Bausch Health Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

- April 28th, 2021

Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced the election of the 13 directors nominated at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2021 . The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below: At the annual meeting of shareholders, shareholders also approved in a non-binding advisory vote the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and appointed …

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”) today announced the election of the 13 directors nominated at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2021 . The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Richard U. De Schutter

200,369,606

5,768,489

60,380,196

D. Robert Hale

196,356,636

9,781,459

60,380,196

Brett Icahn

196,491,749

9,646,346

60,380,196

Dr. Argeris (Jerry) N. Karabelas

198,928,372

7,209,723

60,380,196

Sarah B. Kavanagh

203,110,562

3,027,533

60,380,196

Steven D. Miller

200,857,243

5,280,852

60,380,196

Joseph C. Papa

198,455,884

7,682,211

60,380,196

John A. Paulson

205,191,567

946,528

60,380,196

Robert N. Power

177,088,588

29,049,507

60,380,196

Russel C. Robertson

197,810,980

8,327,115

60,380,196

Thomas W. Ross, Sr.

186,746,866

19,391,229

60,380,196

Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D.

205,016,196

1,121,899

60,380,196

Amy B. Wechsler, M.D.

200,266,488

5,871,607

60,380,196

At the annual meeting of shareholders, shareholders also approved in a non-binding advisory vote the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company’s website at www.bauschhealth.com .

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people’s lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com .

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

