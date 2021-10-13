The conference agenda will give daily keynotes, interesting and inspiring discussions and 80+ mining corporate updates. Not to mention the ever-popular mining pitch battles!









Mines and Money London is Europe’s largest mining investment event. Welcoming the entire industry – investors, mining corporates, governments, consultants, technology providers, financiers and beyond. Providing you with a platform for developing and fostering mining investments with deal-making at the centre.

Mines and Money London:

attracts more qualified institutional and professional investors than any other event in Europe

features 120+ mining corporate CEOs, from a range of TSX, NYSE, ASX and private companies

delivers an agenda that discusses core issues that matter to them and their clients: ESG, M&A, junior exploration funding, deep dive commodity insights on gold & precious metals, battery metals and base metals opportunities

combines the advantages of a relevant agenda with a packed exhibition, a rebooted meeting planner and a comprehensive networking agenda

Mines and Money London is firmly established as Europe’s largest mining investment and capital raising event with 1,000+ attendees, 500+ investors and 100+ mining corporates. This audience, coupled with the tailor-made business matchmaking and concierge service means Mines and Money London is where high impact networking is a given, conversations compelling and opportunities countless. Discover networking opportunities here.

Attendees include C-suite, Vice Presidents, Heads and Managers of mining corporates – ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and major – alongside investors, financiers, and industry professionals. With a huge emphasis on networking, this is your chance to get quality time face-to-face with the people who matter most to you from across the industry. See participating mining companies here.

The conference agenda will give daily keynotes, interesting and inspiring discussions and 80+ mining corporate updates. Not to mention the ever-popular mining pitch battles! See the conference agenda here.

Hear from 150+ leading industry expert speakers. Speakers already confirmed include:

Evy Hambro, Global Head of Thematic and Sector Based Investing, BlackRock

Mark Bristow, President, Barrick Gold

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive, Anglo American

Quick reference links and information

Dates: 1 – 2 December

Location: Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, London, N10QH

Website: https://minesandmoney.com/london/

Ticket link: https://minesandmoney.com/london/register.php

Phone: +61 (0) 3 9008 5946

Email: connect@minesandmoney.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mines-and-money/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MinesAndMoney

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MinesandMoney