The investigation concerns whether Bausch and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 3, 2021, Bausch issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other results, Bausch reported a net loss of $595 million compared to $236 million for the same period in 2020, citing an unfavorable change in operating results coupled with a decrease in the benefit from income taxes. Bausch also reported an operating loss of $270 million, compared to $27 million for the same period in 2020, which the Company stated was primarily driven by the increase in Other expense, primarily attributable to higher adjustments related to the settlement of certain litigation matters in the second quarter of 2021, an increase in Selling, general and administrative expenses and the impacts of a recall due to a quality issue at a third-party supplier partially offset by an increase in contribution due to the positive impacts of the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following this news, Bausch’s stock price fell $3.19 per share, or 10.76%, to close at $26.46 on August 3, 2021.

