – Intl 143 147 -2.2% -5.8% 3.6% 487 575 -15.3% -15.1% -0.2% WW 372 377 -1.3% -2.7% 1.4% 1,280 1,438 -11.0% -11.0% 0.0% KNEES US 216 239 -9.5% -9.5% – 743 889 -16.4% -16.4% – Intl 129 156 -17.2% -20.6% 3.4% 427 591 -27.8% -28.0% 0.2% WW 345 395 -12.5% -13.9% 1.4% 1,170 1,480 -21.0% -21.1% 0.1% TRAUMA US 454 413 10.0% 10.0% – 1,648 1,652 -0.2% -0.2% – Intl 268 273 -2.0% -6.2% 4.2% 966 1,068 -9.6% -9.7% 0.1% WW 722 686 5.2% 3.6% 1.6% 2,614 2,720 -3.9% -3.9% 0.0% SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER (7) US 453 488 -7.1% -7.1% – 1,595 1,915 -16.7% -16.7% – Intl 299 329 -9.2% -13.6% 4.4% 1,104 1,286 -14.1% -14.6% 0.5% WW 752 817 -7.9% -9.7% 1.8% 2,699 3,201 -15.7% -15.9% 0.2% SURGERY US 1,002 961 4.3% 4.3% – 3,249 3,828 -15.1% -15.1% – Intl 1,427 1,481 -3.7% -5.9% 2.2% 4,983 5,673 -12.2% -11.2% -1.0% WW 2,429 2,442 -0.5% -1.9% 1.4% 8,232 9,501 -13.4% -12.8% -0.6% ADVANCED US 456 428 6.5% 6.5% – 1,535 1,637 -6.2% -6.2% – Intl 660 647 2.1% -0.9% 3.0% 2,304 2,458 -6.2% -5.6% -0.6% WW 1,116 1,076 3.8% 2.0% 1.8% 3,839 4,095 -6.2% -5.8% -0.4% GENERAL US 546 534 2.5% 2.5% – 1,714 2,192 -21.8% -21.8% – Intl 767 834 -8.1% -9.8% 1.7% 2,679 3,215 -16.7% -15.5% -1.2% WW 1,312 1,366 -4.0% -5.0% 1.0% 4,392 5,406 -18.8% -18.0% -0.8% VISION US 397 428 -7.3% -7.3% – 1,557 1,794 -13.2% -13.2% – Intl 679 713 -4.7% -6.2% 1.5% 2,362 2,830 -16.5% -16.2% -0.3% WW 1,076 1,141 -5.7% -6.6% 0.9% 3,919 4,624 -15.2% -15.1% -0.1% CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 289 311 -7.4% -7.4% – 1,213 1,304 -7.0% -7.0% – Intl 507 522 -2.7% -4.1% 1.4% 1,781 2,088 -14.7% -14.4% -0.3% WW 796 833 -4.4% -5.3% 0.9% 2,994 3,392 -11.7% -11.5% -0.2% SURGICAL US 108 117 -7.1% -7.1% – 344 490 -29.7% -29.7% – Intl 172 191 -10.3% -12.0% 1.7% 581 742 -21.7% -21.5% -0.2% WW 280 309 -9.1% -10.1% 1.0% 925 1,232 -24.9% -24.7% -0.2% TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES US 3,184 3,135 1.5% 1.5% – 11,036 12,384 -10.9% -10.9% – Intl 3,405 3,497 -2.6% -5.5% 2.9% 11,923 13,579 -12.2% -11.8% -0.4% WW $ 6,589 6,632 -0.7% -2.2% 1.5% $ 22,959 25,963 -11.6% -11.4% -0.2%

Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (6) Reported as U.S. sales (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (7) Previously referred to as Spine & Other (2) Unaudited (3) Previously referred to as Consumer (4) Previously referred to as Beauty (5) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures

