Bausch Health Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results
– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”) today announced the election of the 13 directors nominated at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2021 . The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Name
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
Richard U. De Schutter
|
200,369,606
|
5,768,489
|
60,380,196
|
D. Robert Hale
|
196,356,636
|
9,781,459
|
60,380,196
|
Brett Icahn
|
196,491,749
|
9,646,346
|
60,380,196
|
Dr. Argeris (Jerry) N. Karabelas
|
198,928,372
|
7,209,723
|
60,380,196
|
Sarah B. Kavanagh
|
203,110,562
|
3,027,533
|
60,380,196
|
Steven D. Miller
|
200,857,243
|
5,280,852
|
60,380,196
|
Joseph C. Papa
|
198,455,884
|
7,682,211
|
60,380,196
|
John A. Paulson
|
205,191,567
|
946,528
|
60,380,196
|
Robert N. Power
|
177,088,588
|
29,049,507
|
60,380,196
|
Russel C. Robertson
|
197,810,980
|
8,327,115
|
60,380,196
|
Thomas W. Ross, Sr.
|
186,746,866
|
19,391,229
|
60,380,196
|
Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D.
|
205,016,196
|
1,121,899
|
60,380,196
|
Amy B. Wechsler, M.D.
|
200,266,488
|
5,871,607
|
60,380,196
At the annual meeting of shareholders, shareholders also approved in a non-binding advisory vote the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.
The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company’s website at www.bauschhealth.com .
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people’s lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com .
