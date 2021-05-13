Medical Device

IIROC Trade Resumption – GUD

- May 13th, 2021

Trading resumes in:

Company: Knight Therapeutics Inc.

TSX Symbol: GUD

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

